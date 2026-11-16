Shaq’s height: 7 ft 1 on paper, 6 ft 11 by his own count

Shaquille O’Neal is 216 cm (7 ft 1 in), his official height on NBA.com and Basketball Reference. Shaq himself said in 2022 that he is really 211 cm (6 ft 11 in): “I just played like I was 7’1.”

Below: his listed and real weights through three Lakers titles, the size 22 shoes, how he measures up against Victor Wembanyama and Yao Ming, and the 25 kg he lost after hip surgery.

Shaq performing as DJ Diesel at the 2018 All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Image: Jeffrey Hyde / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Shaquille O’Neal At a glance Height 216 cm (7 ft 1 in)

NBA listing. 211 cm by his own account Weight 147 kg (325 lb) listed

159 kg (351 lb) by his own scale, August 2023 Shoe size US 22 Born 6 March 1972, Newark, New Jersey

Age 54 Career NBA 1992-2011, six teams

Four titles, 2000 MVP, Hall of Fame 2016

Is Shaq really 7 ft 1?

On paper, yes. Both NBA.com and Basketball Reference list him at 7 ft 1, the height that followed him from the Orlando Magic, who drafted him first overall in 1992, through the Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers and Celtics.

In April 2022 he talked himself down. When Giannis Antetokounmpo, listed at 6 ft 11, claimed to be the taller man, Shaq agreed on The Big Podcast with Shaq: “First of all, I’m not 7’1, I’m 6’11. I just played like I was 7’1.” The bigger number, he said, “just sounded” right (The SportsRush; EssentiallySports).

Our read: both numbers can be true. For decades NBA heights were loose and often taken in shoes. Only in 2019 did the league order teams to measure every player with shoes off (CBS Sports; NBC Sports). Shaq retired in 2011, so his 7 ft 1 was never re-checked. A barefoot 6 ft 11 plus a basketball shoe gets you close to the listing.

Shaq’s weight through his career

The official 325 lb (147 kg) undersold him badly. Talking to Tom Brady on SiriusXM in October 2023, Shaq gave his weight for each of the Lakers’ three straight titles: “In our first championship I was 345, and then had a great summer, came back 385 for the second one… Last championship I was 415” (Sports Illustrated; BroBible).

Lakers title Shaq’s weight 2000 156 kg (345 lb)

League MVP that season 2001 175 kg (385 lb) 2002 188 kg (415 lb) His own figures, October 2023. Official listing throughout: 147 kg (325 lb).

He won the title at all three weights, which says plenty about his power. Our read: 188 kg on a 7 ft frame also asks a lot of the feet, knees and hips that carry it.

Shaq with the Miami Heat in February 2007, eight months after winning his fourth NBA title. Image: Keith Allison / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Shaq’s shoe size

Shaq wears a US size 22 (Black Enterprise), but he told Footwear News in 2021 that his feet are really a 20: “My shoe size is 20 but I like to wear a 22 because when I was young we couldn’t afford proper shoes.” Now, he said, “I always get my shoes too big to make sure I have room” (Footwear News via Yahoo).

A signed Shaq basketball shoe on display at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Image: Rybak / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Shaq vs Wembanyama and Yao Ming

Of the three best-known NBA giants, Shaq is the shortest on paper and by far the heaviest.

Player Height Weight Yao Ming 229 cm

7 ft 6 141 kg Victor Wembanyama 224 cm

7 ft 4 107 kg Shaquille O’Neal 216 cm

7 ft 1 147 kg Official NBA listings. Sources: NBA.com; Basketball Reference.

Wembanyama stands 8 cm taller than Shaq’s listing and 13 cm taller than Shaq’s own figure, yet the Spurs centre is listed 40 kg lighter. Yao Ming had 13 cm on him. At his 2002 peak of 188 kg, Shaq outweighed Wembanyama by about 80 kg. Even the tallest of them would walk under the high jump world record: Javier Sotomayor’s 2.45 m bar sits 16 cm above Yao’s head.

Shaq’s weight now

Shaq had a hip replacement in March 2023 (ET; Fox LA). Five months later he told ET he had lost 55 lb (25 kg) and weighed 351 lb (159 kg). “I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” he said. “I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror” (ET; Parade via Yahoo).

The changes were simple. Blood tests showed low iron, and his adviser told him to eat more vegetables; he added supplements and shakes and kept training. His target was “between 315 and 330” lb, or 143 to 150 kg, back near his first-title weight. That 351 lb is the last figure he has confirmed on the record.

Our read: for a big man in his 50s with a new hip, losing 25 kg is the most useful training he can do. Every kilogram off is less load through the joints that carried 188 kg up and down the court. Wondering what your own frame is built for? Try our body proportions test.

Sources: NBA.com; Basketball Reference; The SportsRush; EssentiallySports; CBS Sports; NBC Sports; Sports Illustrated; BroBible; Black Enterprise; Footwear News; ET; Fox LA; Parade.