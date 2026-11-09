Wegovy pill in Australia: price, launch and who can get it

Sick of the idea of a weekly needle? Australia has just approved a daily pill version of Wegovy, the first GLP-1 tablet here for weight management. You can’t buy it yet. Here’s who it’s for, how it compares with the injection, and what nobody can tell you so far.

Wegovy pill in Australia: where it stands Approved: by the TGA on 3 November 2026

by the TGA on 3 November 2026 Strengths: 1.5 mg, 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg semaglutide tablets

1.5 mg, 4 mg, 9 mg and 25 mg semaglutide tablets In pharmacies?: not yet; Novo Nordisk says later this year and hasn’t confirmed timing

not yet; Novo Nordisk says later this year and hasn’t confirmed timing Price: not announced

not announced PBS: not subsidised for weight management

not subsidised for weight management Prescription: yes

Who the Wegovy pill is for

A Department of Health spokesman said the indications are “consistent with those approved for the injectable formulation” (Yahoo News Australia). That means adults with obesity, or who are overweight with a weight-related health condition, and some people with cardiovascular disease, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and more physical activity (The Conversation).

It isn’t approved as a way for a lean bloke to get leaner for summer.

When can you get it, and what will it cost?

Approval doesn’t put it on the shelf. The TGA still has to confirm that packaging and production meet quality standards (ABC). “We will share confirmed availability timing as soon as we can,” Novo Nordisk said (AAP). Several reports expect it before Christmas.

No Australian price has been set. The weekly injection costs about $250 to $450 a month and the authors of a piece in The Conversation expect the pill to be similar. That’s an estimate. AAP reports the government is negotiating a PBS listing of Wegovy for a small group of extra patients (AAP).

Until now, GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in Australia have been injections. Image: Shutterstock

Wegovy pill vs injection

How often: the pill is daily; the injection is weekly

the pill is daily; the injection is weekly How to take it: first thing in the morning on an empty stomach with half a cup of water, then wait at least 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else (Yahoo News Australia). The injection has no food rules

first thing in the morning on an empty stomach with half a cup of water, then wait at least 30 minutes before eating or drinking anything else (Yahoo News Australia). The injection has no food rules Dose: 25 mg sounds like a lot more than the 2.4 mg injection, but the gut absorbs little of it, and the ABC reports the two act alike (ABC)

25 mg sounds like a lot more than the 2.4 mg injection, but the gut absorbs little of it, and the ABC reports the two act alike (ABC) Weight loss: the 25 mg tablet averaged 13.6% of body weight at 64 weeks, against 2.2% on placebo, in the OASIS 4 trial. It had 307 participants and was funded by Novo Nordisk

Our read: the pill swaps one needle a week for a strict routine every morning. Shift workers, take note.

Side effects

In OASIS 4, gut problems hit 74% of people on the pill and 42% on placebo (NEJM). Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation are the usual ones. Kidney injury, pancreatitis and gallbladder problems are less common but more serious, and the authors in The Conversation also note earlier research linking GLP-1 drugs to suicidal thoughts (The Conversation). Taking more won’t speed things up.

The tablet and the injection deliver the same drug and cause similar gut side effects. Posed image: Shutterstock

What it doesn’t do

A pill doesn’t replace training or protein. We’ve covered GLP-1 drugs and muscle and why Wegovy does not work for every man. And since it isn’t in Australian pharmacies yet, be wary of anyone selling it online now: fake weight-loss products have already turned up here.

“A treatment can only improve health outcomes if the people who stand to benefit can actually access it,” said Justine Cain, Group CEO of Diabetes Australia.

Wegovy pill FAQ

Is the Wegovy pill available in Australia?

Not yet. The TGA approved it on 3 November 2026. Novo Nordisk says it’s working to launch later this year.

How much will the Wegovy pill cost in Australia?

No price has been announced. The injection costs about $250 to $450 a month.

Is the Wegovy pill on the PBS?

No. The PBS doesn’t subsidise it for weight management.

Is the Wegovy pill as strong as the injection?

The results are close, but they come from separate trials. The tablet averaged 13.6% in OASIS 4, and The Conversation puts the injection at about 15%.

Sources: ABC News; AAP; Yahoo News Australia; The Conversation; Diabetes Australia; Wharton et al, NEJM 2025. Checked 9 November 2026. This is general information, not medical advice.