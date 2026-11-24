When Tai Tuivasa was 15, his mates from Mount Druitt started going to jail. “Everyone I knew was going to jail. I was next,” he wrote years later (AthletesVoice). He chose fighting instead, and it made him one of the most loved men in the UFC. Now Tuivasa, 33, has lost eight fights in a row, and the UFC is reportedly bringing him home anyway, to fight in Sydney in February (Sherdog).

Tai Tuivasa at a glance Age: 33, born 16 March 1993

33, born 16 March 1993 From: Mount Druitt, Western Sydney, one of 12 kids

Mount Druitt, Western Sydney, one of 12 kids Heritage: Samoan father, Wiradjuri (Aboriginal) mother

Samoan father, Wiradjuri (Aboriginal) mother Nickname: Bam Bam. He has never said publicly where it came from, but he uses it himself: “Round 1 KO. Bam Bam style”

Bam Bam. He has never said publicly where it came from, but he uses it himself: “Round 1 KO. Bam Bam style” Size: 188 cm (6 ft 2 in), 191 cm reach, heavyweight

188 cm (6 ft 2 in), 191 cm reach, heavyweight Record: 14-11 (UFC.com counts 15-11). Eight straight losses, the last win in February 2022

14-11 (UFC.com counts 15-11). Eight straight losses, the last win in February 2022 Next: Reported: Jhonata Diniz, UFC Sydney, 7 February 2027. Not confirmed

The Sydney fight

On 23 November, Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana reported that the UFC is working on Tuivasa against Jhonata Diniz for UFC Sydney (Sherdog). The card is at Afterpay Arena on Sunday 7 February 2027. The UFC hasn’t announced the fight, and his UFC athlete page lists nothing booked (MiddleEasy).

Diniz is a Brazilian heavyweight, 9-3, who has gone 3-3 in the UFC and lost his last two. On paper, it’s the most winnable fight Tuivasa has been given in four years.

From Mount Druitt: jail or fighting

Tuivasa grew up in Mount Druitt with 11 brothers and sisters, a Samoan father who boxed and an Aboriginal mother. It was a big household in a small house, and he lived “in many houses growing up”, moving between parents, uncles and aunties (AthletesVoice). He was smart at school, he says, and “a clown”, and was asked to leave two schools, the second just after he turned 17.

He was good enough at rugby league for the Sydney Roosters to sign him in 2010, at 17 (Wikipedia). But the streets were pulling harder. Friends got six and seven years. He did the maths: “We’ll be like old men when we come out of jail.” Then he and his mates watched the UFC on TV. “I reckon you’d smack some of these blokes, Tai,” one said. He went to a gym the next day.

In Sydney Roosters under-20s kit in February 2012, six months before his first pro fight. Photo: NAPARAZZI, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

He had his first pro fight in 2012, at 19, and won it in the first round. In 2017 he became the first Indigenous Australian to win a UFC fight. He fights in a traditional Samoan Pe’a tattoo, tapped in by hand over three months, which he says he got for both his mothers.

The shoey

Since 2018, Tuivasa has celebrated wins by drinking beer out of a shoe, often one borrowed from a fan. He doesn’t claim he invented it. “It was just something that me and my mates would do on a bender,” he told ESPN. At UFC 271 in Houston in February 2022, after he knocked out Derrick Lewis with an elbow, UFC president Dana White did one with him (Lowkick MMA).

That night was the top. It was his fifth straight knockout. Seven months later he lost to Ciryl Gane in Paris, and he hasn’t won since.

Eight losses in a row

Opponent Result Ciryl Gane

Sep 2022, Paris KO, round 3 Sergei Pavlovich

Dec 2022, Orlando KO, round 1 (0:54) Alexander Volkov

Sep 2023, Sydney Submission, round 2 Marcin Tybura

Mar 2024, Las Vegas Submission, round 1 Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Aug 2024, Perth Split decision Tallison Teixeira

Feb 2026, Sydney Decision Louie Sutherland

May 2026, Perth Decision Robelis Despaigne

Sep 2026, Los Angeles Split decision The eight losses, oldest first. Source: Wikipedia fight record

Eight straight ties the UFC record for consecutive losses (Heavy). The first four were knockouts and submissions by men near the top of the division. The last four all went the distance, two of them split decisions. Before UFC 325 in Sydney he called it “a bit of a s*** trot” (UFC.com). After Perth in May he wrote: “I’m from western Sydney, you gotta put me out for me to give up” (MiddleEasy).

After the eighth, in Los Angeles in September, he posted to Instagram (MMASucka):

Our read

The record says stop. The fights say it’s closer than it looks: he hasn’t been stopped since March 2024, and two of his last four losses were split decisions. A home crowd and an opponent coming off two losses is the best chance he will get. If the UFC confirms it, it’s a fight he can win, and probably the last one he gets to lose.

More from the heavyweight end: Navajo Stirling, unbeaten Kiwi knockout artist, Jim Crute, Australian boxer Teremoana Teremoana, and our guide to UFC weight classes. To hit like a heavyweight, start with our boxing workout.

Tai Tuivasa FAQ

How old is Tai Tuivasa?

He is 33. He was born on 16 March 1993 in Sydney.

Why is Tai Tuivasa called Bam Bam?

He has never explained it publicly. He has used the name since his early fights and calls his finishing style “Bam Bam style”.

Is Tai Tuivasa still in the UFC?

He hinted he might be finished after his September loss, but a November report says the UFC is booking him for UFC Sydney on 7 February 2027. It is not yet confirmed.

Who is Tai Tuivasa’s partner?

He has a son with Brierley Pedro, sister of former UFC fighter Tyson Pedro (Wikipedia). Follow him at @bambamtuivasa on Instagram.

Sources: Sherdog; MiddleEasy; AthletesVoice (his own words, 2018); ESPN; UFC.com; UFC athlete page; Wikipedia. Checked 24 November 2026.