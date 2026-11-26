Peter V’landys put himself through university collecting glasses at the Unanderra Hotel near Wollongong. On Monday he finishes 22 years running Racing NSW. On Wednesday, as chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, he told all 18 NRL club bosses that from 2027 they can no longer employ wrestling coaches (Zero Tackle, Newsbeep). Grade one hip-drop tackles will also cost a player a game, not a fine.

The ban at a glance What: Clubs banned from employing wrestling coaches

Clubs banned from employing wrestling coaches When: From the 2027 season; V’landys told the clubs on Wednesday 25 November 2026

From the 2027 season; V’landys told the clubs on Wednesday 25 November 2026 Who pushed it: Coaches Wayne Bennett, Ivan Cleary and Ricky Stuart, at a committee meeting on Monday

Coaches Wayne Bennett, Ivan Cleary and Ricky Stuart, at a committee meeting on Monday Hip drops: Automatic suspension for a dangerous contact charge, replacing the $1,000 fine

Automatic suspension for a dangerous contact charge, replacing the $1,000 fine Still unknown: How the NRL will police it

How the NRL will police it Peter V’landys: ARLC chairman, 63 or 64: born in 1962, exact date not published (Wikipedia)

Peter V’landys at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup final. Photo: Storm machine, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why now

Nathan Cleary. In the 2026 finals the Penrith halfback suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle in a hip-drop tackle by Newcastle hooker Phoenix Crossland, who was banned for four games (Yahoo News). The hip drop has been illegal since 2020 but still turned up most weekends. Apisai Koroisau, Victor Radley, Isaiya Katoa, Junior Paulo and Morgan Knowles were all only fined for similar tackles this year (Zero Tackle). Under the new rule each would have missed a game.

In October V’landys promised a summit with coaches and players. “We’ll take whatever action that needs to be taken without fear or favour,” he told The Daily Telegraph (via Yahoo News).

Nathan Cleary playing for the Kangaroos in 2022. A hip-drop tackle broke his leg in the 2026 finals. Photo: Fleets, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What a wrestling coach actually teaches

Almost every club runs specialised wrestling sessions each week, and the techniques are used to slow the ruck and sharpen tackling (Zero Tackle). Slowing the play-the-ball matters because every second a tackled player spends pinned on the ground is a second for the defence to get back onside and set. Some clubs have built dojos at their training bases; the Gold Coast Titans have one inside their high-performance centre (Newsbeep).

Two holds made the wrestle notorious. In the grapple tackle, a third defender works an arm around the ball carrier’s neck to twist him onto his back so he can’t play the ball quickly (Wikipedia). The chicken wing locks the ball carrier’s arm behind him. Storm forward Adam Blair was found guilty of one in 2008, the year Fox Sports producer Geoff Bullock gave it its name (Wikipedia).

This is what a session looks like: the Sydney Roosters drilling wrestling with French side Toulouse at INSEP, the national sports institute in Paris, before the World Club Challenge:

The Storm started it

Melbourne have employed a wrestling coach since 2001, and many in the game blame them for techniques that were later banned, including the grapple tackle (Fox Sports). That coach is John Donehue, who holds black belts in judo and jiu-jitsu (Newsbeep). He left for the United States in 1990 with a boxing and kickboxing background, trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from white belt to black, and came home in 1999 to open a grappling school in Melbourne (Fight Times). Other clubs followed, often with fighters:

Club Wrestling coach Melbourne Storm John Donehue

Judo and jiu-jitsu black belt, since 2001 NZ Warriors Kai Kara-France

UFC flyweight, hired 2023 Canterbury Bulldogs Alex Prates

MMA coach Sources: Newsbeep, NRL.com, Gracie Smeaton Grange.

What changes on the training paddock

Fox Sports says virtually every club will have to let one member of its coaching staff go. The work those coaches did, close-quarters grip, hip position and controlling a body on the ground, is hard full-body work as well as technique. Clubs will now have to decide how much of the tackle coaching their other staff pick up, and the NRL hasn’t yet said how it will police the line between tackling and wrestling.

For the rest of us, none of this makes grappling a bad idea. Wrestling builds grip, hips and a fitness that running doesn’t touch, as former NCAA wrestler and UFC fighter Josh Hokit shows. Test yours with our grip strength test, and for an older era of the game, read about Mario Fenech.

Sources: Zero Tackle; Fox Sports; Newsbeep (citing The Daily Telegraph); Yahoo News Australia; NRL.com; Fight Times; Wikipedia. Checked 26 November 2026.