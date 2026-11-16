Men’s world records: running, jumping, swimming and lifting

Usain Bolt still owns the sprints: 9.58 for 100m and 19.19 for 200m, both from Berlin in 2009. But 2026 rewrote two of the biggest records in sport. Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe ran the first ratified sub-two-hour marathon, 1:59:30 in London, and Australia’s Cameron McEvoy swam the 50m freestyle in 20.88, breaking a mark from the banned super-suit era.

Here are the current men’s world records for running, jumping, swimming and the bench press, checked against World Athletics, World Aquatics and the powerlifting record books on 16 November 2026. Each event links to its full story.

Mike Powell’s 8.95 m long jump, set in 1991, is the oldest record on this list. Image: Shutterstock

Current men’s world records

Event Record Holder, year 100m 9.58 Usain Bolt (JAM), 2009

Berlin 200m 19.19 Usain Bolt (JAM), 2009

Berlin 400m 43.03 Wayde van Niekerk (RSA), 2016

Rio de Janeiro Marathon 1:59:30 Sabastian Sawe (KEN), 2026

London Long jump 8.95 m Mike Powell (USA), 1991

Tokyo High jump 2.45 m Javier Sotomayor (CUB), 1993

Salamanca 50m freestyle 20.88 Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2026

Shenzhen Bench press 355 kg

raw Julius Maddox (USA), 2021

659 kg in a shirt: Jimmy Kolb, 2025 Outdoor athletics and long-course (50m pool) swimming. Sources: World Athletics, World Aquatics, OpenPowerlifting, Lift Vault.

Two of these records are older than most of the men chasing them: Powell’s long jump has stood since 1991 and Sotomayor’s high jump since 1993 (Olympics.com; Wikipedia). The two newest came five weeks apart this year.

Which records are most likely to fall?

Our read: the marathon, again. In the race where Sawe broke the record, Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha ran 1:59:41 on his marathon debut and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo also beat the old mark (World Athletics; The Running Channel). Three men inside Kelvin Kiptum’s 2:00:35 in one morning says the event hasn’t found its limit.

The 50m freestyle could go next. McEvoy was 31 when he swam 20.88 and says men peak in strength into their 30s (ABC News). A record that took 17 years to fall now belongs to a man who reckons he hasn’t peaked.

The sprints look safest. Kenneth Bednarek leads the 2026 200m list with 19.52 in Budapest in September, still a third of a second off Bolt (World Athletics). The jumps are the longest shots of all: both records are more than 30 years old. And the raw bench? The heaviest in competition in 2026 was 312.5 kg, 42.5 kg short of Maddox (OpenPowerlifting).

More records on MFO

Sources: World Athletics (ratified records, 23 July 2026); List of world records in athletics; Olympics.com; World Aquatics; ABC News; OpenPowerlifting; Lift Vault. Records checked 16 November 2026.