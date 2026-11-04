Box jumps: how to do them, box height and jump squats

Want to jump higher, move more explosively or just make leg day feel less like a grind? Box jumps train your legs to produce force fast, and the research shows jump training like this adds real height to your jump. The catch: most people do them wrong, for too many reps when they’re tired or onto a box that’s far too tall. Here’s how to do box jumps properly, how high your box should be, how many to do, and what to do if you don’t have a box.

Box jumps: the quick answer The move: quick dip and arm swing, jump, land softly on the box in a quarter squat, stand up, step down

quick dip and arm swing, jump, land softly on the box in a quarter squat, stand up, step down Box height: start low (30–45 cm); you should land in the same quarter squat you jumped from, not a deep squat

start low (30–45 cm); you should land in the same quarter squat you jumped from, not a deep squat Works: the power of your glutes, quads and calves, plus landing control

the power of your glutes, quads and calves, plus landing control Beginners: 3–4 sets of 3–5 jumps, fully rested, once or twice a week

3–4 sets of 3–5 jumps, fully rested, once or twice a week Step down: don’t jump down; stepping down saves your knees and Achilles from extra hard landings

don’t jump down; stepping down saves your knees and Achilles from extra hard landings No box?: jump squats train the same power on flat ground

How to do a box jump

Land softly in a quarter squat, both feet fully on the box, then stand up tall. Image: Shutterstock

Stand about a foot from a sturdy box or plyo box, feet hip-width apart. Dip and swing. Drop quickly into a quarter squat, hinging at the hips, and swing your arms back. Jump. Drive your arms forward and up and explode through your hips, knees and ankles. Land softly with your whole foot on the box, knees bent and pushed out over your toes, in the same quarter-squat position you jumped from. Stand up tall on the box to finish the rep. Step down one foot at a time, reset and go again.

The landing tells you if the box is right. If you have to tuck your knees to your chest and land in a deep squat, the box is too high: you’re training hip flexibility, not jump height.

How high should your box be?

Level Box height Notes New to jumping 30–45 cm A low step or soft plyo box; focus on landing quietly Regular trainee 45–60 cm The usual gym box range Athletic, experienced 60–75 cm+ Only if your landing still looks like your take-off A practical guide. A soft foam plyo box is more forgiving if you clip the edge.

Common box jump mistakes

Box too high. The most common one. Pick a height you land on easily.

The most common one. Pick a height you land on easily. Jumping down. Rebounding off the floor from the box adds a hard landing to every rep. Step down unless you’re deliberately training depth jumps.

Rebounding off the floor from the box adds a hard landing to every rep. Step down unless you’re deliberately training depth jumps. High reps for fitness. Box jumps are a power exercise. As you tire, your landings get sloppy and your shin is the first thing to hit the box edge. Keep the reps low and rest.

Box jumps are a power exercise. As you tire, your landings get sloppy and your shin is the first thing to hit the box edge. Keep the reps low and rest. Knees caving in on landing. Land with your knees out over your toes. If they collapse, lower the box.

Land with your knees out over your toes. If they collapse, lower the box. Landing loud. A heavy thud means you’re not absorbing the landing. Land as quietly as you can.

What box jumps do

Hips, knees and ankles extend together: that is the power box jumps train. Image: Shutterstock

Box jumps are a plyometric exercise: the quick dip and jump uses your muscles’ stretch and recoil to produce force fast. A meta-analysis of 26 studies found plyometric training improved vertical jump height in healthy people by about 5–9% depending on the type of jump, with the biggest effect, about 8.7%, on the standard countermovement jump (Markovic, 2007; full text).

The box itself mainly makes the landing easier: you land higher than you took off, so you come down with less force than you would from a jump on flat ground. That’s why box jumps are a good first plyometric exercise.

Jump squats: the no-box option

A jump squat is a bodyweight squat that finishes in a jump. It trains the same explosive hip and knee extension on flat ground.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down to about a quarter or half squat, arms back. Jump as high as you can, swinging your arms up. Land softly back into the squat and go straight into the next rep, or reset each time.

Because you land on the floor, jump squats are harder on your legs than box jumps. Start with 3 sets of 5 and add reps slowly. Holding light dumbbells makes them harder, but keep the weight small.

How to program box jumps

Do them early in a session, after a warm-up and before heavy lifting, while you’re fresh. Quality matters more than volume: 3–4 sets of 3–5 jumps with a full minute or two of rest is plenty. Once or twice a week is enough alongside normal strength training; the American College of Sports Medicine recommends strength work 2–3 days a week for beginners (ACSM, 2009) and Australia’s guidelines ask for muscle-strengthening work on at least two days a week (Department of Health).

Exercise Sets and reps Rest 1. Box jump 4 x 4 90 sec 2. Goblet sumo squat 3 x 8 60–90 sec 3. Jump squat 3 x 5 60–90 sec 4. Reverse lunge 3 x 8 each leg 60 sec 5. Plank 3 x 30–45 sec 45 sec A lower-body power and strength session, about 30 minutes.

For the squat, see our sumo squat guide.

Box jumps FAQ

Do box jumps increase vertical jump?

Plyometric training as a whole does, by about 5–9% on average in the meta-analysis above. Box jumps are one part of that, along with jump squats, bounding and depth jumps.

Are box jumps bad for your knees?

Landing on the box is usually gentler than landing on the floor. Problems come from boxes that are too high, landing with your knees caving in and jumping down for high reps. If you have knee pain, see a physio first.

How many box jumps should I do?

For power, 12–20 good-quality jumps in a session is plenty. Stop when your jumps or landings get worse.

What can I use instead of a box?

A sturdy step, a stable bench or a stack of plates for low jumps, or do jump squats. Never use anything that can slide or tip.

Sources: Markovic (2007), British Journal of Sports Medicine; American College of Sports Medicine position stand (2009), Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise; Australia’s physical activity and exercise guidelines for adults. Checked 29 October 2026.