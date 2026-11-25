Jon Henricks learned to swim at the Balmain Baths in Sydney and won Australia’s first swimming gold of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, at 21, in front of a home crowd. He died in Santa Barbara, California, on 20 November, aged 91 (Olympedia). Two days later his surviving teammates walked a lap of the MCG for the Games’ 70th anniversary. He had made his life in America, but he was the reason they had something to celebrate.

Jon Henricks at a glance Born: 6 June 1935, Sydney

6 June 1935, Sydney Died: 20 November 2026, Santa Barbara, California, aged 91

20 November 2026, Santa Barbara, California, aged 91 Olympics: Two golds at Melbourne 1956: 100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, both in world record time

Two golds at Melbourne 1956: 100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay, both in world record time Coach: Harry Gallagher, who also coached Dawn Fraser

Harry Gallagher, who also coached Dawn Fraser Size: 182 cm, 78 kg

182 cm, 78 kg Honours: International Swimming Hall of Fame 1973, Sport Australia Hall of Fame 1986, OAM 2018

The distance kid who became a sprinter

Henricks went to Fort Street Boys’ High and started swimming at 11 (ISHOF). He began as a distance swimmer, and a good one, but a long ear infection kept him off the team for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. His coach, Harry Gallagher, then did something that changed his life: he made him a sprinter.

It worked fast. Henricks won the first of four straight national 100m titles in 1953. Gallagher’s squad also included a teenage Dawn Fraser, and the two trained side by side on the way to Melbourne (Yahoo News).

Here he is in a 1956 Australian championship, chasing down Gary Chapman over 220 yards at North Sydney pool, a few months before the Games:

Melbourne, 30 November 1956

Henricks broke the Olympic record in his semi-final, then won the final in 55.4 seconds. John Devitt was second and Gary Chapman third, an all-Australian podium (Wikipedia). Days later he anchored the 4x200m relay to another world record (ISHOF).

Event Result Time 100m freestyle final 1. Jon Henricks 55.4 (world record) 2. John Devitt 55.8 3. Gary Chapman 56.7 4x200m freestyle relay 1. Australia (Kevin O’Halloran, John Devitt, Murray Rose, Jon Henricks) 8:23.6 (world record) 2. United States 8:31.5 3. Soviet Union 8:34.7 Source: International Swimming Hall of Fame

With Murray Rose’s two distance wins, Australia took every men’s freestyle event at those Games. “Jon Henricks was a giant of the Melbourne 1956 Games,” said Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman (Yahoo News).

The 100m podium, with the three Australians congratulating each other, is at 15:34 in this 1956 highlights film:

Rome, and a life in California

He went to the University of Southern California, won US titles, and married Bonnie Wilkie, the sister of a USC teammate, in 1960 (ISHOF). Rome 1960 should have been his second Games at his peak. Instead a virus wrecked it, and he withdrew from the relay (Sport Australia Hall of Fame). He stayed in America for the rest of his life.

“Jon will be remembered as one of our greatest ever champions,” said Swimming Australia chief executive Rob Woodhouse. “We are saddened to hear of his passing, especially on the eve of the 1956 Melbourne Olympians celebration” (Yahoo News).

Dawn Fraser at the Melbourne pool during the 1956 Games. She and Henricks trained in the same squad. Photo: Organising Committee for the XVIth Olympiad, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dawn Fraser’s week

His old training partner was at the reunion. Dawn Fraser, now 89, was handed official documentation of the world records she set in the 1950s and was brought to tears, 7NEWS reported. Of the 1956 Australian team, she and Henricks were the two who won the 100m freestyle.

What his switch teaches a swimmer now

Henricks built his engine as a distance swimmer before anyone asked him to sprint. That base is why a coach could turn him into the fastest man in the world in about three years. If you’re coming back to the pool, the lesson holds: swim easy and long before you swim fast, and leave the sprint work until the distance feels comfortable. For the open-water version, see our ocean swimming guide.

How fast is fast now? Compare his 55.4 with today’s marks in our world records guide and the 50m freestyle world record, and read how far the human body can go.

Jon Henricks FAQ

How old was Jon Henricks when he died?

He was 91. He was born on 6 June 1935 and died on 20 November 2026.

What did Jon Henricks win?

Two Olympic golds at Melbourne 1956, the 100m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay, both in world record time.

Who coached Jon Henricks?

Harry Gallagher, who also coached Dawn Fraser.

Sources: International Swimming Hall of Fame; Olympedia; Yahoo News Australia; Sport Australia Hall of Fame; Wikipedia. Checked 25 November 2026.