Australian marathon calendar
Picking a marathon means picking the next four months of training, so it pays to see the whole year before you commit. These are the 75 marathons in Australia in 2027 whose dates we could confirm with the organiser, from the Cadbury Marathon in Hobart on 3 January to the Southern Rail Trail in November, on road and trail in every state and territory. The big dates: Gold Coast on 4 July (entry by ballot), Sydney’s World Marathon Major on 29 August, and Perth’s move from October to 1 August.
75 marathons (46 road, 29 trail) · Dates checked with organisers 28 November 2026
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Showing all 75 events
Marathons in January 20273 races
Cadbury Marathon
Cadbury factory, Claremont, Hobart
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 1 km
The 44th edition, starting and finishing at the chocolate factory. The marathon has already sold out.
Beerwah at Night
Glass House Mountains, Beerwah
Marathon, half, 10 km
A 4pm start in the Glass House Mountains, so most of the field finishes by head torch.
Ratalang Midnight Marathon
Ratalang Reserve, Port Elliot
Midnight marathon (8 laps), half, 12-hour solo and team
Eight laps of a 5.275 km loop from 10pm, alongside a 12-hour endurance event.
Marathons in February 20276 races
Beach to Brother
Laurieton, near Port Macquarie
42 km (solo or team relay), 21 km, 10 km, 5 km
Every distance finishes on top of North Brother mountain. Postponed from September 2026 by park works.
Busselton Bay Run
Geographe Bay, Busselton
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A 5:30am start on Geographe Bay to beat the heat, with a 4 hr 30 min cut-off.
Run the Lighthouse
Tidal River, Wilsons Promontory
100 km, 75 km, 50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 6 km
Trail running at Wilsons Prom, Victoria’s southernmost point.
Port Fairy Marathon
Port Fairy
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 1.5 km
Four laps past East Beach, the wharf and South Beach, with only 235 m of climbing.
Belair Marathon
Belair National Park
50 km, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
Close to 1,500 m of climbing, inside one of Australia’s oldest national parks.
Snow Gum Run
Mount Baw Baw
42 km, 35 km, 21 km, 15 km, 7 km, 4 km
An alpine trail marathon from Mount Baw Baw village.
Marathons in March 202710 races
Run Huskisson 2.0
White Sands Park, Huskisson, Jervis Bay
64.4 km ultra, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A second Jervis Bay race weekend, added after the original Run Huskisson sold out.
Bottlebutt Bash Trail Run
Burrawan State Forest, Herons Creek
42.2 km, 21.1 km, 12 km, 7 km
Two laps of a 21.1 km forest loop on the mid-north coast.
Orange Running Festival
Bloomfield, Orange
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, community mile
A Central West road marathon on a course the organiser says is AIMS certified.
Six Foot Track Marathon
Katoomba to Jenolan Caves
45 km point to point
Run since 1984 through the Blue Mountains, with more than 1,100 finishers. Entry is by preferred entry and lottery.
Canning River Runningworks Festival
Gosnells, Perth
Marathon, half, 10 km
Beside the Canning River start to finish, with a 6-hour cut-off.
Inverloch Running Festival
Inverloch, Bass Coast
Marathon, half, 14 km, 5 km, 2 km
Coastal roads, trails and countryside on the Bass Coast.
Wangaratta Marathon
Wangaratta
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Along the Ovens River; money raised goes to local community groups.
kunanyi Alpine Marathon
kunanyi/Mount Wellington, Hobart
46 km; festival also 80 km, 66 km, 25 km
About 2,360 m of climbing over Hobart’s mountain. Hosts the 2027 Australian Short Trail Championship.
Brimbank Park Running Festival
Brimbank Park, Keilor East, Melbourne
50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km
Urban trails on the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne’s north-west.
Buffalo Stampede SkyMarathon
Bright
42 km; festival also 152 km to 2 km
A mountain marathon from Mt Buffalo to Bright, at a festival of more than 3,500 trail runners.
Marathons in April 20279 races
Alpine Challenge Marathon
Falls Creek
42 km; also 100 mile, 100 km, 60 km, 25 km, 10 km
900 m of climbing on the Bogong High Plains, with an 8-hour cut-off.
Lithgow Ridgy-Didge Trail Run Festival
Hassans Walls, Lithgow
50 km, 42.2 km, 30 km, 22 km, 10 km, 5 km
The longer races cover all 13 ridges of Hassans Walls.
Hobart Marathon Festival
Hobart
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
An autumn race over rolling hills, with more than 4,000 runners.
