Secret Santa gift ideas 2026: 10 gifts under $50 people actually use

Secret Santa usually means buying for someone you barely know, on a budget someone else set. So every gift here is something almost anyone will use, and each one had to earn its place: picked by an independent reviewer, rated 4.3 stars or better by at least 500 owners, and sold in Australia. Together these 10 gifts carry more than 400,000 owner ratings.
Updated 7 November 2026. Prices are what each retailer showed that day and can change; we’ll recheck them until Christmas. No brand paid to be here. Some links are affiliate links: as an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases, at no extra cost to you.
Expert pick: named by at least one independent reviewer (two for gifts over $30), linked on every card.
Owners: 4.3 stars or better from 500+ ratings.
Safe for anyone: no clothing sizes, nothing personal, no jokes at someone’s expense.
Australian: sold by an Australian retailer at the price shown, checked on the date above.
Secret Santa gifts under $20
For the $20 limit: small, cheap and still worth unwrapping.
Gymreapers lifting straps
Grip stops failing before his back does.
- Experts
- BarBend: best lifting straps overall; Fitness Volt: best overall
- Owners
- 4.6/5 from 25,611 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Only useful if they lift (lasso straps, not for max-effort pulls)
Bananagrams
Five-minute word game that fits in a desk drawer.
- Experts
- BestReviews: best tile-based games
- Owners
- 4.8/5 from 26,175 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Favours good spellers
Uni-ball Jetstream retractable pens (3-pack)
The pen people steal off your desk: smooth, quick-drying, no smudges.
- Experts
- Wirecutter: best pen (pick since 2013)
- Owners
- 4.7/5 from 1,082 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- It's a pen. Wrap it with something edible.
Secret Santa gifts under $30
The most common office limit, and where the choice gets good.
Exploding Kittens card game
Russian roulette with cartoon cats; works for 2 to 5 players.
- Experts
- Reviewed: best card games (Party edition); Which?: best card games
- Owners
- 4.7/5 from 57,427 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Reviewed picked the Party edition (up to 10 players)
BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle
The shaker gym people actually rebuy: no lumps, no leaks.
- Experts
- Garage Gym Reviews: best shaker bottle overall
- Owners
- 4.6/5 from 3,275 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Not insulated
Anker PowerWave wireless charger stand
Phone stands up on the desk and charges, face visible.
- Experts
- Engadget: best gifts under $25 (Anker 313 stand)
- Owners
- 4.4/5 from 98,076 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- 10 W: slower than a cable
Secret Santa gifts under $50
For the generous office, or the one person you actually know.
Zojirushi stainless travel mug (360 ml)
Coffee still hot at lunch.
- Experts
- Reviewed: best travel mug overall; CNN Underscored: top in nearly all tests; America's Test Kitchen: winner (SM-SHE48)
- Owners
- 4.6/5 from 25,929 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Hand wash only
Nalgene Sustain wide-mouth bottle (1 L)
Near-indestructible bottle for desk, gym and hikes.
- Experts
- Switchback Travel: best water bottle overall; REI: best for backpacking
- Owners
- 4.8/5 from 3,106 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Not insulated
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker
Waterproof (IPX7), 24-hour battery, beach to bathroom.
- Experts
- Reviewed: best cheap portable speaker; RTINGS: under-$50 pick's cheaper sibling
- Owners
- 4.6/5 from 151,242 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Soundcore 3 is newer
Gaiam Essentials yoga mat (6 mm)
Thick enough for stretching on a hard floor; carry sling included.
- Experts
- Garage Gym Reviews: best fitness gifts under $50; BestReviews: best bang for the buck
- Owners
- 4.6/5 from 11,550 ratings (Amazon AU)
- The catch
- Slippery with sweaty hands
What didn’t make the list
Skipping ropes, mini resistance bands, massage balls and smart plugs all have thousands of good owner ratings, but we couldn’t find an independent reviewer who picked the exact product sold in Australia. Power banks and the Logitech Pebble mouse missed for the same reason or on mixed reviews.
Secret Santa FAQ
What's a good Secret Santa gift?
Something useful that doesn’t need a size or any knowledge of the person. On reviews, the strongest picks here are the Zojirushi travel mug, the Nalgene bottle and the Exploding Kittens card game.
What can I get for $20?
Uni-ball Jetstream pens, Gymreapers lifting straps or Bananagrams, all rated 4.6 stars or better by more than 1,000 owners each.
What should you avoid for Secret Santa?
Clothes in a guessed size, strong scents, alcohol unless you know they drink, and jokes about someone’s age or looks.
How did you choose these gifts?
Each pick is named by at least one independent reviewer (two for anything over $30), rated 4.3 stars or better by at least 500 owners, and sold in Australia. The sources are linked on every card. No brand paid to be included.
Buying for one man in particular? See our Christmas gifts for men, chosen the same way.