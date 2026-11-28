Australian marathon calendar Picking a marathon means picking the next four months of training, so it pays to see the whole year before you commit. These are the 75 marathons in Australia in 2027 whose dates we could confirm with the organiser, from the Cadbury Marathon in Hobart on 3 January to the Southern Rail Trail in November, on road and trail in every state and territory. The big dates: Gold Coast on 4 July (entry by ballot), Sydney’s World Marathon Major on 29 August, and Perth’s move from October to 1 August.

Filter by state All states QLD NSW & ACT VIC TAS SA WA NT Showing all 75 events

Marathons in January 2027 3 races Road marathon TAS Cadbury Marathon Cadbury factory, Claremont, Hobart Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 1 km The 44th edition, starting and finishing at the chocolate factory. The marathon has already sold out. Trail marathon QLD Beerwah at Night Glass House Mountains, Beerwah Marathon, half, 10 km A 4pm start in the Glass House Mountains, so most of the field finishes by head torch. Trail marathon SA Ratalang Midnight Marathon Ratalang Reserve, Port Elliot Midnight marathon (8 laps), half, 12-hour solo and team Eight laps of a 5.275 km loop from 10pm, alongside a 12-hour endurance event.

Marathons in February 2027 6 races Trail marathon NSW Beach to Brother Laurieton, near Port Macquarie 42 km (solo or team relay), 21 km, 10 km, 5 km Every distance finishes on top of North Brother mountain. Postponed from September 2026 by park works. Road marathon WA Busselton Bay Run Geographe Bay, Busselton Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A 5:30am start on Geographe Bay to beat the heat, with a 4 hr 30 min cut-off. Trail marathon VIC Run the Lighthouse Tidal River, Wilsons Promontory 100 km, 75 km, 50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 6 km Trail running at Wilsons Prom, Victoria’s southernmost point. Road marathon VIC Port Fairy Marathon Port Fairy Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 1.5 km Four laps past East Beach, the wharf and South Beach, with only 235 m of climbing. Trail marathon SA Belair Marathon Belair National Park 50 km, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km Close to 1,500 m of climbing, inside one of Australia’s oldest national parks. Trail marathon VIC Snow Gum Run Mount Baw Baw 42 km, 35 km, 21 km, 15 km, 7 km, 4 km An alpine trail marathon from Mount Baw Baw village.

Marathons in March 2027 10 races Road marathon NSW Run Huskisson 2.0 White Sands Park, Huskisson, Jervis Bay 64.4 km ultra, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A second Jervis Bay race weekend, added after the original Run Huskisson sold out. Trail marathon NSW Bottlebutt Bash Trail Run Burrawan State Forest, Herons Creek 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 12 km, 7 km Two laps of a 21.1 km forest loop on the mid-north coast. Road marathon NSW Orange Running Festival Bloomfield, Orange Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, community mile A Central West road marathon on a course the organiser says is AIMS certified. MFO pick Trail marathon NSW Six Foot Track Marathon Katoomba to Jenolan Caves 45 km point to point Run since 1984 through the Blue Mountains, with more than 1,100 finishers. Entry is by preferred entry and lottery. Road marathon WA Canning River Runningworks Festival Gosnells, Perth Marathon, half, 10 km Beside the Canning River start to finish, with a 6-hour cut-off. Road marathon VIC Inverloch Running Festival Inverloch, Bass Coast Marathon, half, 14 km, 5 km, 2 km Coastal roads, trails and countryside on the Bass Coast. Road marathon VIC Wangaratta Marathon Wangaratta Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Along the Ovens River; money raised goes to local community groups. Trail marathon TAS kunanyi Alpine Marathon kunanyi/Mount Wellington, Hobart 46 km; festival also 80 km, 66 km, 25 km About 2,360 m of climbing over Hobart’s mountain. Hosts the 2027 Australian Short Trail Championship. Trail marathon VIC Brimbank Park Running Festival Brimbank Park, Keilor East, Melbourne 50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km Urban trails on the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne’s north-west. MFO pick Trail marathon VIC Buffalo Stampede SkyMarathon Bright 42 km; festival also 152 km to 2 km A mountain marathon from Mt Buffalo to Bright, at a festival of more than 3,500 trail runners.