Bunbury Marathon (3 Waters Running Festival)
Ocean Drive, Bunbury
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
The 45th Bunbury Marathon, past Leschenault Inlet, Koombana Bay and the Indian Ocean.
Canberra Times Marathon Festival
Parkes, beside Old Parliament House
Marathon, half (Sun); 10 km, 5 km (Sat)
Run since 1976, it bills itself as Australia’s oldest marathon. AIMS-certified course.
Dimboola Dash
Dimboola, Wimmera
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Three laps of a 14 km trail beside the Wimmera River. First race of the Western Victoria Marathon Festival Series.
Ballarat Marathon
Ballarat
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, mile
A flat, AIMS-certified course through Ballarat’s gold-rush streets.
Henderson Newcastle Marathon
Foreshore Park, Newcastle
Marathon, half
A flat harbour-and-beach loop past Nobbys. Start and finish move to the foreshore in 2027.
Maroondah Dam Trail Run
Maroondah Dam, Healesville
50 km, 42 km, 30 km, 21 km, 10 km
Hilly trails in the Yarra Ranges.
Marathons in May 202710 races
Magnetic Triple Marathon
The Strand, Townsville
A marathon on each of three days; run one or all three
Seven 6 km loops of The Strand on an AIMS-certified course, with an 8-hour cut-off.
Adelaide Marathon Festival
Adelaide city and parklands
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A flat AIMS-certified course, run by the not-for-profit SA Road Runners Club, with 5,000-plus runners.
Run Fest Port Macquarie
Town Green, Port Macquarie
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km
The first Port Macquarie marathon, run over two laps.
Margaret River Ultra (42 km solo)
Yallingup to Howard Park
80 km solo and teams, 42 km solo
Point to point on the Cape to Cape coast, capped at 400 solo runners. The ballot has closed; a few places were left.
Great Ocean Road Marathon
Lorne to Apollo Bay
60 km ultra, 44 km marathon, half, 14 km, 10 km
A 44 km point to point on the Great Ocean Road, with a 6 hr 30 min cut-off.
Moggill Marathon
Moggill, west Brisbane
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Two laps of a rolling, hilly course through Brisbane’s western suburbs, with a 5-hour limit.
Runaway Noosa Marathon
Noosa Heads
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A flat, multi-lap road course near Hastings Street, run on a Saturday.
Wollongong Marathon
Marine Drive, Wollongong
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
A coastal start on Marine Drive. The 10 km is named after Olympic marathoner Kerryn McCann.
Woodlands Trail Run
Woodlands Historic Park, Greenvale
50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, 5 km
Wooded parkland trails under the Melbourne Airport flight path.
Bayside Run Festival
Depena Reserve, Sandringham, Sydney
63 km ultra, marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A flat course along Botany Bay in Sydney’s south.
Marathons in June 20279 races
Brisbane Marathon Festival
City Botanic Gardens, Brisbane
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Run since 1992. A new one-lap AIMS course for 2027 crosses the Story Bridge, with room for 20,000.
Pub to Pelican Marathon
Tallangatta, Lake Hume
Marathon, half, 10 km, 3 km
Point to point from the pub to Pelican Park on the Lake Hume foreshore.
Mildura Riverfront Marathon
Mildura
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
A very flat course along the Murray from the Powerhouse Precinct.
Rosebud Running Festival
Rosebud, Mornington Peninsula
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
The only full marathon on the Mornington Peninsula race calendar.
Run Fest South West Rocks
Arakoon, South West Rocks
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km
Part of the four-race Run Fest Marathon Series on the NSW mid-north coast.
Wadjemup Rottnest Running Festival
Rottnest Island
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
The West Australian Marathon Club’s only marathon in 2027, run on the island.
WildBoar Trail Run
Brisbane Ranges, Balliang
50 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km
Trails in the Brisbane Ranges west of Melbourne.
Kowen Winter Trails
Kowen Forest, Wamboin, near Canberra
Marathon, half, 12 km
Forestry trails with views over Canberra, and about 1,400 m of climbing in the marathon.
Surf Coast Trail Marathon
Torquay to Fairhaven
Marathon (solo or pairs), half, 8 km
The 13th edition, point to point on the Surf Coast Walk.
Marathons in July 202711 races
ASICS Gold Coast Marathon
Southport, Gold Coast
Marathon (Sun); half, 10 km, 5 km, 63.3 km Double (Sat)
Australia’s first World Athletics Gold Label marathon (2014). Flat and fast; 2027 entry is by free ballot, 8 Dec to 8 Jan.
