High jump world record: Sotomayor’s 2.45 m, 33 years on

The men’s high jump world record is 2.45 metres, cleared by Javier Sotomayor of Cuba in Salamanca, Spain, on 27 July 1993, and as of November 2026 nobody has jumped higher (World Athletics; Guinness World Records). It has stood for 33 years, through two near misses in 2014 and a 2026 season in which nobody got within eight centimetres.

The Fosbury flop: back first over the bar. Image: Shutterstock

Gianmarco Tamberi clearing the bar head first and back down, the Fosbury flop, at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. His 2.37 m in Budapest in September was the world’s best in 2026. Image: filip bossuyt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

High jump world record, as of November 2026 Record: 2.45 m, Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

2.45 m, Javier Sotomayor (Cuba) Set: Salamanca, Spain, 27 July 1993

Salamanca, Spain, 27 July 1993 Closest since: 2.43 m, Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar), Brussels, 2014

2.43 m, Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar), Brussels, 2014 Best in 2026: 2.37 m, Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy), Budapest

2.37 m, Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy), Budapest Australian record: 2.36 m, Tim Forsyth (1997), equalled by Brandon Starc (2018)

Sotomayor’s record, and the two before it

Sotomayor broke the world record three times. He cleared 2.43 m in Salamanca in September 1988, 2.44 m in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in July 1989, and 2.45 m back in Salamanca in July 1993 (Wikipedia, record progression; Guinness World Records). In between, he won Olympic gold at Barcelona 1992 (Olympedia; Australian Olympic Committee).

That’s what people mean by the “highest jump world record”. Guinness notes that no other man has gone above eight feet (2.44 m), and says the mark shows no sign of falling.

A bar set at Sotomayor’s 2.45 m at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne. Visitors with arms fully raised still don’t reach it. Image: Renhour48 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0

High jump world record progression

The technique changed under the record. Dick Fosbury won the 1968 Olympics going over backwards but never held the world record. Dwight Stones was the first flopper to set one, in 1973, and Vladimir Yashchenko’s 2.34 m in 1978 was the last by a straddle jumper, who rolled over face down (Wikipedia).

Year Athlete Metres 1956 Charles Dumas (USA) 2.15 1963 Valeriy Brumel (USSR)

His sixth record in three years 2.28 1973 Dwight Stones (USA)

First record with the flop 2.30 1984 Zhu Jianhua (China) 2.39 1987 Patrik Sjöberg (Sweden) 2.42 1989 Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

San Juan, after 2.43 in 1988 2.44 1993 Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

Salamanca 2.45 Key milestones, outdoor. Sources: Wikipedia, Guinness World Records.

The women’s record is 2.10 m, set by Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh in Paris on 7 July 2024 (Kyiv Independent; Ukrainska Pravda).

The closest anyone has come

2014 was the year it nearly went. In New York in June, Ukraine’s Bohdan Bondarenko and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim both cleared 2.42 m and both failed at 2.46 m. In Brussels in September, Barshim cleared 2.43 m, second only to Sotomayor in history, and the pair took five attempts at 2.46 m between them. “Of course it’s possible to beat the record because it was set by a human,” Barshim said afterwards. “I just don’t know when!” (Athletics Weekly; Gulf Times).

Nobody has been near it since. In 2026, Gianmarco Tamberi, 34, won the Ultimate Championship in Budapest on 13 September with a world-leading 2.37 m, then took three attempts at 2.41 m and missed them all. JuVaughn Harrison of the USA was second at 2.30 m; his 2.34 m in Monaco in August had led the world until then (World Athletics; RunBlogRun; The Peninsula). New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr, the Olympic and world champion, hadn’t competed since March, and South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok missed about three months with a foot injury (World Athletics).

Australia’s high jump record

The Australian record is 2.36 m. Tim Forsyth set it at the Melbourne Track Classic on 2 March 1997, and Brandon Starc equalled it at the Eberstadt high jump meeting in Germany in August 2018 (SBS; NSWIS). Athletics Australia’s championship records list still had Forsyth’s 2.36 m as of July 2026 (Athletics Australia).

Forsyth was on the podium with Sotomayor. At 18, at Barcelona 1992, he cleared 2.34 m and shared bronze on countback, the night the Cuban won gold. It was Australia’s first Olympic high jump medal since 1956 (Olympedia; Australian Olympic Committee). Starc won Commonwealth Games gold on the Gold Coast in 2018 with 2.32 m and was fifth at the Tokyo Olympics with 2.35 m, which the Australian Olympic Committee says is the highest fifth place in Olympic history (Australian Olympic Committee).

Brandon Starc at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Four years later he equalled Tim Forsyth’s Australian record of 2.36 m. Image: Graham Campbell / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Could the high jump record fall?

Our read: it’s the safest record in the jumps. The best season since Sotomayor was 2014, when two men reached 2.42 m and 2.43 m and both failed at 2.46 m. The best in 2026 was eight centimetres short, and in this event that’s a big gap: the record rose eight centimetres in the whole decade to 1993, and hasn’t moved since. It would take a Barshim-in-2014 season from someone, plus a perfect night, and nobody in the current crop has shown that.

What it takes to clear 2.45 metres

The jump is decided on the ground. Biomechanist Jesús Dapena, who filmed elite high jumpers for decades, writes that the forces a jumper puts into the ground at take-off set both the maximum height his centre of mass will reach and the rotation he’ll have over the bar. The gap between that peak height and the bar height measures how good the clearance was (Dapena, ISBS, 1996).

The flop has a catch. The rotation it needs works against the big arm and free-leg swing the old straddle used to drive upward, so floppers make up for it with a faster, curved run-up (Dapena, ISBS). That makes the event a mix of sprint speed, a single-leg take-off strong enough to turn speed into height, and the body control to arch over a bar you can’t see. In the gym, box jumps are the closest everyday drill for take-off power.

The long jump world record is the other old one in the jumps, unbeaten since 1991. See every men’s mark on our world records page, and how far humans can go for where the limits might be.