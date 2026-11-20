Melbourne is the run club capital of Australia. Coffee after is more popular than beer. And some of the most popular clubs in the country are called Unfit, Slow Paced and Can’t Run Can Coffee.

That’s the picture from RUNHUB, the Australian run club directory, which shared some of its data with Men’s Fitness: 646 clubs, and a year of what Australians searched for and clicked on. Here’s what we found.

Australian run clubs in numbers Clubs listed: 646

646 Free to join: 81%

81% After the run: 55% go for coffee, 18% for a drink

55% go for coffee, 18% for a drink Run club capital: Melbourne

Melbourne Men-only clubs: 4. Women-only: 43

1. Melbourne is the run club capital. Sorry, Sydney

Sydney has more clubs: 194 to Melbourne’s 100. But Melbourne is where the obsession is.

Melbourne is the most searched place on RUNHUB, ahead of Sydney and Brisbane.

Melbourne‘s club list was looked up 23,886 times in a year. Sydney’s: 15,827.

Nine of the 10 most popular clubs in the country are in Melbourne. So are 16 of the top 25.

City Clubs Looked up Melbourne 100 23,886 Sydney 194 15,827 Brisbane 61 8,981 Perth 32 4,248 Adelaide 37 3,849 Canberra 24 2,058 Listed clubs, and how many times each city’s club list was viewed in the 12 months to 17 November 2026. Source: RUNHUB

Club for club, a Melbourne run club gets about three times the attention of a Sydney one.

2. Australia’s 10 most popular run clubs

Club Looked up 1. EveryRun Club Melbourne

Melbourne, Vic 4,403 2. On Run Club Melbourne

Melbourne CBD, Vic 4,283 3. The Sandwich Run

Melbourne, Vic 2,364 4. 445 Run Club

Middle Park, Vic 2,101 5. Bridge Road Brewers Run Club

Brunswick East, Vic 2,056 6. One Step At A Time

Melbourne, Vic 1,965 7. LilBig Run Club

Richmond, Vic 1,932 8. Melbourne Frontrunners

Melbourne, Vic 1,547 9. Run South Yarra

South Yarra, Vic 1,469 10. Run Freo

Fremantle, WA 1,390 Times each club was looked up on RUNHUB in the 12 months to 17 November 2026. Source: RUNHUB

Run Freo in Fremantle is the only club outside Melbourne to crack the top 10. Sydney’s most popular is Bondi Beach Run Club, in 12th. Queensland’s is Unfit Run Club Brisbane, in 18th.

Bondi Beach Run Club, Sydney’s most popular club on RUNHUB. Image: Bondi Beach Run Club / RUNHUB

3. You don’t have to be able to run

Look further down the top 25 and you find One Step At A Time, Can’t Run Can Coffee, Unfit Run Club, Nobody Run Club and Slow Paced Run Club. One in five of the country’s most popular clubs has a name telling you not to worry about how good you are.

“Some of the most-viewed clubs on RUNHUB are the ones that say so in their name,” says founder Jefferson Spratt. “Most people come for the coffee and the people, and the running follows.”

Can’t Run Can Coffee, South Yarra: one of the 25 most popular clubs in the country. Image: Can’t Run Can Coffee / RUNHUB

4. Coffee beats beer three to one

The old running club had a clubhouse and a bar. The new one has a cafe. More than half of all clubs (55%) finish with a coffee. Only 18% finish with a drink.

It’s social before it’s serious, too. Nearly half the clubs (43%) run social events. Only a quarter (24%) offer coaching.

Our read: the run club is doing the job the pub used to do. A set time, a set place, and people who notice if you don’t turn up. You just go home with a better resting heart rate.

5. Women have 43 clubs of their own. Men have four

This is the number that stopped us. Of 646 clubs, 43 are for women only. Four are for men only.

Nearly every club (93%) is open to everyone, so nobody’s locked out. But women have built ten times as many spaces of their own. We’ve written about the Dad Bods Run Club, started for men over 40 who’d drifted away from fitness and from their mates. There’s room for a lot more like it.

6. Almost nobody pays

Four in five clubs (81%) are free. Among the 25 most popular, 23 are. You turn up, you run, and the only thing you buy is the coffee.

Unfit Run Club Brisbane, Queensland’s most popular club on RUNHUB. It’s free. Image: Unfit Run Club / RUNHUB

7. Centennial Park is the busiest patch in the country

Fifteen clubs meet at Centennial Park in Sydney, more than anywhere else in Australia. The Sydney CBD has 18 across the postcode. Then come South Brisbane and West End (11), and Manly, Cronulla and Canberra’s Parliamentary Triangle (nine each).

8. Nobody runs on Monday

Sunday is the biggest day, with 30% of clubs running. But the weekend has lost its grip: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are all within two points of it. Monday is the day off. Only 12% of clubs run.

Nobody Run Club, Carlton. Image: Nobody Run Club / RUNHUB

9. Out of town, they finish in the water

Outside the capital cities, clubs are about twice as likely to end a run with a swim (15% against 8%), and more likely to hit the trails (26% against 19%).

Run by the water and the swim takes care of itself.

Thinking of turning up?

Spratt’s advice for a first-timer: “Don’t start alone and don’t start fast. Find a club near you that says all paces, turn up, and run at a pace where you can still talk. Plenty of clubs have someone who stays at the back, so you won’t be left behind.”

You can find a club in your suburb on RUNHUB. We keep our own tables of free weekly run clubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, with days, times and meeting points. Never run before? Start with how to start running. Already hooked? Here’s a free 16-week marathon plan.

Run club FAQ

How many run clubs are there in Australia?

RUNHUB lists 646, and 281 of them are in New South Wales. The real total is higher, because not every club is listed.

Is a run club OK for older runners or walkers?

“Most clubs are open to everyone, and plenty welcome walkers,” Spratt says. “If you’re nervous, pick a free club, go once and see how it feels.”

About the numbers: RUNHUB supplied its data to Men’s Fitness at our request. Club counts are listings on 18 November 2026. Popularity is how often a club or city was looked up or searched for on RUNHUB in the 12 months to 17 November 2026, not how many people turn up. RUNHUB says about 68,000 people in Australia used the site in that time.