Joshua Diaz is an Australian actor who just appeared alongside larger-than-life Alan Ritchson. He was 10 months out from knee surgery when he turned up to play a special forces recruit trying out for selection in the prestigious 75th Ranger Regiment.

The Melbourne-born actor and former MMA fighter is given the number 96 in War Machine, while Ritchson’s character is 81. The Netflix film has been watched an astonishing 139 million times. We caught up with Joshua and he told us how he got his legs ready, what Alan was like to work with, and what he’s heard about the much-hyped sequel.

Joshua Diaz From: Melbourne, now based in Los Angeles

Melbourne, now based in Los Angeles In War Machine: recruit 96

recruit 96 Background: MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu; coaches influencer boxing

MMA, boxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu; coaches influencer boxing Trains: twice a day: a martial art, then strength or cardio

twice a day: a martial art, then strength or cardio War Machine 2: not in it. “My character’s story is done”

What is War Machine?

It’s a film, and a good one. It’s not a series, and it starts as a selection course. Alan Ritchson plays a US Army staff sergeant trying out for the 75th Ranger Regiment, the army’s special operations infantry. The recruits have numbers, not names. He’s 81. Diaz is 96.

Spoilers from here. On the final exercise, a march through the forest called the Death March, the recruits find what they think is the aircraft they’ve been sent to destroy. It’s an alien machine, and they’re carrying blank rounds. Seven recruits survive its first attack, and 96 isn’t one of them. Only two make it back to base. 81 is one, and he passes selection.

Getting ready on a rebuilt knee

How did you prepare for War Machine?

“For me, preparation started well before we got to set. I was coming off ACL surgery and was 10 months post-op by my first day, so it was a lot of strength training and a lot of balance work. I knew we’d be rucking and carrying heavy gear, so I had to build my lower body up to handle it.”

What was the hardest day of the shoot?

“Running up the mountains in New Zealand with explosives going off around us. The ground was wet, so we were slipping and sliding uphill while trying to make it look as real as possible. That day was tough.”

Diaz (right) as recruit 96 on the War Machine set. Image: Daniel Webber, who plays 57 in the film

Working next to Alan Ritchson

What was it like training and working beside him?

“An absolute blessing. Alan leads by example. He’s obviously incredibly fit, but it’s his mindset that stands out. He attacks stunts and the craft with no fear and wants to do absolutely everything himself. Seeing that from the star of the film set the tone for all of us.”

What MMA taught him about acting

What carries over from fighting, and what doesn’t?

“Discipline and commitment carry straight over, and so does curiosity. In MMA you’re always looking for an angle, a way into a good position to land a shot or a takedown. In acting you’re looking for a way inside a character. Both demand that same constant search for the right answer.”

Where did you train and fight?

“I’m from Melbourne and started training there. I’ve also been lucky enough to train in Phuket, Thailand, with some great coaches. My MMA fight was here in Los Angeles at the Commerce Casino. More recently, I’ve coached influencer boxing in Los Angeles and Tampa.”

Diaz after his MMA bout in Los Angeles. Image: Curtis Havens

How he trains and eats

What does a normal training week look like?

“Usually two sessions a day: a martial art in the morning (boxing, Muay Thai or jiu-jitsu), then strength or cardio in the evening, or the other way round depending on my schedule. On top of that, plenty of walking and stretching. It keeps me lean all year, so I’m never starting from scratch when a physical role comes up.”

Do you eat differently for a physical role?

“For me, eating is a lifestyle rather than a phase. I’ve coached a lot of people on maintaining their weight, and I’ve been through fight camps where you have to cut serious weight. These days I track my macros and stick to a fairly structured routine. I indulge at times, but I enjoy the structure.”

If the rucking is the part that appeals, here’s how to start rucking and our military workout.

What he got wrong in Los Angeles

What would you tell a younger Australian actor heading over?

“I thought it would all happen quicker. In some ways it almost did for me. But I wasn’t prepared for the economics of not working. I arrived thinking I’d simply be working as an actor, and I didn’t set myself up for the lulls, or for the strikes. Plan for the quiet periods as seriously as you plan for the work.”

Is he in War Machine 2?

Have you heard anything, and would you go back?

“My character’s story is done, so I won’t be in this one. But I know it’s going to be bigger and better. Writer-director Patrick Hughes and Alan have something great, and it was always the plan to make a second one. Nobody could have predicted how well the first would land.”

Netflix confirmed the sequel in June. We’ve put everything that’s known in War Machine 2: release date, cast and what we know.

Joshua Diaz answered our questions by email on 21 November 2026. His answers have been trimmed lightly. He’s on Instagram at @iamjoshuadiaz1.