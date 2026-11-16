Hate needles, and hate the Wegovy pill’s empty-stomach routine even more? Australia now has a GLP-1 weight-loss pill you can take whenever you like, with or without breakfast. Here’s who can get it, how well it works, what it’s likely to cost and how it stacks up against the Wegovy pill.

Foundayo in 30 seconds What: orforglipron, a daily GLP-1 pill from Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro

orforglipron, a daily GLP-1 pill from Eli Lilly, the maker of Mounjaro Approved: added to the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods in November 2026

added to the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods in November 2026 Who for: adults with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related health problem, and adults with type 2 diabetes

adults with obesity, or overweight with a weight-related health problem, and adults with type 2 diabetes How you take it: once a day, any time, no food or water rules

once a day, any time, no food or water rules Cost: private prescription only, not on the PBS. No Australian price announced yet

What the TGA approved

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has registered Foundayo for two jobs, both alongside a healthy diet and more physical activity (Lilly Australia, 17 November 2026):

Weight management: adults with a BMI of 30 or more, or 27 to 30 with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea or heart disease

adults with a BMI of 30 or more, or 27 to 30 with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea or heart disease Type 2 diabetes: on its own when metformin doesn’t suit, or added to other diabetes drugs

Lilly says stock reaches Australia in the coming days. It’s a private prescription, filled at a community pharmacy or through Lilly’s own LillyDirect service. It isn’t subsidised on the PBS, and Lilly’s Australian general manager, Dr Manny Simons, said the PBS challenges “won’t change overnight”.

Unlike Wegovy and Mounjaro, Foundayo isn’t a peptide. It’s a small molecule that switches on the same GLP-1 receptor, which is why it survives the stomach without food rules. The effect is the familiar one: less hunger, slower digestion and feeling full sooner.

Foundayo is one tablet a day, taken at any time, with or without food or water. Image: Lilly

How much weight does it take off?

The main trial, ATTAIN-1, followed 3,127 adults with obesity but without diabetes for 72 weeks. On the top dose, people lost 11.2% of their body weight on average, against 2.1% on placebo (NEJM; American College of Cardiology). Counting only those who kept taking it, the figure was 12.4%, and four in ten of them lost at least 15% (UK prescribing information). Lilly funded the trial.

ATTAIN-1, 72 weeks Average weight lost Top dose (17.2 mg tablet) 11.2% Middle trial dose 8.4% Low trial dose 7.5% Placebo 2.1% Everyone who started, including those who stopped. The trial used capsules: the 36 mg capsule matches the 17.2 mg tablet. Sources: NEJM 2025; UK prescribing information

Our read: that’s a little less than the Wegovy pill managed in its trial, but the trials differ, so the numbers aren’t a straight comparison. What Foundayo offers is convenience.

Foundayo vs the Wegovy pill

Foundayo vs Wegovy pill Drug orforglipron vs semaglutide When you take it any time vs first thing, on an empty stomach Food and water rules none vs half a cup of water, then 30 minutes before food Trial weight loss 11.2% at 72 weeks vs 13.6% at 64 weeks PBS for weight loss no vs no Separate trials; not a head-to-head. Sources: UK prescribing information; NEJM; our Wegovy pill guide

The Wegovy pill was approved here on 3 November 2026, two weeks earlier (our Wegovy pill guide). If you work shifts or train early, a pill you can swallow with your post-workout shake is a real advantage over a strict morning ritual.

Semaglutide tablets, the drug in the Wegovy pill, must be taken on an empty stomach. Foundayo has no such rule. Image: Windshear, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), cropped

Dose and side effects

You start low and step up, so the gut can adjust: 0.8 mg a day for at least 30 days, then 2.5 mg, then 5.5 mg, and from there up to a maximum of 17.2 mg if your doctor thinks you need it. One tablet a day, never two.

Foundayo is prescription only. Doses step up over months, guided by your doctor. Image: Lilly

Gut problems are the main complaint: nausea, diarrhoea, constipation and vomiting hit about 69% of people on the top trial dose, against 36% on placebo, mostly early on while the dose was rising. Less common: hair loss (3.7% vs 1.8%), a fast heart rate (2.7% vs 0.8%) and gallstones (1.3% vs 0.6%) (UK prescribing information).

The warnings include low blood sugar if you’re also on insulin or a sulfonylurea, and pancreatitis. It isn’t for use in pregnancy, shouldn’t be combined with another GLP-1, and interacts with some medicines. It’s also one of the drugs covered by the US FDA’s new GLP-1 eye warning.

What it doesn’t do

“Medication can play an important role in helping people achieve and maintain a healthier weight but must be accompanied by a healthy diet and exercise,” said Associate Professor Samantha Hocking, president of the National Association of Clinical Obesity Services.

For men, the part that matters is muscle. Rapid weight loss on any GLP-1 strips some lean tissue along with the fat, and lifting and eating enough protein are how you keep it (how to beat GLP-1 muscle loss). And if one of these drugs has stalled for you, read why Wegovy stops working for some older men.

Foundayo FAQ

Is Foundayo available in Australia?

It’s registered by the TGA, and Lilly says stock will be in Australia within days of 17 November 2026. You need a prescription.

How much does Foundayo cost in Australia?

Lilly hasn’t announced an Australian price. It’s private prescription only, with no PBS subsidy. In the US, self-pay starts at US$149 a month on the lowest dose (Lilly).

Is Foundayo better than Ozempic or Wegovy?

Not on weight lost. In trials, semaglutide injections and the Wegovy pill took off a little more. Foundayo’s edge is that it’s a pill with no food or timing rules.

Can I take Foundayo with food?

Yes. It can be taken once a day at any time, with or without food or water.

Sources: Lilly Australia media release, 17 November 2026; Foundayo UK prescribing information; Wharton et al, NEJM 2025; American College of Cardiology; Lilly US, April 2026. Checked 17 November 2026. This is general information, not medical advice.