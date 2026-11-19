A study of 340,000 people says wine drinkers were less likely to die of heart disease, while even light beer and spirit drinkers were more likely to. It’s doing the rounds again this month on socials, and if you’re a beer man it sounds like bad news. Let’s clear it up, for the record.

It’s less clear-cut than that, and the bigger story is how much the study’s ‘moderate’ drinkers actually drank. Here’s what it found, and what it means if you like a quiet ale or two with a mate.

The study in 30 seconds Who: 340,924 British adults in the UK Biobank, followed for 13 years on average

340,924 British adults in the UK Biobank, followed for 13 years on average Presented: American College of Cardiology conference (ACC.26), March 2026. Not yet a journal paper

American College of Cardiology conference (ACC.26), March 2026. Not yet a journal paper Wine: moderate drinkers had a 21% lower risk of dying from heart disease

moderate drinkers had a 21% lower risk of dying from heart disease Beer, cider, spirits: even low intake came with a 9% higher risk

even low intake came with a 9% higher risk The catch: it shows a link, not a cause. Wine drinkers also ate better and drank with meals

What the study found

Researchers led by Professor Zhangling Chen at Central South University in China looked at what more than 340,000 people said they drank when they joined the UK Biobank, then tracked who died, and of what, over the next 13 years or so. Everyone was compared with people who never drank, or drank less than 20 grams of alcohol a week (about two Australian standard drinks) (American College of Cardiology).

Drinker (vs never or occasional) Risk of death Heavy, any drink 24% higher from any cause

36% higher from cancer, 14% higher from heart disease Moderate, wine 21% lower from heart disease Low, beer, cider or spirits 9% higher from heart disease Source: ACC.26, March 2026. Heavy = more than 40 g a day for men

“The health risks of alcohol depend not only on the amount of alcohol consumed, but also on the type of beverage,” Chen said. “Even low to moderate intake of spirits, beer or cider is linked to higher mortality” (ACC).

Wine was more often drunk with a meal, and that may explain more than the grape. Image: Shutterstock

Does wine protect your heart?

Probably not on its own. The study can’t separate the wine from the people drinking it, and the researchers say so. Wine was more often drunk with meals and by people who ate better and lived healthier lives. Beer, cider and spirits were more often drunk away from food, by people with poorer diets and more risk factors.

They allowed for income, lifestyle, weight and family history, but you can never adjust for everything. Three other limits: people reported their drinking once, at the start, and habits change over 13 years; UK Biobank volunteers are healthier than average; and this is a conference poster, not yet a peer-reviewed paper (ACC). Red wine’s polyphenols get a mention as a possible reason, but that’s a theory, not a finding.

Our read: the meal matters as much as the glass. A beer with dinner is a different habit from six on an empty stomach after work, and this study mostly couldn’t tell them apart.

What ‘moderate’ means in Australian drinks

This is the part the overseas headlines skip. The study measured alcohol in grams, and an Australian standard drink is 10 grams (Department of Health). For men, its groups work out like this:

Study group (men) Australian standard drinks Low 2 a week to 2 a day Moderate 2 to 4 a day

14 to 28 a week Heavy more than 4 a day Source: ACC.26 groups converted at 10 g per standard drink

Australia’s guideline is no more than 10 standard drinks a week and no more than four on any one day (Department of Health). So the ‘moderate’ wine drinkers with the healthier hearts were already drinking above it. The study is no reason to drink more wine, and the cancer numbers for heavy drinkers point the other way.

And a standard drink is smaller than most blokes think:

Drink Standard drinks Schooner, full strength (425 ml) 1.6 Middy or pot, full strength (285 ml) 1.1 Can or stubby, full strength (375 ml) 1.4 Restaurant glass of red (150 ml) 1.6 Nip of spirits (30 ml) 1.0 Bottle of red (750 ml) 8 Source: Department of Health standard drinks guide

Four schooners at the pub is 6.4 standard drinks: over the daily limit before you’ve ordered food.

A 30 ml nip of spirits is one standard drink. Most home pours are bigger. Image: Shutterstock

What to do with this

Count in standard drinks, not glasses. Ten a week is about six schooners. Check the label: every Australian can and bottle prints the number.

Ten a week is about six schooners. Check the label: every Australian can and bottle prints the number. Drink with food. The healthier pattern in this study came with meals. Eating also slows how fast alcohol hits your blood.

The healthier pattern in this study came with meals. Eating also slows how fast alcohol hits your blood. Don’t switch to wine for your heart. If you drink beer, drinking less of it does more than changing the drink. If you don’t drink, nothing here says start.

If you drink beer, drinking less of it does more than changing the drink. If you don’t drink, nothing here says start. Watch the waistline. Beer’s bigger problem for most men is the calories and the food that comes with it. Here’s how to lose a beer belly.

Beer’s bigger problem for most men is the calories and the food that comes with it. Here’s how to lose a beer belly. Try a dry month. It’s the quickest way to see what alcohol is doing to your sleep and training. Start with what happens when you give up alcohol.

Beer vs wine FAQ

Is wine healthier than beer?

In this study, wine drinkers had healthier hearts than beer drinkers, but they also ate better and drank with meals. It can’t show that wine itself is the reason.

Is any amount of alcohol good for your heart?

No study has proven it. Heavy drinking raised the risk of death from every cause here, and from cancer most of all.

How many beers a week is safe in Australia?

The guideline is no more than 10 standard drinks a week and four on any one day. That’s about six full-strength schooners a week.

Wondering what else a blood test or a big study can tell you about your health? Read what low testosterone says about cancer risk.

Sources: American College of Cardiology, 19 March 2026 (ACC.26); Department of Health standard drinks guide; Australian alcohol guidelines. Checked 19 November 2026. This is general information, not medical advice.