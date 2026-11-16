Long jump world record: Powell’s 8.95 m has stood 35 years

The men’s long jump world record is 8.95 metres, set by Mike Powell of the USA at the World Championships in Tokyo on 30 August 1991, and as of November 2026 it still stands (World Athletics; Guinness World Records). He beat Carl Lewis on the night Lewis jumped further than Bob Beamon too, and since that night nobody has jumped within 20 centimetres of it with a legal wind.

One jump, frame by frame: take-off, hang, and the reach for the sand. Image: Shutterstock

Miltiadis Tentoglou in flight at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. The Greek jumped 8.61 m in 2026, the world’s best this year and still 34 cm short of Powell. Image: filip bossuyt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Long jump world record, as of November 2026 Record: 8.95 m, wind +0.3 m/s

8.95 m, wind +0.3 m/s Holder: Mike Powell (USA), World Championships, Tokyo, 30 August 1991

Mike Powell (USA), World Championships, Tokyo, 30 August 1991 Best legal jump since: 8.74 m (Erick Walder 1994, Dwight Phillips 2009)

8.74 m (Erick Walder 1994, Dwight Phillips 2009) Best in 2026: 8.61 m, Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece), Monaco

8.61 m, Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece), Monaco Australian record: 8.54 m, Mitchell Watt, Stockholm, 2011

The night Powell beat Beamon and Lewis

Nobody in Tokyo was betting on Powell. Carl Lewis hadn’t lost a long jump in 10 years, held the world and Olympic titles, and had set a 100 m world record five days earlier. Powell’s best was 8.66 m, he had taken silver behind Lewis at the 1988 Olympics, and he had lost to him by a centimetre in New York that year (World Athletics).

Lewis opened with 8.68 m, then 8.83 m wind-assisted, then 8.91 m in the fourth round, further than Beamon’s 8.90 m from 1968 but with a tailwind of 2.9 m/s, above the 2.0 m/s limit for records. In the fifth round the wind dropped to 0.3 m/s and Powell flew 8.95 m. Lewis answered with 8.87 m and 8.84 m, both legal, and still lost (World Athletics; Guinness World Records). Powell remembered a typhoon on the way, muggy air and a “really, really fast” runway.

Mike Powell, then at UCLA, winning the Pac-10 long jump at the 1986 championships in Los Angeles, five years before Tokyo. Image: Lori Shepler, Los Angeles Times / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

Long jump world record progression

The record has moved only twice since 1965, and both moves were huge. Beamon added 55 cm in one jump at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, helped by altitude and a tailwind right on the legal limit, and his mark lasted 23 years (Wikipedia, record progression; Guinness World Records).

Year Athlete Metres 1901 Peter O’Connor (Ireland)

Dublin 7.61 1935 Jesse Owens (USA)

Ann Arbor, lasted 25 years 8.13 1961 Ralph Boston (USA)

Moscow 8.28 1965 Ralph Boston (USA)

Equalled by Igor Ter-Ovanesyan, 1967 8.35 1968 Bob Beamon (USA)

Mexico City Olympics, at altitude 8.90 1991 Mike Powell (USA)

World Championships, Tokyo 8.95 Key milestones only. Sources: Wikipedia, World Athletics.

The women’s record is older still: 7.52 m by Galina Chistyakova of the Soviet Union, Leningrad, 11 June 1988 (Guinness World Records; Wikipedia).

The closest anyone has come

On paper, three men have gone further than 8.95 m. None of them counts. Powell himself jumped 8.99 m at altitude in Sestriere in 1992 with a 4.4 m/s tailwind. Cuba’s Iván Pedroso landed 8.96 m in Sestriere in 1995 with a legal reading, but it was never ratified because video showed a person standing in front of the wind gauge. And Juan Miguel Echevarría, also of Cuba, jumped 8.92 m in Havana in 2019 with a 3.3 m/s tailwind (Wikipedia, long jump all-time lists).

With a legal wind, the best jump since Tokyo is 8.74 m, by Erick Walder at altitude in El Paso in 1994 and by Dwight Phillips in Eugene in 2009 (Wikipedia). That’s 21 cm short.

The man to watch now is Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, the Olympic champion. He led the world in 2026 with 8.61 m in Monaco on 10 July, in windless conditions, four centimetres short of his personal best, on a night when five men cleared 8.30 m in one competition for the first time (World Athletics; To Vima). Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle won the Diamond League final in Brussels with 8.46 m, and Tentoglou closed the season by winning the Ultimate Championship in Budapest with 8.35 m (World Athletics; World Athletics).

Australia’s long jump record

Mitchell Watt holds the Australian and Oceania record: 8.54 m at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on 29 July 2011, wind +1.7 m/s. It broke Jai Taurima’s national record (Australian Olympic Committee; Wikipedia). That’s still 41 cm short of Powell.

Watt won silver at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu with 8.33 m, then silver at the London 2012 Olympics behind Britain’s Greg Rutherford, after missing the home season with Achilles and calf injuries (Australian Olympic Committee; World Athletics).

Mitchell Watt (yellow jacket) at the London 2012 Olympic long jump final, where he won silver. His 8.54 m from 2011 is still the Australian record. Image: Citizen59 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

Could the long jump record fall?

Our read: not soon. The world’s best jump in 2026 was 34 cm short, and the best legal jump in 35 years is 21 cm short. Depth is growing, as Monaco showed, but depth isn’t the same as one freak jump. Powell’s record took a 100 m-class sprinter pushing him, a fast runway and near-perfect wind, and Beamon’s needed altitude. Powell himself said “speed is one of the most important ingredients in jumping far” (World Athletics), and no jumper today is also a world-class 100 m runner the way Lewis was. Until one is, Powell looks safe.

What it takes to jump 8.95 metres

Distance comes down to how fast you leave the board and at what angle, and once you’re in the air you can’t change the arc. Elite jumpers take off at about 20 degrees or less, so speed matters more than angle (Wikipedia). Brunel University researchers filmed experienced male jumpers across a range of take-off angles and found a trade-off: long, fast run-ups gave low angles, shorter, slower ones gave higher angles, and the best angle for each jumper closely matched what he used in competition (Linthorne, Guzman and Bridgett, Journal of Sports Sciences, 2005). World-class jumpers were measured between 15 and 27 degrees.

Elite jumpers use about 20 to 22 run-up strides to reach maximum controlled speed, then lower the hips on the second-last step and plant a flat foot on the board (Wikipedia). In the gym, the closest thing is explosive jumping: our box jumps guide covers box height and jump squats.

For the other way up, see the high jump world record, which has stood almost as long. Every men’s record we track is on our world records page, and how far humans can go takes the limits question further.