RunTheRoos Marathon
Lameroo to Pinnaroo
Marathon, half, 10 km
Point to point between two Mallee towns on unsealed roads.
7Cairns Marathon Festival
Esplanade, Cairns
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Four flat laps of the Cairns Esplanade on an AIMS-certified course.
Broome Marathon
Cable Beach, Broome
Marathon, half, 10.5 km
A Kimberley marathon in the dry season.
You Yangs Trail Running Festival
You Yangs Regional Park, Little River
100 miles, 100 km, 42 km, 21 km, 5 km
Granite-peak trails between Melbourne and Geelong.
Alice Springs Running Festival
Simpsons Gap, West MacDonnell National Park
Marathon, half, 10 km
Starts and finishes at Simpsons Gap in the West MacDonnell Ranges.
Jetty 2 Jetty Marathon
Pelican Park, Clontarf, Redcliffe
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km
A bayside course through Woody Point, Margate and Scarborough. 2026 was its 40th year.
Winery Run Hunter Valley
Wandin Estate, Lovedale
Marathon, half, 10.5 km, 5 km
Four 10.5 km laps through Hunter Valley vineyards.
Yeppoon Running Festival
Yeppoon, Capricorn Coast
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
Every distance finishes beside Yeppoon Lagoon.
Australian Outback Marathon
Ayers Rock Resort, Yulara
Marathon, half, 11 km, 6 km
Dirt roads, bush tracks and soft sand with Uluru and Kata Tjuta in view. Sold only as a travel package.
Rainbow Beach Trail Festival
Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Coast
Marathon, half, 11 km
Forest, perched lakes, sand dunes and the old lighthouse.
Marathons in August 20276 races
Perth Marathon (Perth Running Festival)
Optus Stadium, Burswood
Marathon, half, 4 km
A World Athletics Label race that finishes inside Optus Stadium. New August date (it was October in 2026).
Sunshine Coast Marathon Festival
Alexandra Headland
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
A mostly flat course along the Alexandra Headland beachfront.
Wonderfalls Trail Run
Cumberland River, near Lorne
42 km, 21 km, 14 km, 6 km
Singletrack with waterfalls and river crossings off the Great Ocean Road.
Run Fest Forster-Tuncurry
Forster-Tuncurry
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km
Part of the four-race Run Fest Marathon Series on the NSW mid-north coast.
Shepparton Running Festival
Shepparton
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
A Goulburn Valley road marathon.
TCS Sydney Marathon
North Sydney to the Opera House
Marathon; 10 km and 5 km in race week
Australia’s World Marathon Major: more than 40,000 places, over the Harbour Bridge to the Opera House. Entry by ballot.
Marathons in September 20277 races
Brighton Beach Marathon
Green Point, Brighton, Melbourne
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km
A bayside Melbourne marathon from Green Point.
Barossa Run
Lyndoch, Barossa Valley
11 distances, 1 km to 63.3 km, including 42.2 km
One Barossa event with 11 distances to pick from.
Coffs Harbour Running Festival
Coffs Harbour
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 3 km
Run by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour for local causes.
Horsham Running Festival
Horsham
Marathon, half, quarter marathon, 5 km
Beside the Wimmera River; part of the Western Victoria series with Dimboola and Mildura.
Geelong Running Festival
Kardinia Park, Geelong
Marathon, half, community run
The second edition; more than 6,000 took part in 2026. Closed streets past Corio Bay.
Lamington Classic
Binna Burra, Lamington National Park
42.2 km (Sat); 21.3 km each day
Started in 1970, it calls itself Australia’s oldest trail run: O’Reilly’s to Binna Burra and back.
Three Bridges Run
Parramatta
42 km, 21 km, 10 km
Along the Parramatta River in Sydney’s west.
Marathons in October 20272 races
Macedon Trail Run
Mount Macedon
42 km, 21 km, 10 km
Mountain forest trails in the Macedon Ranges.
Mansfield Marathon
Mansfield
Marathon, half, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km
A flat out-and-back on the Great Victorian Rail Trail.
Marathons in November 20272 races
Marysville Marathon Festival
Gallipoli Park, Marysville
100 km, 50 km, 42 km, half, 10 km
Started after the Black Saturday bushfires; waterfalls and high-country forest.
Southern Rail Trail
Port Welshpool to Leongatha
100 km, 72 km, 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km
The Great Southern Rail Trail in South Gippsland. New November date.
