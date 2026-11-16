Jacob Elordi height: 196 cm, and how he got that big

Jacob Elordi is 196 cm tall, or 6 ft 5 in, and that’s his own number. The Brisbane-born actor admitted in 2020 that he spent his early auditions claiming to be a few inches shorter, because people kept telling him he was too tall to work.

Here’s where the figure comes from, the schoolboy rugby injury that pushed him towards acting, and what he did to his body for The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Frankenstein.

Elordi at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, where The Narrow Road to the Deep North had its premiere. Image: Harald Krichel / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Jacob Elordi At a glance Height 196 cm (6 ft 5 in)

His own figure, GQ, 2020 Weight Not published Born 26 June 1997, Brisbane

Age 29 Breakout Nate Jacobs, Euphoria Biggest physical role The Creature, Frankenstein (2025)

Oscar nomination

How tall is Jacob Elordi, really?

He settled it himself in a GQ video in July 2020: “I used to try and pass for 6’2″ or 6’3″ but I’m actually 6’5″.” He said he’d been nervous about telling people, because early in his career he was told he’d never work: directors wouldn’t be able to pair him with other actors, and cameras wouldn’t go high enough (Capital FM, reporting the GQ video). “So online there’s all different kinds of numbers,” he added. “I’ve just sold myself out.”

The press has used his number since. W Magazine’s January 2026 cover story describes his “six-foot-five” frame under the Frankenstein prosthetics (W Magazine), and CinemaBlend’s interview with Guillermo del Toro gives the same figure (CinemaBlend). Estimates on fan and stats sites vary by an inch either way, but none of them is a measurement. We go with the man’s own figure: 6 ft 5 in is 195.6 cm, which rounds to 196.

His weight has never been published, by him or his studios, so we don’t give one.

The rugby injury that made an actor

Elordi grew up in Brisbane and finished school at St Joseph’s Nudgee College. At The Hollywood Reporter’s actor roundtable in January 2026 he explained how a sporting kid ended up on stage: “Where I grew up in Australia, you weren’t really a person unless you played sports, so I did that and enjoyed it enough. But then I broke my back when I was 16. We were lifting weights too early” (The Hollywood Reporter; Pedestrian).

He was rehearsing a school play at the time, and his rugby coach had just told him to pick one. The injury picked for him. “I was kind of like Troy Bolton in High School Musical,” he said.

Our read: “lifting weights too early” is the line every parent of a sporty teenager should hear. Strength training is good for teenagers. Heavy loads before a kid has learned to brace and move well are what go wrong. A tall, fast-growing 16-year-old with long levers is exactly the lifter who needs a coach watching his technique.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North: getting small

For Justin Kurzel’s adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s novel, Elordi played Dorrigo Evans, an Australian army doctor held in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp on the Thailand-Burma railway. The role meant losing a lot of weight, alongside the actors playing his fellow prisoners. At the Berlin Film Festival in February 2025 he said, “It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads,” and “there was something quite profound that happened in that it wasn’t a complete torture” (Reuters via The Albany Advertiser; CinemaBlend).

Neither he nor the production has said how many kilograms he lost. Figures circulating online aren’t sourced, so we’ve left them out.

At the Berlin festival in February 2025, where The Narrow Road to the Deep North screened. Image: Harald Krichel / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Frankenstein: movement, not muscle

Elordi came to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein soon after the weight loss, and the Creature asked something different of his body. He trained in butoh, a slow, unsettling Japanese dance-theatre form he compared to “reanimating a corpse” (W Magazine). Variety reported that the Creature’s halting, spastic movements came from that work (Variety). Then came about 10 hours a day in the make-up chair under full-body prosthetics, which he called “incredibly liberating” (CinemaBlend).

Here the height he once hid did the work. A 196 cm man moving like something newly stitched together looks wrong in a way no camera trick can fake. The role earned him his first Oscar nomination, for best supporting actor, in January 2026 (SBS News; Variety Australia).

Elordi at the Frankenstein premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, October 2025. Image: Raph_PH / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

What tall guys can take from Elordi

Our read: his career is a case for training the body you have, not the one you’re told to want. He spent years shrinking his height on paper, then got his biggest role because of it. For men his size, that means playing to long levers rather than fighting them: learn the lifts with light weights first (his back is the warning), build a strong trunk, and judge progress by how you move, not only by what you lift.

For bigger-framed training, see Chris Hemsworth’s workout, Henry Cavill’s training philosophy and The Rock’s workout.

Sources: GQ (2020, via Capital FM); W Magazine; The Hollywood Reporter; Pedestrian; Reuters; CinemaBlend; Variety; SBS News; Variety Australia.