If you watched NRL in its golden era, you’d know Mario Fenech. He is the Malta-born hooker who captained South Sydney from 1986 to 1990 and played 275 first-grade games. Footy fans know him as the Maltese Falcon from a decade on The Footy Show. He is 65. He was diagnosed with early onset dementia, which his neurologist described in 2022 as advancing CTE from the head knocks of his playing days.

Mario Fenech at a glance Born: 11 November 1961 in Malta (age 65)

11 November 1961 in Malta (age 65) Position: hooker, later prop

hooker, later prop Clubs: South Sydney, North Sydney, South Queensland Crushers

South Sydney, North Sydney, South Queensland Crushers Honours: Dally M Captain of the Year (1989), two Origins for NSW (1989)

Dally M Captain of the Year (1989), two Origins for NSW (1989) Family: wife Rebecca and two children

Who is Mario Fenech?

Fenech was born in Malta on 11 November 1961 and arrived in Australia at just 10 months old. He was one of four boys, and the family settled in Waterloo, near Redfern Oval, the Rabbitohs say. Fittingly, his surname means “rabbit” in Maltese.

Rugby league was how he earned respect and overcame childhood buyllying. “I was bullied at school becasue I had tanned skin and dark hair,” he told NRL.com in 2018. At about five years old, his father told him: “Well son, you’d better learn to play rugby league.” And so began a legandary rise up to the peak of the game.

Mario Fenech (left) with Craig Coleman, his Souths teammate for a decade, in January 2012. Image: NAPARAZZI / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Mario Fenech’s rugby league career

His first nickname was “Test Match”. In a juniors warm-up a teammate yelled that Mario thought he was playing in one, and it stuck. He debuted for Souths on 12 July 1981, aged 19, and captained the club in 118 of his first-grade games.

Club Years First-grade games South Sydney 1981 to 1990 181 North Sydney 1991 to 1994 83 South Queensland Crushers 1995 11 Source: South Sydney Rabbitohs

In 1989 he led Souths to the minor premiership, was named Dally M Captain of the Year and played two State of Origin games for NSW. A broken hand cost him a Kangaroos jersey that year. Never playing a Test or a grand final were his two big disappointments, he said.

The Maltese Falcon name came at the Crushers in 1995, after a football accidentally hit him on the head during a game. Ever since, a player hit on the head by the ball has copped “a Falcon”.

What the game cost his body

NRL.com remembers him for “the black tape around his head, the mud-stained jersey, and usually a trickle of blood”. Fenech put it more bluntly: “It was kill or be killed in our era,” he told 7NEWS Spotlight in 2022 (The Roar). SBS reported in 2016 that he took eight or nine concussions a year over a 15-year career.

After football he spent about a decade on Channel Nine’s The Footy Show, often the butt of the jokes. In 2022 his wife Rebecca said he often came home from recordings in a foul mood. “His jokes we’ve heard a million times,” she said. “They’re funny but it’s not funny when he’s got CTE.”

Off screen he worked for the NRL for 22 years, from 1996 to December 2018, as a community and sponsorship ambassador. He visited schools and businesses for programs on health, learning, respect and inclusion.

Fenech in an NRL jacket in 2008, during his 22 years as a community ambassador for the game. Image: Bidgee / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0

Mario Fenech’s health: dementia and CTE

Fenech was diagnosed with early onset dementia at 53, 7NEWS reported. In 2016 he told SBS he was on dementia medication and doing four tough gym sessions a week. “My memory’s a lot better, I function a lot better,” he said then. Exercise matters for the brain in a way a physical job doesn’t.

By 2022 the picture had changed. On 7NEWS Spotlight, his neurologist, Dr Rowena Mobbs, said he presented as a classic case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the brain disease linked to repeated head knocks. “He’s in advancing CTE. It won’t be long before he needs care,” she said. His scans looked like the brain of a dementia patient in their 80s, she said.

Rebecca had become close to his full-time carer. Fenech, then 60, kept his humour: “It’s not much fun having brain damage, mate, because literally I forget things like that,” he said, clicking his fingers. The family went public to warn young players in contact sports about repeated concussions.

Nothing better than seeing @MarioFenech bring that post match energy! 🔋💯🐇❤️💚🦅#GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/4SoV31NtzW — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) September 12, 2022

He has no regrets. “Rugby league in this generation is a lot more safer than when I played,” he said. “But in saying that I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Mario Fenech FAQ

How old is Mario Fenech?

He is 65, born on 11 November 1961.

What is wrong with Mario Fenech?

He has early onset dementia. His neurologist said in 2022 that it is advancing CTE, caused by head knocks in his playing career.

Why is Mario Fenech called the Maltese Falcon?

He was born in Malta, and in 1995 a football hit him on the head during a game for the South Queensland Crushers.

Sources: South Sydney Rabbitohs; NRL.com; Rugby League Project; SBS News; The Roar, reporting 7NEWS Spotlight. Checked 24 November 2026.