Watchlist: marathons with 2027 dates still to come, including Melbourne
- Melbourne Marathon (VIC): No 2027 date yet; the organiser has only a 2027 waitlist. The 2026 race (the 48th) was on 11 October, finishing at the MCG. Check source
- Traralgon Marathon (VIC): 2026 (the 59th) was 14 June; no 2027 date on the organiser site. Check source
- Bruny Island Marathon (TAS): 2026 was 28 November; no 2027 date yet. Check source
- Townsville Marathon (QLD): 2026 race was 2 August; 2027 date not announced. Check source
- Airlie Beach Marathon Festival (QLD): Listings say 17–18 July 2027; no organiser page yet. 2026 was 18–19 July. Check source
- Noosa Ultra-Trail 45 km mountain marathon (QLD): New for 2027. The festival is 20–21 March; the organiser hasn’t said which day the 45 km runs. Check source
- Brisbane River Ultra midnight marathon (QLD): The organiser shows 7–8 May 2027 without naming the races. 2026 was 8–9 May. Check source
- Brisbane Trail Marathon (QLD): 2027 not announced. 2026 (26 April) was the 10th running. Check source
- Mudgee Running Festival (NSW): 2027 date not published; 2026 was 23 August. Check source
- Dubbo Stampede (NSW): 2027 date not published; 2026 was 6 September. The marathon runs through Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Check source
- Tamworth Running Festival (NSW): 2027 date not published; 2026 was 2 August. Check source
- Run Fest Central Coast (NSW): 2027 entry page not live; 2026 was 27 September. Check source
- Glenbrook Marathon (NSW): Organiser says 2027 date TBC. Check source
- Western Sydney Lakes Marathon (NSW): First run 21 November 2026 at Penrith; no 2027 date yet. Check source
- Stromlo Running Festival (ACT): Organiser says it returns in November 2027; no date yet. Check source
- Barossa Marathon Festival (SA): 2026 (23 August) sold out. No 2027 date on the official site yet. Check source
- Pichi Richi Marathon (SA): Held on the last Sunday in June, Port Augusta to Quorn; 2027 date not published. Check source
- Sunset Coast Marathon (WA): Listings say 19 September 2027; not confirmed by the organiser. 2026 was 20 September. Check source
- Goldfields Pipeline Marathon (WA): Listings say 18 July 2027; no official 2027 page. 2026 was 19 July in Kalgoorlie. Check source
- Bibra Lake Runningworks Festival (WA): Listings say 11 July 2027 (TBC); no 2027 entry page yet. Check source
- 6 Inch Trail Marathon (WA): Runs 20 December 2026; usually December, so 2027 should follow. Check source
How to pick your 2027 marathon
Your first marathon: go flat, big and forgiving. Adelaide (2 May) is flat with more than 5,000 runners, Mildura (13 June) runs along the Murray, and Port Fairy (21 February) has only 235 m of climbing over four laps. Give yourself 16 weeks: our free 16-week marathon training plan is built for a first marathon and starts at 24 km a week.
Chasing a time: pick a certified course so the time counts for qualifying. Gold Coast was Australia’s first World Athletics Gold Label marathon, Perth carries a World Athletics Label and finishes in Optus Stadium, and Canberra, Ballarat, Adelaide and Brisbane’s new one-lap course are AIMS certified. Short on time? Try the 12-week plan, or the sub-4-hour plan if you’re after a number. (Where do you stand? See the average marathon time.)
A bucket-list race: Sydney crosses the Harbour Bridge to the Opera House, Six Foot Track runs 45 km from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves, the Great Ocean Road goes 44 km from Lorne to Apollo Bay, and the Australian Outback Marathon runs in sight of Uluru.
Enter early. Gold Coast’s free ballot runs 8 December to 8 January (how the Gold Coast ballot works), Sydney and Six Foot Track also draw entries, the Cadbury Marathon has already sold out, and Margaret River’s ballot has closed.
Marathons in Australia: FAQ
When is marathon season in Australia?
Autumn and winter. Of the 75 marathons here, 49 run from March to July, with the most in July (11). Summer is quiet because of the heat, and the few summer races start at dawn or at night.
What is the biggest marathon in Australia?
The Sydney Marathon, a World Marathon Major since 2025, with more than 40,000 places.
When is the 2027 Melbourne Marathon?
Not announced yet. The organiser has only a 2027 waitlist; the 2026 race was on 11 October. We’ll add it when the date is confirmed.
Race dates, courses and entry availability can change. Check the organiser’s website before entering or booking travel.