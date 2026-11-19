Teremoana Teremoana has had 13 professional fights and nobody has heard the bell to end round two. On Wednesday night in Melbourne the 28-year-old former plumber from Brisbane dropped New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio twice and won his first professional belt. His promoter now says a world title shot is 12 to 18 months away.

All over in round 2, Teremoana does it again 👏#TeremoanaAhio pic.twitter.com/XX08NkFPwK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 18, 2026

Teremoana Teremoana at a glance Record: 13 wins, 13 knockouts, no losses

13 wins, 13 knockouts, no losses Size: 198 cm and 122 kg

198 cm and 122 kg Born: 17 February 1998 in Campbelltown, Sydney. Raised in Brisbane

17 February 1998 in Campbelltown, Sydney. Raised in Brisbane Before boxing: qualified plumber

qualified plumber Olympics: Paris 2024 quarter-finalist at super heavyweight

What happened against Hemi Ahio

Ahio was meant to be the test. The Aucklander arrived at the Pullman Melbourne Albert Park with 25 wins from 26 fights, and promoter Eddie Hearn had brought the fight forward from next year to find someone who could take his man past the second round (AAP). He also arrived nearly 17 kg lighter: 105.3 kg to Teremoana’s 122 kg (Max Boxing).

A right hand put Ahio down halfway through round one. He got up, so Teremoana did it again in round two, and the referee stopped it at 1:36 with Ahio back on his feet and wanting to carry on (FightMag). The win came with the vacant IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

“This fella’s a tough fella,” Teremoana said afterwards. “I got him the first time. Usually people won’t get up” (NY Fights).

35 minutes: his whole career so far

Add up the round times in his record and Teremoana has spent about 35 minutes and 20 seconds fighting as a professional. That’s our sum, and it’s less than three full rounds per year since his debut in December 2020. Nine of the 13 ended in round one. The quickest took 57 seconds.

Opponent Result 13. Hemi Ahio

18 Nov 2026, Melbourne. Won IBF Inter-Continental title TKO, round 2 12. DeAndre Savage

12 Aug 2026, Gold Coast KO, round 2 11. Bowie Tupou

29 Apr 2026, Melbourne KO, round 1 10. Curtis Harper

21 Mar 2026, Orlando, USA KO, round 1 9. German Garcia Montes

6 Dec 2025, Gold Coast KO, round 1 8. Aleem Whitfield

14 Jun 2025, New York, USA TKO, round 1 7. James Singh

22 Mar 2025, Sydney TKO, round 1 6. Osasu Otobo

8 Jan 2025, Gold Coast KO, round 1 5. Volodymyr Katsuk

14 Dec 2024, Monte Carlo. First fight for Matchroom TKO, round 1 4. Bensyn Pauga

10 Sep 2022, Brisbane TKO, round 1 3. Hunter Sam

4 Dec 2021, Brisbane TKO, round 2 2. Daniel Joyce

23 Oct 2021, Gold Coast TKO, round 1 1. Drew Jackson

3 Dec 2020, Brisbane TKO, round 2 Sources: Wikipedia fight record, checked against AAP and FightMag

From plumber to Paris

He was born in Campbelltown in Sydney’s south-west and grew up in Brisbane, the son of a Cook Islander father and an Australian-Scottish mother. His dad took him to boxing at 12. He didn’t love it. “I’ve never really enjoyed boxing, to be honest,” he told Cook Islands News. “I gave it away at the age of 19.”

He left school at 17 for a plumbing apprenticeship and qualified at 21 (DAZN). That was also the year everything changed. His grandfather, the man he was named after, had died a few months earlier, and on his 21st birthday the grandson dropped his middle name, Samson, and started using the one they shared. “After I turned 21, I just looked at everything and thought, nah stuff this, I’m going to give it a go,” he told the Australian Olympic Committee.

For two years he worked full-time on the tools and trained before and after work. He turned professional in December 2020, won four fights, then went back to the amateurs for a shot at the Olympics.

It worked. He won the Australian super heavyweight title and Pacific Games gold in 2023. In Paris he knocked out Ukraine’s Dmytro Lovchynskyi in the first round, the first Olympic win by an Australian super heavyweight, before losing on points to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, who went on to win gold.

Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing signed him four months later (British Boxing News). He has fought nine times since, in Monte Carlo, New York, Orlando and at home. After each win he performs a Cook Islands dance in the ring for his family.

How good is he really?

Nobody knows yet, and that’s the fair criticism. talkSPORT called his 13 opponents “journeymen or regional-level fighters”. He’s 28, which is not young for a prospect, and he has never been hit hard in a late round because there has never been a late round.

Our read: the size and the power are real, and you can’t fake a first-round knockout at the Olympics. But a world title fight is 12 rounds against someone who hits back. He needs an opponent who makes him work for 20 minutes before he meets one who can hurt him.

For him: 198 cm, 122 kg, a long jab and a right hand that has dropped everyone it has landed on.

198 cm, 122 kg, a long jab and a right hand that has dropped everyone it has landed on. Against him: 35 minutes of professional experience and no proven top-20 opponent.

35 minutes of professional experience and no proven top-20 opponent. The unknown: his chin and his engine. Nobody has tested either.

What’s next

The IBF ranked him 15th in the world before this fight (Fox Sports), and the new belt should move him up. “I want to be world champion, whether it’s the next fight or the fight after that,” he said (Yahoo Sports). Matchroom chief executive Frank Smith put it at 12 to 18 months.

No next fight is confirmed. Teremoana said he’d happily take a spot on the Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua card in Cardiff on 11 December, or on Matchroom’s Monaco show. The big local fight is Justis Huni. “I do think it would fill a stadium,” Teremoana said in August (Matchroom Boxing).

First, golf. He won a bet with Smith on the night: a set of Eddie Hearn’s clubs and a club membership.

Want to hit like a heavyweight? Start with our boxing workout and the six basic punches and how to combine them, or see how Mike Tyson trained and ate. More fighters: Josh Hokit.

Teremoana Teremoana FAQ

How tall is Teremoana Teremoana?

He is 198 cm (6 ft 6 in) and weighed 122 kg for his last fight.

Why does he have the same first and last name?

He’s named after his grandfather, also Teremoana. He was known by his middle name, Samson, until he turned 21.

Has Teremoana Teremoana ever lost?

Not as a professional. His best-known amateur loss was to Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Where can I follow him?

He’s @teremoana_rep on Instagram. In Australia his fights are shown on Kayo Sports through DAZN.

Sources: FightMag; NY Fights; Yahoo Sports; talkSPORT; Max Boxing; Australian Olympic Committee; DAZN; Cook Islands News; British Boxing News; Matchroom Boxing; Fox Sports; AAP; Wikipedia. Checked 20 November 2026.