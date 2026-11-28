You want January to be the month you get your act together, and 75 Hard keeps turning up in your feed. Then you read the rules and wonder if it’s a reset or a fast way to quit by Australia Day. Here are the rules of both versions, what the strict one asks of a bloke with a job, and which one to start on 1 January.

75 Hard vs 75 Soft at a glance 75 Hard: Andy Frisella’s free 75-day “mental toughness program”, out since 2019

Andy Frisella’s free 75-day “mental toughness program”, out since 2019 Every day: a diet, two 45-minute workouts (one outside), 3.8 L of water, 10 pages, a photo

a diet, two 45-minute workouts (one outside), 3.8 L of water, 10 pages, a photo Miss one task: back to day 1

back to day 1 75 Soft: a gentler social-media spin-off: one workout, 3 L, no restart

a gentler social-media spin-off: one workout, 3 L, no restart Start 1 January 2027: day 75 is Tuesday 16 March

The 75 Hard rules

75 Hard was created by Andy Frisella, an American entrepreneur and podcaster, and launched in 2019 (Cleveland Clinic; WebMD). On his own rules page he calls it “a free 75-day mental toughness program” and says plainly: “This is not a fitness challenge” (Andy Frisella). Every day for 75 days you must:

Follow a diet geared to your goals. Any diet, but “zero alcohol” and no cheat meals. Do two workouts of at least 45 minutes each, three hours apart. One must be outside. Drink a gallon of water. That’s a US gallon, about 3.8 litres. Read at least 10 pages of a non-fiction, educational book. Audiobooks don’t count. Take a progress picture.

The restart rule: fail any task, on any day, and you start again at day 1. Day 3 or day 74, it makes no difference.

The 75 Soft rules

75 Soft has no founder with a rules page. It’s a spin-off that spread on social media, and the versions differ. The one most sites quote, including Cleveland Clinic and WebMD, is:

Eat well, and drink alcohol only on social occasions.

Do one 45-minute workout a day, with one active-recovery day a week.

Drink 3 litres of water.

Read 10 pages of any book.

No daily photo, and no restart: miss a day and you carry on. Other versions run looser still. 75soft.com, for example, asks for four 30-minute workouts a week and five minutes of meditation a day. Pick one version and write it down before you start.

Rule 75 Hard 75 Soft Workouts 2 x 45 min, one outside 1 x 45 min Rest days None One active-recovery day a week Water 3.8 L (1 US gallon) 3 L Diet Your choice, no cheat meals Eat well Alcohol None Social occasions only Reading 10 pages, non-fiction 10 pages, any book Photo Every day Not required Miss a day Back to day 1 Keep going Training a week 10.5 hours 4.5 hours Sources: Andy Frisella, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic (75 Soft), WebMD. 75 Soft column: the most widely shared version.

What 75 Hard asks of a working bloke

With sessions three hours apart, most men with a 9 to 5 train before work and again after it. Add showers and reading and our rough sum is two and a half hours a day, every day, through Australia Day and every barbecue until mid-March.

One of the two 75 Hard sessions has to be outside, whatever the weather. In an Australian January, that means early.

The outdoor session lands in an Australian summer, so it goes early or late; see our tips on how to train in the heat. The water is a big ask, too. Australia’s guidelines put an adequate fluid intake for men at about 2.6 litres a day (NRV), so the gallon is roughly 1.2 litres on top, before you count the heat.

Safety first. Spread the water across the day. Drinking too much can drop the sodium in your blood to dangerous levels, a rare condition called hyponatraemia, and it sometimes happens during long, intense exercise (healthdirect). And if you’re coming off the couch, two sessions a day with no rest days is a big jump: Cleveland Clinic warns it may be too much for beginners and can lead to overuse injuries. Make the second session a walk. If you have high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, see your GP first (WebMD).

Long, hard sessions are where over-drinking can bite. Image: U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Samantha White / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Where it helps, and where it’s discipline theatre

Our read: the useful bits are real. Seventy-five days without a drink, daily movement and rules with no grey area will change most men. If giving up the beer is the scary part, read our guide to giving up alcohol.

The rest, in our read, is mostly theatre. Getting rained on proves you’ll get wet, not that you’re fitter. The gallon is a round number, not a dose. And the restart rule turns a missed reading session on day 61 into “failure”, when 60 days of training is a win. Recovery is where you adapt (why most men under-recover), and 75 Hard has none built in.

75 Hard lets you pick the diet. Pick one you could eat for 75 days. Image: Iara Melo / Pexels

The biggest gap: neither challenge says what the workouts are. Ninety minutes of anything isn’t a program.

Who should pick 75 Soft instead

You haven’t trained regularly in the past few months.

You’re carrying an injury, or you’re on a medical plan your GP should know about.

Shift work, FIFO rosters, a long commute or young kids already own your day.

You tend to treat one missed day as the end of the whole thing.

Our read: a 75 Soft you finish beats a 75 Hard you abandon on day 19. You can always run 75 Hard next.

Follow a real plan while you do it

Give the 45 minutes a job. Our free 28-day military calisthenics plan runs five sessions a week, needs no gym and tests you on day 1 and day 28; run it, retest, then run it again to day 75. Add a brisk warm-up walk and each session clears 45 minutes. New to bodyweight training? Start with calisthenics for beginners, three sessions a week for eight weeks, and walk on the days between. Doing 75 Hard? Make the plan your first session and an outdoor walk your second. Fat loss is the goal? Build the diet around protein (high-protein foods). For the full breakdown of the strict version, see our 75 Hard guide.

A plan tells you what the 45 minutes are for. Image: Shutterstock

Start it on 1 January: checklist

Pick Hard or Soft, and write your rules on the fridge.

See your GP first if you have a heart, blood pressure or blood sugar problem.

Lock in two training times (Hard) or one (Soft), and put them in your calendar.

Print the plan and do the day-1 test.

Buy a 1 L bottle: four refills for Hard, three for Soft.

Choose your book before New Year’s Eve.

Clear the beer out of the fridge, or set your social-occasion rule.

Take the day-1 photo, and mark 16 March as day 75.

75 Hard and 75 Soft FAQ

Does 75 Hard cost anything?

No. Frisella describes it as a free program, with the rules on his site (Andy Frisella).

Does a walk count as a 75 Hard workout?

The rules set the length (45 minutes), the gap (three hours) and that one is outside. They don’t set the type of workout, so a 45-minute walk counts by the letter.

What is 75 Medium?

Another in-between version. Cleveland Clinic says there’s no official set of rules; the common one is 45 to 60 minutes of exercise a day and a structured diet 90% of the time, with no forced restart (Cleveland Clinic).

Sources: Andy Frisella; Cleveland Clinic (75 Hard); Cleveland Clinic (75 Soft); Cleveland Clinic (75 Medium); WebMD; 75soft.com; Nutrient Reference Values; healthdirect. Checked 29 November 2026.