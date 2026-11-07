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Secret Santa gift ideas 2026: 10 gifts under $50 people actually use

Men’s Fitness Online
Gift guide · Secret Santa 2026

Secret Santa usually means buying for someone you barely know, on a budget someone else set. So every gift here is something almost anyone will use, and each one had to earn its place: picked by an independent reviewer, rated 4.3 stars or better by at least 500 owners, and sold in Australia. Together these 10 gifts carry more than 400,000 owner ratings.

Updated 7 November 2026. Prices are what each retailer showed that day and can change; we’ll recheck them until Christmas. No brand paid to be here. Some links are affiliate links: as an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases, at no extra cost to you.

Quick answer: the best-reviewed gift at every limit
Under $20:Gymreapers lifting straps, $17.99
Under $30:Exploding Kittens card game, $29.95
Under $50:Zojirushi stainless travel mug (360 ml), $48.54
How we chose

Expert pick: named by at least one independent reviewer (two for gifts over $30), linked on every card.

Owners: 4.3 stars or better from 500+ ratings.

Safe for anyone: no clothing sizes, nothing personal, no jokes at someone’s expense.

Australian: sold by an Australian retailer at the price shown, checked on the date above.

For the one who lives at the gym:Gymreapers lifting straps ($17.99)BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle ($24.66)Gaiam Essentials yoga mat (6 mm) ($34.42)

Secret Santa gifts under $20

For the $20 limit: small, cheap and still worth unwrapping.

Pair of black Gymreapers lifting straps
01

Gymreapers lifting straps

$17.99Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Grip stops failing before his back does.

Experts
BarBend: best lifting straps overall; Fitness Volt: best overall
Owners
4.6/5 from 25,611 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Only useful if they lift (lasso straps, not for max-effort pulls)

See it at Amazon AU →

Bananagrams banana-shaped pouch with letter tiles spelling words
02

Bananagrams

$19.95Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Five-minute word game that fits in a desk drawer.

Experts
BestReviews: best tile-based games
Owners
4.8/5 from 26,175 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Favours good spellers

See it at Amazon AU →

Three uni-ball Jetstream retractable pens with blue ink
03

Uni-ball Jetstream retractable pens (3-pack)

$9.90Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

The pen people steal off your desk: smooth, quick-drying, no smudges.

Experts
Wirecutter: best pen (pick since 2013)
Owners
4.7/5 from 1,082 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
It's a pen. Wrap it with something edible.

See it at Amazon AU →

Secret Santa gifts under $30

The most common office limit, and where the choice gets good.

Exploding Kittens Original Edition card game box
04

Exploding Kittens card game

$29.95Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Russian roulette with cartoon cats; works for 2 to 5 players.

Experts
Reviewed: best card games (Party edition); Which?: best card games
Owners
4.7/5 from 57,427 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Reviewed picked the Party edition (up to 10 players)

See it at Amazon AU →

Black and grey BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle
05

BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle

$24.66Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

The shaker gym people actually rebuy: no lumps, no leaks.

Experts
Garage Gym Reviews: best shaker bottle overall
Owners
4.6/5 from 3,275 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Not insulated

See it at Amazon AU →

Black Anker PowerWave wireless charging stand
06

Anker PowerWave wireless charger stand

$29.99Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Phone stands up on the desk and charges, face visible.

Experts
Engadget: best gifts under $25 (Anker 313 stand)
Owners
4.4/5 from 98,076 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
10 W: slower than a cable

See it at Amazon AU →

Secret Santa gifts under $50

For the generous office, or the one person you actually know.

Stainless steel Zojirushi travel mug with a black flip lid
07

Zojirushi stainless travel mug (360 ml)

$48.54Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Coffee still hot at lunch.

Experts
Reviewed: best travel mug overall; CNN Underscored: top in nearly all tests; America's Test Kitchen: winner (SM-SHE48)
Owners
4.6/5 from 25,929 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Hand wash only

See it at Amazon AU →

Blue Nalgene wide-mouth water bottle with a black cap
08

Nalgene Sustain wide-mouth bottle (1 L)

$32.95Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Near-indestructible bottle for desk, gym and hikes.

Experts
Switchback Travel: best water bottle overall; REI: best for backpacking
Owners
4.8/5 from 3,106 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Not insulated

See it at Amazon AU →

Black Anker Soundcore 2 portable Bluetooth speaker
09

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker

$49.99Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Waterproof (IPX7), 24-hour battery, beach to bathroom.

Experts
Reviewed: best cheap portable speaker; RTINGS: under-$50 pick's cheaper sibling
Owners
4.6/5 from 151,242 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Soundcore 3 is newer

See it at Amazon AU →

Navy Gaiam yoga mat, rolled with a carry sling and laid flat under a woman holding a standing yoga pose
10

Gaiam Essentials yoga mat (6 mm)

$34.42Amazon AU, checked 7 November 2026

Thick enough for stretching on a hard floor; carry sling included.

Experts
Garage Gym Reviews: best fitness gifts under $50; BestReviews: best bang for the buck
Owners
4.6/5 from 11,550 ratings (Amazon AU)
The catch
Slippery with sweaty hands

See it at Amazon AU →

What didn’t make the list

Skipping ropes, mini resistance bands, massage balls and smart plugs all have thousands of good owner ratings, but we couldn’t find an independent reviewer who picked the exact product sold in Australia. Power banks and the Logitech Pebble mouse missed for the same reason or on mixed reviews.

Secret Santa FAQ

What's a good Secret Santa gift?

Something useful that doesn’t need a size or any knowledge of the person. On reviews, the strongest picks here are the Zojirushi travel mug, the Nalgene bottle and the Exploding Kittens card game.

What can I get for $20?

Uni-ball Jetstream pens, Gymreapers lifting straps or Bananagrams, all rated 4.6 stars or better by more than 1,000 owners each.

What should you avoid for Secret Santa?

Clothes in a guessed size, strong scents, alcohol unless you know they drink, and jokes about someone’s age or looks.

How did you choose these gifts?

Each pick is named by at least one independent reviewer (two for anything over $30), rated 4.3 stars or better by at least 500 owners, and sold in Australia. The sources are linked on every card. No brand paid to be included.

Buying for one man in particular? See our Christmas gifts for men, chosen the same way.