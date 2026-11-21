War Machine 2 is happening. Netflix confirmed on 2 June 2026 that a sequel to Alan Ritchson’s sci-fi action film is in development, with Australian director Patrick Hughes back to write and direct. There’s no release date and no cast list yet. Here’s what’s confirmed, what isn’t, and our best guess at when.

War Machine 2 at a glance Confirmed: in development at Netflix since 2 June 2026

in development at Netflix since 2 June 2026 Director: Patrick Hughes, who co-writes again with James Beaufort

Patrick Hughes, who co-writes again with James Beaufort Alan Ritchson: a producer on the sequel; not yet officially cast, but expected back as 81

a producer on the sequel; not yet officially cast, but expected back as 81 Release date: none announced. Our estimate: 2028

none announced. Our estimate: 2028 First film: 139 million views in its first three months, in Netflix’s all-time top 10

Is War Machine 2 confirmed?

Yes. TheWrap broke the news on 2 June and Netflix confirmed it the same day. Hughes told the site the team was “heads down and getting busy on the sequel”. He’ll direct and co-write with James Beaufort, the same pairing as the first film (What’s on Netflix).

https://x.com/netflix/status/2061886823022903559

The numbers explain why. War Machine drew 39.3 million views in its first week on Netflix in March, spent eight straight weeks in the global Top 10, and had 139 million views by the time the sequel was announced.

Nobody has said. No shoot dates have been announced either, and that’s the thing to watch.

Our estimate is 2028. The first film finished shooting in December 2024 and reached Netflix in March 2026, about 15 months later. Even if cameras roll in the first half of 2027, the same gap puts the sequel in 2028. Hughes has said he wants to start “sooner rather than later”.

Who will be in the cast?

No cast has been confirmed. Ritchson is the safe bet: he’s a producer on the sequel, he and Hughes have since made another film together, and the two have matching War Machine tattoos. “I never thought I’d get a tattoo,” Hughes told TheWrap.

Spoilers for the first film from here. If the story picks up where it stopped, the characters left standing are Ritchson’s 81, Stephan James’s 7, and the two men running selection, played by Dennis Quaid and Esai Morales. Most of 81’s squad didn’t make it out of the forest. One of them was 96, played by Melbourne’s Joshua Diaz, who told us what the shoot was like and why he won’t be back.

What will War Machine 2 be about?

The first film ends on a cliffhanger. The machine 81 fought turns out to be one of many, and he’s sent to lead the next assault. Hughes fought for that ending. “Do we really think in the first 24 hours of us being hit by these, we’re going to know where they’re from, what they want and how to overcome them? No. This is like, just shock-and-awe,” he said.

The sequel is where the answers come. Asked whether the machines are the aliens or something is piloting them, Hughes said: “You are going to find out.” He also promised it’s “expanding that world but at the same time it’s not doing what’s expected”.

Will it be filmed in Australia again?

Not confirmed, but the first one was a Victorian production from top to bottom. Hughes is from Victoria. The forest scenes were shot around Bright and Myrtleford in the high country, the base at RAAF Base Williams in Laverton, and the rest at Docklands Studios Melbourne (Premier of Victoria). The state government said the shoot put $73 million into the Victorian economy.

The real thing: US Army soldiers on a sandbag carry. Image: Sgt. Grady Jones, U.S. Army / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Our read

The best part of War Machine isn’t the robot. It’s the selection course it starts with. The course in the film is based on a real one, the US Army’s Ranger Assessment and Selection Program, and the load carries, water work and sleep-starved navigation are what real selection courses use to find out who quits.

If the film made you want to train like that, start with our military workout, learn to ruck properly, and see how you’d go on the real army fitness test.

War Machine 2 FAQ

Is War Machine 2 on Netflix?

Not yet. It was confirmed as in development in June 2026 and hasn’t started filming.

Is Alan Ritchson in War Machine 2?

He’s a producer on it and is expected to return as 81, but Netflix hasn’t announced a cast.

Where can I watch the first War Machine?

On Netflix, where it has been streaming since 6 March 2026. It had a short run in Australian cinemas from 12 February.

Sources: TheWrap, 2 June 2026; What’s on Netflix; Netflix; Premier of Victoria, 28 October 2024. Checked 21 November 2026.