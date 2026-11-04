Abdul El-Sayed’s workout: the senator who benches 315 lb

Michigan’s new senator-elect benched 315 lb (143 kg) on camera, lifts every morning and trains mostly in a basement home gym. Plenty of politicians post gym clips; few of them have numbers worth checking. Here’s how Abdul El-Sayed trains, what his bench is actually worth, and the sporting past most of the coverage skips.

Abdul El-Sayed: the quick answer Who: US senator-elect for Michigan (won 3 November 2026), a doctor and former health official (CBS News)

US senator-elect for Michigan (won 3 November 2026), a doctor and former health official (CBS News) Age: 42 (born 31 October 1984, Rochester Hills, Michigan)

42 (born 31 October 1984, Rochester Hills, Michigan) Height: about 170 cm (5 ft 7 in)

about 170 cm (5 ft 7 in) Best lift: 315 lb (143 kg) bench press, one rep, with a spotter

315 lb (143 kg) bench press, one rep, with a spotter Training: lifts every morning, mostly in a home gym; bench, lat pulldowns, Turkish get-ups, triceps work

lifts every morning, mostly in a home gym; bench, lat pulldowns, Turkish get-ups, triceps work Sport: captain of his high school football, wrestling and lacrosse teams; captained Oxford’s lacrosse team

captain of his high school football, wrestling and lacrosse teams; captained Oxford’s lacrosse team Wife: Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist; married in 2006, two daughters

The 315 lb bench: what actually happened

It started with a jab. In July 2025, reporter Chuck Ross posted a clip of El-Sayed benching and wrote that he “benches a respectable 225. But there’s one major problem.” El-Sayed’s reply corrected the number: 315 lb, three plates a side (X).

He backed it up later on camera. In a gym session with the streamer Hasan Piker, Piker spotted him and El-Sayed put up 315 for one rep (HuffPost; Washington Sun).

So the honest version is this: a spotted single at 143 kg. That’s a max, not a training weight, and a spotter on a max is normal practice, not cheating. It’s still a serious bench.

Is a 143 kg bench good?

For a man who is about 170 cm tall, yes. The catch is that his bodyweight has never been reported, and strength is usually judged against bodyweight. So the ratio below is our arithmetic, not a measured figure:

If he weighs 80 kg, 143 kg is about 1.8 times bodyweight

If he weighs 90 kg, it’s about 1.6 times

Either way it’s more than most men who train regularly will ever bench

How does your own bench compare? Our guide to the average bench press for men has the standards by bodyweight and age, and how rare a 315 bench really is.

Shorter lifters have a mechanical edge on the bench: shorter arms mean the bar travels less far. That doesn’t take anything away from the lift, but it’s why a 315 bench from a 170 cm man and from a 190 cm man aren’t quite the same feat.

How Abdul El-Sayed trains

“Don’t get me wrong, I lift every morning,” he says in one of his own videos (TikTok). Most of that happens at home. One profile described his home gym as looking “more like a half-finished basement stocked with free weights” than anything glossy (Washington Sun).

The Piker session, at a recreation centre in Dearborn Heights, gives the best look at a full workout (Washington Sun):

Bench press , working up to the 315 single

, working up to the 315 single Lat pulldowns for the back

for the back Turkish get-ups , with a 50 lb (23 kg) kettlebell as his warm-up weight

, with a 50 lb (23 kg) kettlebell as his warm-up weight Triceps pushdowns to finish

A 23 kg get-up as a warm-up is a good tell. The get-up takes a weight from lying on the floor to standing and back, so it tests your shoulder, hips and core together. Most people start with half that. Our guide to ground-to-stand movements explains why the move is worth learning.

He also trains away from home. He has worked out at Detroit Body Garage, a fitness nonprofit, with its founder and head coach Terra Castro (Washington Sun; The Advocate).

In June 2025 he posted a session with “the legendary Dr. Mike”, where the two talked about purpose between sets. His summary of the advice: “Get involved in solving the world’s problems” (X).

Got a workout in with the legendary Dr. Mike. We talked about purpose—and how folks find it. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) June 25, 2025

His diet: protein and fibre

He hasn’t published a meal plan. His New Year’s resolutions for 2026 are the closest thing: stay consistent in the gym on the campaign trail, eat healthy snacks on road trips, and hit his protein and fibre goals (TikTok). That’s sensible advice for anyone who trains around a busy job.

Abdul El-Sayed’s New Year’s resolutions video, from his YouTube channel

The athlete before the gym videos

The lifting isn’t new. At Bloomfield Hills Andover High School he captained the football, wrestling and lacrosse teams. He kept playing lacrosse at the University of Michigan, and at Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, he captained the lacrosse team and won a full blue, the university’s top sporting award (Wikipedia; Bridge Michigan).

He has called sport his “lifeline” growing up (Fox News). During the campaign he even challenged his opponent to settle things on a football field: “Tackle, no pads like we used to play when we were kids.”

Why he posts his lifts

It’s partly strategy. He has made a deliberate effort to reach younger men, and gym clips are part of that (HuffPost). But he draws a line himself: “being a man is not really about how you show up in the gym. It’s how you show up for your family” (TikTok).

His wife, Sarah Jukaku

El-Sayed is married to Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist. They met as students at the University of Michigan, married in 2006 and have two daughters; the family lives in Ann Arbor (Wikipedia; HollywoodLife).

Their paths look a lot alike. Like him, she studied at Oxford and earned her medical degree at Columbia, and after years at University of Michigan Health she opened her own psychiatry practice in 2024 (HollywoodLife; The Tab).

She trains too. El-Sayed has said his wife can lift 1.5 times her body weight (Washington Sun).

More of his training is on his Instagram, @abdulelsayed.

Abdul El-Sayed FAQ

How much can Abdul El-Sayed bench?

315 lb (143 kg) for one rep, with a spotter, on camera. That’s his best reported lift.

How old is Abdul El-Sayed?

He’s 42. He was born on 31 October 1984 in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

How tall is Abdul El-Sayed?

About 170 cm, or 5 ft 7 in (Washington Sun).

Who is Abdul El-Sayed’s wife?

Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist. They married in 2006 and have two daughters (Wikipedia).

Did Abdul El-Sayed play sports?

Yes. He captained three teams in high school (football, wrestling and lacrosse) and later captained Oxford’s lacrosse team.

Where are Abdul El-Sayed’s parents from?

Both are from Egypt. His father grew up in Alexandria (Wikipedia; Bridge Michigan).

Is Abdul El-Sayed Muslim?

Yes. His win makes him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate (CBS News; Bridge Michigan).

Sources: CBS News; HuffPost; Washington Sun; The Advocate; Bridge Michigan; Fox News; Wikipedia; El-Sayed on X and TikTok. Checked 5 November 2026.