In 2020 Robert Pattinson told GQ that “if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem”. On 16 November 2026 he was named the seventh James Bond (BBC News), by a director who says the job needs someone “strong, muscular, someone that is a force”. He’s 40. Here’s what he has actually done in the gym, and what Bond will ask of him.

Robert Pattinson as Bond: quick facts (checked 23 November 2026) Born: 13 May 1986, Barnes, London. He’s 40

13 May 1986, Barnes, London. He’s 40 Announced: 16 November 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios

16 November 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios Bond number: seven, and three years older than Daniel Craig was when he was cast

seven, and three years older than Daniel Craig was when he was cast The film: the 26th, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. No title yet

the 26th, directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. No title yet Timing: filming expected in 2027, release in 2028

filming expected in 2027, release in 2028 His trainer for Bond: not announced

What the director wants

Denis Villeneuve was blunt about the brief. “The first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin,” he told GQ. “I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force” (Variety).

Pattinson was the oldest actor to screen test for the part, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He has also said the fight scenes on the next Batman film are getting harder on his body.

The quote that followed him around

The GQ interview was done in lockdown, while he was meant to be training for The Batman. “Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he said. “No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean, he wasn’t exactly ripped” (GQ).

He has been taking it back ever since. “I worked out twice a day at, like, three o’clock in the morning,” he told GQ in June this year. As for the original line: “I was trying to sound cool!”

How he trained for Batman

The real program looked nothing like the quote. He learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Rigan Machado in Beverly Hills (MovieWeb). He told Healthy for Men he was running 5 to 10 km three or four times a week, doing a circuit of ab work and cutting back on alcohol (ComicBook). Boxing and sandbag work on the beach came on top of that (Tom's Guide).

His verdict on getting started will sound familiar: “Once you pass over the six-week mark then it’s alright, then you feel bad if you’re not doing it.” And on the food: “I never want to see a piece of white fish with lemon on it ever again.”

His record with diets

This is the part to watch. “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency,” he told ES Magazine in 2023. “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox.” He also called calorie counting “extraordinarily addictive” (AV Club).

What Bond did to Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig in 2021, the year of his last Bond film, as an honorary Royal Navy commander. Photo: The Royal Navy, OGL 3, via Wikimedia Commons

Craig trained for all five of his films with Simon Waterson, who has described the job in terms no actor’s agent would. “It’s like training for the Olympics, but then doing your event every day for seven months,” Waterson told CNN. The aim wasn’t looks: “The way we work is not really around the complete aesthetic. It’s all about performance.”

Craig, he said, “never wanted a trainer. He wanted a training partner. Whatever he did, I did.”

Our read

He can do the work. Batman proved that, whatever he said at the time. The question is the one he raised himself: consistency. Bond is seven months of being an athlete every day, at 41 or 42, after a year of build-up. Two weeks of potatoes won’t get him there. A boring program he follows will.

Henry Cavill fans will be sore about it. Our Cavill training guide has what happened there.

The welcome

Pierce Brosnan posted a note within two days: “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent” (Variety).

Robert Pattinson and Bond FAQ

How old is Robert Pattinson?

He is 40, born on 13 May 1986. He will be 41 or 42 when the film comes out.

When is the next James Bond film?

No date or title has been announced. Filming is expected in 2027 and the release in 2028.

Who is training Robert Pattinson for Bond?

Nobody has been named. Simon Waterson trained Daniel Craig for all five of his films.

Did he really not work out for Batman?

He did. He now says he trained twice a day and that the 2020 comment was him “trying to sound cool”.

Want to train like a screen fighter? Start with our boxing workout.

Sources: BBC News; Variety; Hollywood Reporter; GQ, 2020; GQ, 2026; MovieWeb; ComicBook; Tom's Guide; AV Club; CNN. Checked 23 November 2026.