Here’s a story that rivals the Rocky story itself. Actor Anthony Ippolito, 27, got the lead in I Play Rocky by hanging a heavy bag in his grandmother’s basement and sending the director a brutal tape nobody had asked for (TheWrap). Then he spent nearly two years putting on about 30 to 40 lb to look like Sylvester Stallone in 1976. Stallone has seen the result: “I actually forgot I was me” (CinemaBlend). The film opens in Australia on New Year’s Day. We break down how he built the body, and what the original ran on.

I Play Rocky: quick facts (checked 24 November 2026) Anthony Ippolito: 27, from Long Island, New York

27, from Long Island, New York What it is: the true story of how an unknown Stallone wrote Rocky and talked his way into starring in it

the true story of how an unknown Stallone wrote Rocky and talked his way into starring in it Director: Peter Farrelly. Ippolito plays Stallone; Stephan James plays Carl Weathers

Peter Farrelly. Ippolito plays Stallone; Stephan James plays Carl Weathers In cinemas: US now; Australia from 1 January 2027 (Flicks)

US now; Australia from 1 January 2027 (Flicks) Ippolito’s bulk: about 150 lb to roughly 180 lb (68 to 82 kg), over nearly two years

about 150 lb to roughly 180 lb (68 to 82 kg), over nearly two years His trainers: Grant Roberts, who had worked with Stallone, and Kirk Myers; boxing with Bobby Beckles

How Anthony Ippolito built Stallone’s body

Ippolito, a former college baseball player from Long Island, was a lot slimmer than Stallone was in Rocky. He told Variety he went from about 150 lb to roughly 180 (68 to 82 kg). GQ put the gain nearer 40 lb. Either way, it took the best part of two years.

For most of it he trained alone. “In the beginning, it was just me,” he told GQ. “Then they brought on two wonderful trainers, Grant Roberts and Kirk Myers, through the last five months of the process.” Roberts had worked with Stallone himself (Yahoo).

Weights five days a week through the bulk, with what he calls “pretty heavy lifting” once Roberts arrived.

through the bulk, with what he calls “pretty heavy lifting” once Roberts arrived. Boxing and cardio added near filming , and training twice a day. He learned the speed bag from scratch: “it wasn’t very easy at the beginning, but I got there” (LA Times).

, and training twice a day. He learned the speed bag from scratch: “it wasn’t very easy at the beginning, but I got there” (LA Times). Sparring at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn with Stephan James. “We were in Gleason’s Gym, beating the crap out of each other,” he said. He hurt a wrist; James hurt an ankle.

in Brooklyn with Stephan James. “We were in Gleason’s Gym, beating the crap out of each other,” he said. He hurt a wrist; James hurt an ankle. Eating to a target. “It was kind of just me trying to eat the amount that I needed to eat, get in those macros, and really try to put size on.” His verdict: “The diet was pretty nuts.”

He wasn’t chasing a six-pack. “I wasn’t trying to shed all of the fat,” he said. “We were trying to match Sly’s body as closely as we could” (GQ via Yahoo).

Ippolito (centre, in sunglasses) at the I Play Rocky premiere in Toronto in September. Photo: Gabriel Hutchinson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

And yes, the raw eggs

Ippolito did the famous scene properly, downing a glass of raw eggs. “I mean, you only get to do this sort of thing once,” he told the LA Times.

For Stallone in the 1970s it wasn’t a stunt. He was broke, and eggs were cheap. “I wouldn’t recommend this diet to anyone,” he wrote in his memoir. “But if you’re young and poor, it will suffice, which is why I used eating raw eggs in Rocky” (Fox News). Don’t copy it: raw eggs carry a salmonella risk.

What the original ran on

Stallone ringside in 1977, the year after Rocky came out. Photo: NBC, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Rocky was made for about US$1 million. It was shot in 28 days; Farrelly had 34 for I Play Rocky. “That’s tight,” he said (BANG Showbiz). Stallone ran the 72 steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the training montage.

Our read

The useful part of Ippolito’s story isn’t the eggs. It’s the timeline. Thirty-odd pounds of real size took him close to two years, most of it training alone, five days a week, eating to a number. That’s what a natural bulk looks like when it’s done properly. If someone promises you the same in 12 weeks, they’re selling something.

Start with our guide to bulking up and our boxing workout. For two more actors who built size for a role, read how David Corenswet went back to 240 lb and how Alan Ritchson trains for Reacher.

I Play Rocky FAQ

How much weight did Anthony Ippolito gain to play Stallone?

About 30 lb by his account to Variety, from about 150 lb to roughly 180. GQ reported about 40 lb.

Who trained Anthony Ippolito?

Grant Roberts and Kirk Myers for the last five or six months, with Bobby Beckles on boxing. Before that he trained himself.

When is I Play Rocky out in Australia?

In cinemas from 1 January 2027.

Did Stallone like I Play Rocky?

Yes. He said he expected to be “hypercritical” but that Ippolito “did a magnificent job”.

Sources: GQ via Yahoo; Variety; Yahoo; LA Times; TheWrap; BANG Showbiz; CinemaBlend; Fox News; Flicks; Wikipedia. Checked 24 November 2026.