Marathons in April 2027 9 races Trail marathon VIC Alpine Challenge Marathon Falls Creek 42 km; also 100 mile, 100 km, 60 km, 25 km, 10 km 900 m of climbing on the Bogong High Plains, with an 8-hour cut-off. Trail marathon NSW Lithgow Ridgy-Didge Trail Run Festival Hassans Walls, Lithgow 50 km, 42.2 km, 30 km, 22 km, 10 km, 5 km The longer races cover all 13 ridges of Hassans Walls. Road marathon TAS Hobart Marathon Festival Hobart Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km An autumn race over rolling hills, with more than 4,000 runners. Road marathon WA Bunbury Marathon (3 Waters Running Festival) Ocean Drive, Bunbury Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km The 45th Bunbury Marathon, past Leschenault Inlet, Koombana Bay and the Indian Ocean. MFO pick Road marathon ACT Canberra Times Marathon Festival Parkes, beside Old Parliament House Marathon, half (Sun); 10 km, 5 km (Sat) Run since 1976, it bills itself as Australia’s oldest marathon. AIMS-certified course. Trail marathon VIC Dimboola Dash Dimboola, Wimmera Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Three laps of a 14 km trail beside the Wimmera River. First race of the Western Victoria Marathon Festival Series. Road marathon VIC Ballarat Marathon Ballarat Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, mile A flat, AIMS-certified course through Ballarat’s gold-rush streets. Road marathon NSW Henderson Newcastle Marathon Foreshore Park, Newcastle Marathon, half A flat harbour-and-beach loop past Nobbys. Start and finish move to the foreshore in 2027. Trail marathon VIC Maroondah Dam Trail Run Maroondah Dam, Healesville 50 km, 42 km, 30 km, 21 km, 10 km Hilly trails in the Yarra Ranges.

Marathons in May 2027 10 races Road marathon QLD Magnetic Triple Marathon The Strand, Townsville A marathon on each of three days; run one or all three Seven 6 km loops of The Strand on an AIMS-certified course, with an 8-hour cut-off. MFO pick Road marathon SA Adelaide Marathon Festival Adelaide city and parklands Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A flat AIMS-certified course, run by the not-for-profit SA Road Runners Club, with 5,000-plus runners. Road marathon NSW Run Fest Port Macquarie Town Green, Port Macquarie Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km The first Port Macquarie marathon, run over two laps. Trail marathon WA Margaret River Ultra (42 km solo) Yallingup to Howard Park 80 km solo and teams, 42 km solo Point to point on the Cape to Cape coast, capped at 400 solo runners. The ballot has closed; a few places were left. MFO pick Road marathon VIC Great Ocean Road Marathon Lorne to Apollo Bay 60 km ultra, 44 km marathon, half, 14 km, 10 km A 44 km point to point on the Great Ocean Road, with a 6 hr 30 min cut-off. Road marathon QLD Moggill Marathon Moggill, west Brisbane Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Two laps of a rolling, hilly course through Brisbane’s western suburbs, with a 5-hour limit. Road marathon QLD Runaway Noosa Marathon Noosa Heads Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A flat, multi-lap road course near Hastings Street, run on a Saturday. Road marathon NSW Wollongong Marathon Marine Drive, Wollongong Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km A coastal start on Marine Drive. The 10 km is named after Olympic marathoner Kerryn McCann. Trail marathon VIC Woodlands Trail Run Woodlands Historic Park, Greenvale 50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km Wooded parkland trails under the Melbourne Airport flight path. Road marathon NSW Bayside Run Festival Depena Reserve, Sandringham, Sydney 63 km ultra, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A flat course along Botany Bay in Sydney’s south.

