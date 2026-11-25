Ben Mannion didn’t like what happened last December. When entries for the 2026 Gold Coast Marathon opened, the marathon sold out in about eight hours and the half in two and a half. If you were at work, in a meeting or asleep in another time zone, you missed out.

“We weren’t comfortable with last year’s entry process and we have listened to participant feedback,” Mannion, chief executive of Events Management Queensland, which runs the race, told Hot Tomato. So for 2027, the Gold Coast is doing what Sydney and Melbourne already do: a ballot.

Gold Coast Marathon 2027 ballot Race weekend: 3–4 July 2027

3–4 July 2027 Ballot opens: Tuesday 8 December 2026, 1pm AEDT (12pm Queensland time)

Tuesday 8 December 2026, 1pm AEDT (12pm Queensland time) Ballot closes: Friday 8 January 2027, 11:59pm Queensland time (12:59am AEDT Saturday)

Friday 8 January 2027, 11:59pm Queensland time (12:59am AEDT Saturday) Results: By email, 19–28 January 2027. 72 hours to accept

By email, 19–28 January 2027. 72 hours to accept In the ballot: Marathon, half marathon and the 63.3km Gold Coast Double

Marathon, half marathon and the 63.3km Gold Coast Double Cost to apply: Free. You only pay if you get an offer

The start of the 1986 Gold Coast Marathon at Broadbeach. 825 people ran it. Photo: Queensland State Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why the Gold Coast gave up first in, best dressed

Demand outran the start line. When 2026 entries opened on 2 December 2025, more than 33,000 people registered in the first 24 hours, even though the organisers had grown the field by more than 20%, according to Australasian Leisure Management. The 2025 weekend had 39,000 participants across all its races.

A ballot takes the race out of the refresh button. “There is no advantage to being first online when applications open,” Mannion said in the announcement (ausleisure). He also wants “a true indication of the total demand”, which a sell-out can’t give you: nobody counts the people who got the ‘sold out’ page.

For scale: in 1986, the Gold Coast Marathon started and finished at Broadbeach with 825 runners, 253 of them doing their first marathon, according to the Queensland State Archives.

How the 2027 ballot works

Apply any time between 8 December and 8 January. Places are drawn at random, so an application on the last night has the same chance as one at 12pm on day one.

Applying is free. Everyone hears by email between 19 and 28 January whether they got in.

If you’re drawn, you have 72 hours to register and pay through the link in that email. Unclaimed places go to other applicants. Entries are non-refundable and non-transferable (you can buy refund protection).

The 10km, 5km, 2km Junior Dash and wheelchair races aren’t balloted. They go on sale on 2 February 2027.

Four ways to apply. Marathon only, half marathon only, the Gold Coast Double (both races across the weekend, 63.3km), or Marathon First Choice: the marathon, with the half as your fallback if you miss out.

Running with mates. You can link your application to up to two friends. If you’re drawn, they can be offered places too, as long as they’ve entered the ballot themselves and you type their name and email exactly as they did (Tom won’t link to Thomas). The link only works one step: if you’re drawn, your two friends come with you, but not the people they nominated.

A runner passes the crowd in 1986. That year 253 of the 825 starters were running their first marathon. Photo: Queensland State Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Skip the ballot: guaranteed entries

Good for Age: run the published qualifying time and apply for a guaranteed marathon place. Submissions close Thursday 26 November .

run the published qualifying time and apply for a guaranteed marathon place. Submissions close . GCM Legends: for runners about to complete their 8th or 9th Gold Coast marathon or half. Early applications close Sunday 29 November.

for runners about to complete their 8th or 9th Gold Coast marathon or half. Early applications close Sunday 29 November. Charity places: raise $2,000 for an official charity partner and the place is yours.

raise $2,000 for an official charity partner and the place is yours. E2 Membership: a paid Queensland running membership covering five events, including a guaranteed Gold Coast Marathon entry. Limited numbers.

Details and links for each are on the official ballot page.

It’s not just the Gold Coast

All three of Australia’s big city marathons now pick their fields out of a hat.

Race Ballot demand Sydney (30 Aug 2026) 123,000+ applications for 2026

Up 56% in its first year as a World Marathon Major Melbourne (11 Oct 2026) 52,000+ applications for 2026

Over 30,000 got a place; marathon field raised from 14,000 to 20,000 Gold Coast (3–4 Jul 2027) First ballot opens 8 Dec 2026

2026 marathon sold out in about 8 hours London (25 Apr 2027) 1,338,544 applications

A world record, up from 1,133,813 a year earlier Sources: Destination NSW, Melbourne Marathon, ausleisure, London Marathon Events.

Our read: this is the run club boom arriving at the start line. One directory alone lists 646 Australian run clubs, most of them free to join (our run club numbers), and plenty of the people who join end up wanting a marathon to train for. The races are growing, but not as fast as the queue.

The finish line in 1986, before the high-rises filled in. Photo: Queensland State Archives, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

If you miss out

Run the 10km on the same weekend. It isn’t balloted and goes on sale on 2 February.

Take a charity place. Raise $2,000 for an official charity partner and the place is yours.

Pick a race without a ballot. The December and January events calendars list marathons and halves around the country.

Start training anyway. A good block from now puts you in shape for whichever start line you get: our 12-week marathon plan is free.

FAQ

When does the Gold Coast Marathon 2027 ballot open? Tuesday 8 December 2026 at 12pm Queensland time (1pm AEDT). It closes at 11:59pm Queensland time on Friday 8 January 2027.

Does it cost anything to enter the ballot? No. You only pay the entry fee if you’re drawn, and you have 72 hours to do it.

Can I enter the ballot with friends? Yes. Link up to two friends on your application. If you’re drawn, they can be offered places too, provided they’ve applied and their name and email match exactly.

Is the 10km in the ballot? No. The 10km, 5km, Junior Dash and wheelchair races go on sale on 2 February 2027.

Sources: Australasian Leisure Management, 24 Nov 2026; Hot Tomato; Australasian Leisure Management, 3 Dec 2025; Destination NSW; Melbourne Marathon; London Marathon Events; Gold Coast Marathon ballot page. Checked 25 November 2026.