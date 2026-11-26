Ezra Frech’s leg came off in the middle of the Dancing with the Stars final. He clicked it back on, finished the routine and won the whole show. Frech, 21, a two-time Paralympic champion from Los Angeles, and his partner Daniella Karagach took the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday 24 November, US time. He is the first Paralympian and the first amputee to win it (TODAY).

Ezra Frech at a glance Age: 21 (born 11 May 2005, Los Angeles)

21 (born 11 May 2005, Los Angeles) Body: Born without a left knee or shin bone, and with one finger on his left hand. Left leg amputated at 2

Born without a left knee or shin bone, and with one finger on his left hand. Left leg amputated at 2 Sport: Para athletics, T63 class (one leg amputated above the knee)

Para athletics, T63 class (one leg amputated above the knee) Best results: Two Paralympic golds, Paris 2024. Former high jump world record holder

Two Paralympic golds, Paris 2024. Former high jump world record holder TV: Dancing with the Stars season 35 winner, with Daniella Karagach

Dancing with the Stars season 35 winner, with Daniella Karagach Instagram: @ezrafrech

The moment the leg came off

It happened in the freestyle, the last dance of the night, to Linkin Park’s Numb. “The leg just wasn’t on correctly, and I felt it,” he told Variety (via E! Online). “I was just like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do the rest of the dance on one leg.’”

Karagach had other ideas. “I heard her say, ‘Put your leg on,’” Frech said. She handed it to him in a short pause and he got it back on. “Sometimes it will lock into place even if it’s not on right, so I had to just go,” he told Extra (TODAY). Afterwards he asked her who gave him the leg: “I blacked out.”

The judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, gave the couple perfect scores for all three finale dances: a salsa, an instant tango and the freestyle (Yahoo Sports). Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn was runner-up. “This is the most special moment of my life,” Frech said on the night.

Born without a knee

Frech was born without a left knee or shin bone, and with one finger on his left hand. He got his first prosthetic leg at 11 months. At 2, surgeons amputated his lower left leg and moved one of its toes to his left hand to make it work better. He had a running blade at 4 (ezrafrech.com).

Then he played everything: basketball, football, soccer, baseball and karate. He was starting quarterback and point guard for his teams. When the pandemic shut tracks, he trained in parks, on beaches and in backyards. In 2021, racing non-disabled athletes for his high school, he finished second at the CIF Finals. In 2024 he became the first above-the-knee amputee to sign with an NCAA Division I track team, at USC (Wikipedia).

Ezra Frech in Milan in February 2026, before the Winter Olympics. Photo: US Embassy Italy, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Two golds in two nights

At Paris 2024 he won the T63 100m with a lean at the line. The next night he won the high jump at 1.94 m, a Paralympic record, ahead of India’s Sharad Kumar on 1.88 m (Paralympic Games). The T63 class is for athletes with one leg amputated above the knee. He was 19.

Event Result Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, aged 16 5th high jump, 8th long jump 2023 World Championships, Paris High jump gold, world record 1.95 m Paris 2024 Paralympics, 100m T63 Gold Paris 2024 Paralympics, high jump T63 Gold, Paralympic record 1.94 m 2025 World Championships, New Delhi High jump silver Ezra Frech’s biggest results. Sources: ezrafrech.com, Paralympic Games

What’s next

He now competes as a professional for adidas, and his target is the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, a home Games where he can defend both titles. Off the track, he co-founded Angel City Sports, which runs free adaptive sport for kids and adults with disabilities (Angel City Sports).

His own post after the win: “Greatest experience of my life.”

For scale, the able-bodied high jump world record is 2.45 m and the 100m world record is 9.58. Want more spring yourself? Start with box jumps.

Ezra Frech FAQ

How old is Ezra Frech?

He is 21. He was born on 11 May 2005 in Los Angeles.

What happened to Ezra Frech’s leg?

He was born without a left knee or shin bone, and his lower left leg was amputated when he was 2. He uses a prosthetic leg, which came off during his Dancing with the Stars final. He put it back on and finished.

Did Ezra Frech win Dancing with the Stars?

Yes. He and Daniella Karagach won season 35 on 24 November 2026, with perfect scores in all three final dances. Amber Glenn was second.

Sources: ezrafrech.com; E! Online; TODAY; Yahoo Sports; Wikipedia; Paralympic Games. Checked 27 November 2026.