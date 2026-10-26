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Sharkskin Thermal Flex wetsuit

The world’s best Fitness Christmas gifts for men 2026, ranked by reviews

Men’s Fitness Online
Gift guide · Christmas 2026

Most Christmas gift lists are someone’s opinion. Or advertiser driven. This one isn’t. It’s based on maths. Every fitness gift pick below had to be recommended by at least two independent reviewers who tested it, rated 4.3 stars or better by its owners, and sold in Australia. Together, these 12 gifts carry more than 190,000 owner ratings. At the end there’s one more, picked a different way: MFO Recommends, a gift we have tried and tested ourselves.

Updated 27 October 2026. Prices are what each retailer showed on that date and can change; we’ll recheck them through to Christmas. Some links are affiliate links: as an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases, at no extra cost to you.

Smiling muscular man in an open Santa suit against a red background
Quick answer: the best-reviewed gift at every budget
Under $50:Body Glide Original anti-chafe balm, $26.19
$50 to $150:AeroPress Go coffee maker, $81.88
$150 and up:Theragun Mini (3rd gen) massage gun, $349
How we chose

Expert tests: named as a pick by at least two independent reviewers who tested it (CNN Underscored, Garage Gym Reviews, GearJunkie, iRunFar, BarBend and others), linked on every card.

Owners: 4.3 stars or better, and normally 500+ ratings; brand-new models are flagged.

No catches hidden: nothing that needs a subscription to work, and every card lists its main downside.

Australian: sold by an Australian retailer at the price shown, checked on the date above.

The best Christmas gifts for men

The picks with the strongest reviews across every budget.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 open-ear headphones in black
01

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones

$319Shokz AU, checked 27 October 2026

They sit in front of the ears, so he still hears traffic on a road run, and they stay put.

Experts
CNN Underscored: best open-ear running headphones; iRunFar: best bone conduction; SoundGuys: best bone conduction
Owners
4.4/5 from 12,605 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Bone conduction sounds thinner than in-ear buds

See it at Shokz AU →

AeroPress coffee maker pressing coffee into a glass mug
02

AeroPress Go coffee maker

$81.88Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Good coffee anywhere: camping, the 5am session, the office with only instant. Packs into its own mug.

Experts
Gear Patrol: best coffee maker for camping; CoffeeGeek: highly recommended
Owners
4.7/5 from 12,760 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Makes one cup at a time

See it at Amazon AU →

Garmin Forerunner 165 running watch showing lap time, pace and heart rate
03

Garmin Forerunner 165 GPS running watch

$328Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Bright AMOLED screen, accurate GPS, heart rate and built-in training plans. The newer Forerunner 170 costs $150 more for small gains.

Experts
Forbes Vetted: best for beginners; Tom’s Guide: beginner pick
Owners
4.7/5 from 5,206 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Replaced by the Forerunner 170 (A$479) in May 2026, which is why the 165 is $100 under its RRP

See it at Amazon AU →

Blue JBL Flip 7 portable Bluetooth speaker standing upright
04

JBL Flip 7 speaker

$146Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Waterproof, drop-proof and loud enough for the beach, the garage gym or the backyard.

Experts
CNN Underscored: best portable Bluetooth speaker; Crutchfield: best all-round portable speaker
Owners
4.6/5 from 4,023 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Battery life (about 14 hours) is only average

See it at Amazon AU →

MEATER+ wireless meat thermometer probe in its bamboo charging block
05

MEATER+ wireless meat thermometer

$178Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

A wireless probe that tells his phone when the steak is done: the summer BBQ gift.

Experts
Bob Vila: 9.5/10; The Gadgeteer: tested
Owners
4.4/5 from 45,466 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Some owners report dropouts through steel BBQ lids and walls

See it at Amazon AU →

Gifts for gym lovers

Recovery, fuel and hydration for the man whose week revolves around the gym.

Black Theragun Mini 3rd gen massage gun by Therabody
06

Theragun Mini (3rd gen) massage gun

$349Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

The strongest expert backing on this list: a proper massage gun that fits in a gym bag.

Experts
Fortune: best mini massage gun; Garage Gym Reviews: best mini for athletes; TechGearLab: best value
Owners
4.6/5 (Amazon AU. New model: ratings still building)
The catch
About 150 minutes of battery and only three heads

See it at Amazon AU →

Blue Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth bottle with a straw lid
07

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth bottle

$64.86Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Keeps water cold through a whole session and a summer day at the beach.