Marathons in June 2027 9 races MFO pick Road marathon QLD Brisbane Marathon Festival City Botanic Gardens, Brisbane Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Run since 1992. A new one-lap AIMS course for 2027 crosses the Story Bridge, with room for 20,000. Road marathon VIC Pub to Pelican Marathon Tallangatta, Lake Hume Marathon, half, 10 km, 3 km Point to point from the pub to Pelican Park on the Lake Hume foreshore. Road marathon VIC Mildura Riverfront Marathon Mildura Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km A very flat course along the Murray from the Powerhouse Precinct. Road marathon VIC Rosebud Running Festival Rosebud, Mornington Peninsula Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km The only full marathon on the Mornington Peninsula race calendar. Road marathon NSW Run Fest South West Rocks Arakoon, South West Rocks Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km Part of the four-race Run Fest Marathon Series on the NSW mid-north coast. Road marathon WA Wadjemup Rottnest Running Festival Rottnest Island Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km The West Australian Marathon Club’s only marathon in 2027, run on the island. Trail marathon VIC WildBoar Trail Run Brisbane Ranges, Balliang 50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km Trails in the Brisbane Ranges west of Melbourne. Trail marathon NSW Kowen Winter Trails Kowen Forest, Wamboin, near Canberra Marathon, half, 12 km Forestry trails with views over Canberra, and about 1,400 m of climbing in the marathon. Trail marathon VIC Surf Coast Trail Marathon Torquay to Fairhaven Marathon (solo or pairs), half, 8 km The 13th edition, point to point on the Surf Coast Walk.

Marathons in July 2027 11 races MFO pick Road marathon QLD ASICS Gold Coast Marathon Southport, Gold Coast Marathon (Sun); half, 10 km, 5 km, 63.3 km Double (Sat) Australia’s first World Athletics Gold Label marathon (2014). Flat and fast; 2027 entry is by free ballot, 8 Dec to 8 Jan. Road marathon SA RunTheRoos Marathon Lameroo to Pinnaroo Marathon, half, 10 km Point to point between two Mallee towns on unsealed roads. Road marathon QLD 7Cairns Marathon Festival Esplanade, Cairns Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Four flat laps of the Cairns Esplanade on an AIMS-certified course. Road marathon WA Broome Marathon Cable Beach, Broome Marathon, half, 10.5 km A Kimberley marathon in the dry season. Trail marathon VIC You Yangs Trail Running Festival You Yangs Regional Park, Little River 100 miles, 100 km, 42 km, 21 km, 5 km Granite-peak trails between Melbourne and Geelong. Road marathon NT Alice Springs Running Festival Simpsons Gap, West MacDonnell National Park Marathon, half, 10 km Starts and finishes at Simpsons Gap in the West MacDonnell Ranges. Road marathon QLD Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon Pelican Park, Clontarf, Redcliffe Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km A bayside course through Woody Point, Margate and Scarborough. 2026 was its 40th year. Road marathon NSW Winery Run Hunter Valley Wandin Estate, Lovedale Marathon, half, 10.5 km, 5 km Four 10.5 km laps through Hunter Valley vineyards. Road marathon QLD Yeppoon Running Festival Yeppoon, Capricorn Coast Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km Every distance finishes beside Yeppoon Lagoon. MFO pick Trail marathon NT Australian Outback Marathon Ayers Rock Resort, Yulara Marathon, half, 11 km, 6 km Dirt roads, bush tracks and soft sand with Uluru and Kata Tjuta in view. Sold only as a travel package. Trail marathon QLD Rainbow Beach Trail Festival Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Coast Marathon, half, 11 km Forest, perched lakes, sand dunes and the old lighthouse.

Marathons in August 2027 6 races Road marathon WA Perth Marathon (Perth Running Festival) Optus Stadium, Burswood Marathon, half, 4 km A World Athletics Label race that finishes inside Optus Stadium. New August date (it was October in 2026). Road marathon QLD Sunshine Coast Marathon Festival Alexandra Headland Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km A mostly flat course along the Alexandra Headland beachfront. Trail marathon VIC Wonderfalls Trail Run Cumberland River, near Lorne 42 km, 21 km, 14 km, 6 km Singletrack with waterfalls and river crossings off the Great Ocean Road. Road marathon NSW Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry Forster-Tuncurry Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km Part of the four-race Run Fest Marathon Series on the NSW mid-north coast. Road marathon VIC Shepparton Running Festival Shepparton Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km A Goulburn Valley road marathon. MFO pick Road marathon NSW TCS Sydney Marathon North Sydney to the Opera House Marathon; 10 km and 5 km in race week Australia’s World Marathon Major: more than 40,000 places, over the Harbour Bridge to the Opera House. Entry by ballot.

