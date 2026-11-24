David Corenswet weighed a little under 200 lb (91 kg) before he became Superman. He got to about 240 lb (109 kg) for that, let it go, then went back to 240 to play a New York Giants running back in Mr. Irrelevant (Rich Eisen Show). He calls himself a man with “the genes of a string bean”. The film was shot in Victoria, the new trailer dropped yesterday, and it opens here in February. This is how he did it, twice.

Mr. Irrelevant: quick facts (checked 24 November 2026) The story: John Tuggle, the last pick of the 1983 NFL draft, who made the New York Giants and died of cancer at 25

John Tuggle, the last pick of the 1983 NFL draft, who made the New York Giants and died of cancer at 25 Corenswet plays: Tuggle, a running back. Michael Shannon plays coach Bill Parcells

Tuggle, a running back. Michael Shannon plays coach Bill Parcells Shot: in Victoria from April 2025. Geelong’s Kardinia Park and La Trobe Sports Park in Bundoora stood in for NFL stadiums

in Victoria from April 2025. Geelong’s Kardinia Park and La Trobe Sports Park in Bundoora stood in for NFL stadiums In cinemas: 25 December 2026 in the US; 11 February 2027 in Australia

25 December 2026 in the US; 11 February 2027 in Australia His weight: 235 to 240 lb (107 to 109 kg) for the first half of the shoot

Who was John Tuggle?

Tuggle was the 335th and final pick of the 1983 draft, the player the NFL jokingly calls Mr. Irrelevant. He made the Giants anyway, mostly on special teams, and was voted their special teams player of the year. The next offseason doctors found angiosarcoma, a rare cancer of the blood vessels (Wikipedia).

He kept training through chemotherapy. “In the weight room, John Tuggle was not sick,” said the Giants’ conditioning coach, Johnny Parker. He died in 1986, and the team wore his number, 38, on their helmets in the season they won the Super Bowl.

Superman: the first 40 lb

For Superman (2025) Corenswet trained with Paolo Mascitti, who told Business Insider the actor put on 40 lb (18 kg) (Business Insider). The method was plain:

Superman bulk Calories up to 4,500 a day, cut to about 3,500 as filming neared Split push, pull, legs, five to six days a week Meals seven a day; macros about 50% carbs, 30% protein, 20% fat Breakfast six egg whites, two whole eggs, oats, berries Weakness “He loves cereal, that’s his kryptonite,” said Mascitti Source: Business Insider, quoting trainer Paolo Mascitti

“I was 238 at my max. I didn’t fit into any of my pants,” Corenswet told a podcast (Variety). He started filming lighter, at about 228 to 230 lb.

Corenswet on the Superman set as Clark Kent in 2024. He had put on about 40 lb for the role. Photo: Erik Drost, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Mr. Irrelevant: back to 240, then down

A year later he knew 240 was possible, so he aimed for it again and shot the first half of the film at 235 to 240 lb (Rich Eisen Show). For the later scenes, when Tuggle is ill, he lost much of it again, according to Netflix Junkie.

“I have the genes of a string bean,” he said. “It takes a lot more work and time and deliberate action for me to put on weight and to keep the weight on.”

The running nearly broke him

Superman doesn’t sprint. Tuggle did. Two weeks into training Corenswet got shin splints and kept them for the entire shoot. Asked how he handled it, he said: “You just suffer.” Ice, stretching and massage didn’t fix it. In scenes where he simply jogs across the field, he was icing his shins between takes.

He also took his first real hits. A football double handled the worst of them, but in the Lawrence Taylor scenes, he said, it’s him some of the time. His reason for pushing through was Tuggle: “The guy just never stopped and I couldn’t stop either.”

Why he won’t stay at 240

Holding that size means thinking about food all day. “I’d rather have two eggs for breakfast than eight,” he said. He likes feeling solid for a role, “but gosh, it’s a lot of work.”

Our read

Two lessons for anyone bulking. First, size you’ve built before comes back faster the second time, which is why he could plan on 240 again. Second, weight gained fast and then asked to run is how you get shin splints: more body on the same shins, with no time to adapt. Add the running slowly, or pay for it the way he did.

More on building size: our guide to bulking up, how Alan Ritchson trains for Reacher at 43, and the last Superman’s routine in our Henry Cavill workout.

David Corenswet FAQ

How much weight did David Corenswet gain for Superman?

About 40 lb (18 kg), according to his trainer Paolo Mascitti. He said his peak was 238 lb.

What position did John Tuggle play?

Running back. He was a fullback at Cal and played mostly special teams for the Giants in 1983.

When is Mr. Irrelevant out in Australia?

11 February 2027, in cinemas through Paramount (Man of Many). It opens in the US on Christmas Day.

Where was Mr. Irrelevant filmed?

In Victoria. Melbourne and Geelong were the main locations (Wikipedia).

Sources: Rich Eisen Show; Variety; Business Insider; Netflix Junkie; Wikipedia: John Tuggle; Wikipedia: Mr. Irrelevant; Man of Many. Checked 24 November 2026.