Experts
GearJunkie: best insulated bottle overall; Product Review Crew: best overall
Owners
4.7/5 from 7,343 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Heavier than a plastic bottle

See it at Amazon AU →

Green Owala FreeSip insulated water bottle
08

Owala FreeSip 40 oz bottle

$63.99Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Sip through the straw or swig from the spout: the bottle half the gym seems to own.

Experts
GearJunkie: best budget insulated bottle; Yahoo Shopping: best hybrid
Owners
4.5/5 from 41,334 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
The lid is hand-wash only

See it at Amazon AU →

Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker with two tubs of ice cream
09

Ninja CREAMi (NC300)

$319Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Turns a frozen protein shake into something close to ice cream.

Experts
NBC Select: best ice cream maker overall; Real Homes: tested
Owners
4.5/5 from 501 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Loud, pints need a 24-hour freeze, and some owners report parts breaking

See it at Amazon AU →

Gifts for runners

Two of the best running gifts are already above: the Garmin Forerunner 165 and the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2.

Pair of blue and green Injinji toe socks
10

Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show toe socks

$36.94Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Separate toe pockets stop blisters between the toes on long runs.

Experts
iRunFar: best toe sock; Yahoo Health: coach-tested pick
Owners
4.6/5 from 4,190 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Toe socks take a few runs to get used to

See it at Amazon AU →

Silhouette of a man running along a road at sunset

Check out our free running guides

All free PDFs. Shoes need fitting, so pair a plan with a running-shoe gift card.

Stocking fillers for men under $30

Small, cheap and backed by the same reviews as everything else.

Body Glide Original anti-chafe balm stick, 42 g
$26.1911

Body Glide Original anti-chafe balm

Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Every runner and cyclist needs it by February.

Experts
Outdoor Life: best anti-chafe stick overall; NextGait: tested for runners
Owners
4.6/5 from 37,718 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
None worth mentioning at this price

See it at Amazon AU →

Pair of black Gymreapers lifting straps
$17.9912

Gymreapers lifting straps

Amazon AU, checked 27 October 2026

Grip stops being the limit on heavy deadlifts and rows.

Experts
BarBend: best lifting straps overall; Fitness Volt: best overall
Owners
4.6/5 from 25,515 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Lasso straps, not figure-8s, so not for max-effort pulls

See it at Amazon AU →

MFO Recommends: tried and tested

This is the one gift on the page we have used ourselves, and owners rate it just as highly.

Black Sharkskin waterproof phone case with a clear window and a lanyard
MFO Recommends · Tried and Tested

Sharkskin Mobile Phone Dry Case

$37Sharkskin, on sale (usually $50), checked 27 October 2026

A soft phone case rated IPX8 waterproof that keeps water, sand and dirt out. The clear window gives the camera a porthole for photos and video in shallow water, and the screen and buttons still work through it, in the water or out. Comes with a lanyard.

Why it’s here
Tried and tested by MFO. It’s from Sharkskin, an Australian water sports brand, and comes in seven colours.
Owners
4.9/5 from 93 reviews (verified buyers on sharkskin.com.au)
The catch
Check your phone fits first: the product page lists the sizes.

See it at Sharkskin →

Disclosure: Sharkskin sent us products to trial.

What didn’t make the list

Smart rings: the Oura Ring 4 needs a monthly membership for most of its data, and the subscription-free rings we checked rate below 4.3 stars. Weighted vests and kettlebells: the expert picks aren’t sold in Australia with enough owner reviews to judge. We’ll add them if that changes.

Christmas gift FAQ

What do you buy a man for Christmas?

Something he’ll use every week. The best-reviewed gifts for men this year are a running watch (Garmin Forerunner 165), open-ear headphones (Shokz OpenRun Pro 2), a portable speaker (JBL Flip 7) and a mini massage gun (Theragun Mini).

What’s a good Christmas gift for men under $50?

Gymreapers lifting straps ($17.99), Body Glide ($26.19) or Injinji toe socks ($36.94), all rated 4.6 stars by thousands of owners.

How did you choose these gifts?

Every pick is recommended by at least two independent reviewers who tested it and rated 4.3 stars or better by its owners, and is sold in Australia. The sources are linked on each card. The one exception is clearly marked: MFO Recommends, a waterproof phone case we have tried and tested, shown separately and not ranked.

Coming in November: gifts for dad, for your husband or boyfriend, for the man who has everything, and for surfers, swimmers, cyclists and hikers, chosen the same way.