Marathons in September 2027 7 races Road marathon VIC Brighton Beach Marathon Green Point, Brighton, Melbourne Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km A bayside Melbourne marathon from Green Point. Road marathon SA Barossa Run Lyndoch, Barossa Valley 11 distances, 1 km to 63.3 km, including 42.2 km One Barossa event with 11 distances to pick from. Road marathon NSW Coffs Harbour Running Festival Coffs Harbour Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km Run by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour for local causes. Road marathon VIC Horsham Running Festival Horsham Marathon, half, quarter marathon, 5 km Beside the Wimmera River; part of the Western Victoria series with Dimboola and Mildura. Road marathon VIC Geelong Running Festival Kardinia Park, Geelong Marathon, half, community run The second edition; more than 6,000 took part in 2026. Closed streets past Corio Bay. Trail marathon QLD Lamington Classic Binna Burra, Lamington National Park 42.2 km (Sat); 21.3 km each day Started in 1970, it calls itself Australia’s oldest trail run: O’Reilly’s to Binna Burra and back. Road marathon NSW Three Bridges Run Parramatta 42 km, 21 km, 10 km Along the Parramatta River in Sydney’s west.

Marathons in October 2027 2 races Trail marathon VIC Macedon Trail Run Mount Macedon 42 km, 21 km, 10 km Mountain forest trails in the Macedon Ranges. Trail marathon VIC Mansfield Marathon Mansfield Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km A flat out-and-back on the Great Victorian Rail Trail.

Marathons in November 2027 2 races Trail marathon VIC Marysville Marathon Festival Gallipoli Park, Marysville 100 km, 50 km, 42 km, half, 10 km Started after the Black Saturday bushfires; waterfalls and high-country forest. Trail marathon VIC Southern Rail Trail Port Welshpool to Leongatha 100 km, 72 km, 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km The Great Southern Rail Trail in South Gippsland. New November date.

How to pick your 2027 marathon Your first marathon: go flat, big and forgiving. Adelaide (2 May) is flat with more than 5,000 runners, Mildura (13 June) runs along the Murray, and Port Fairy (21 February) has only 235 m of climbing over four laps. Give yourself 16 weeks: our free 16-week marathon training plan is built for a first marathon and starts at 24 km a week. Chasing a time: pick a certified course so the time counts for qualifying. Gold Coast was Australia’s first World Athletics Gold Label marathon, Perth carries a World Athletics Label and finishes in Optus Stadium, and Canberra, Ballarat, Adelaide and Brisbane’s new one-lap course are AIMS certified. Short on time? Try the 12-week plan, or the sub-4-hour plan if you’re after a number. (Where do you stand? See the average marathon time.) The start of the 1986 Gold Coast Marathon at Broadbeach. 825 people ran it; 2027 entry is by ballot. Photo: Queensland State Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons A bucket-list race: Sydney crosses the Harbour Bridge to the Opera House, Six Foot Track runs 45 km from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves, the Great Ocean Road goes 44 km from Lorne to Apollo Bay, and the Australian Outback Marathon runs in sight of Uluru. Enter early. Gold Coast’s free ballot runs 8 December to 8 January (how the Gold Coast ballot works), Sydney and Six Foot Track also draw entries, the Cadbury Marathon has already sold out, and Margaret River’s ballot has closed.

Marathons in Australia: FAQ When is marathon season in Australia? Autumn and winter. Of the 75 marathons here, 49 run from March to July, with the most in July (11). Summer is quiet because of the heat, and the few summer races start at dawn or at night. What is the biggest marathon in Australia? The Sydney Marathon, a World Marathon Major since 2025, with more than 40,000 places. When is the 2027 Melbourne Marathon? Not announced yet. The organiser has only a 2027 waitlist; the 2026 race was on 11 October. We’ll add it when the date is confirmed.

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