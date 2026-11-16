Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko 2026: races, course and live updates

Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB runs from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November in the Snowy Mountains, with more than 3,400 runners across four races, from 33 km to 100 miles. Every race finishes in Thredbo, and the two longest go over the summit of Mt Kosciuszko. Here’s each race, the course, past winners and how to follow it. We’ll be updating this page live.

Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko 2026 at a glance Dates: Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November 2026

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November 2026 Where: Kosciuszko National Park, NSW: starts in Jindabyne and Perisher, finishes at Friday Flat, Thredbo

Kosciuszko National Park, NSW: starts in Jindabyne and Perisher, finishes at Friday Flat, Thredbo Races: KosciMiler (160.5 km), Kosci100 (105.6 km), Kosci50 (50.3 km), Kosci30 (33 km)

KosciMiler (160.5 km), Kosci100 (105.6 km), Kosci50 (50.3 km), Kosci30 (33 km) Runners: More than 3,400: 97% Australian, 37% women

More than 3,400: 97% Australian, 37% women Series: UTMB World Series, fifth edition

UTMB World Series, fifth edition Live tracking: UTMB Live and the UTMB app

The four races

Race Start km / climb Limit KosciMiler Fri 3am, Jindabyne 160.5 / 4,731 m 36 h Kosci100 Fri 7:30am, Perisher 105.6 / 2,973 m 28 h Kosci50 Thu 7am, Perisher 50.3 / 1,355 m 13.5 h Kosci30 Thu 10am, Perisher 33 / 596 m 7.5 h Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November, AEDT. The KosciMiler starts at Banjo Patterson Park; all four finish at Friday Flat, Thredbo. Source: Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko

The UTMB says more than 3,400 runners are entered, almost all Australian, and 37% are women. Entrants can donate to Lifeline Australia, and there are no single-use plastics at the aid stations, so carry your own cup.

A runner comes through a checkpoint to a crowd of crews and supporters. Image: Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB

The course

The KosciMiler starts in the dark on the shore of Lake Jindabyne, climbs the Thredbo Valley to Perisher, and goes through Charlotte Pass and Guthega to the summit of Mt Kosciuszko, 2,228 m, the highest point on the Australian mainland. Then it heads back down the Thredbo Valley and finishes with a lap of the Thredbo ski area. The Kosci100 starts at Perisher and also takes in the summit, the Main Range and Guthega before dropping to Bullocks Flat and Thredbo.

The courses change with the conditions. In 2022, the first edition, snow forced the start up to Perisher Valley and the miler included boat and kayak crossings of Lake Jindabyne (UTMB). A storm held both long races for about two hours in 2024. Last year late snow left icy drifts on the Main Range Track, and organisers cut it between the summit and Charlotte Pass (UTMB).

Thredbo Village. Every race finishes at Friday Flat at the bottom of the ski runs. Image: Ymblanter, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Who to watch

As of 16 November no elite start list has been published. We’ll add the contenders when it is. The prize money is modest by world standards: $1,000, $750 and $500 to the top three men and women in the KosciMiler, Kosci100 and Kosci50, a $13,500 pool split equally (UTMB). The Running Stones count towards the UTMB Mont-Blanc lottery.

Past winners

Because the course changes almost every year, there’s no meaningful course record. These are the winning times in the 100-mile race.

Year Men Women 2025 Morgan Glazier (GBR) 17:38 Stephanie Auston (AUS) 19:45 2024 Sam Harvey (NZL) 16:38* Sabrina Stanley (USA) 19:30* 2023 Chris Lenkic (AUS) 19:23 Manuela Soccol (BEL) 22:24 2022 Adrian MacDonald (USA) 14:07 Sarah Ludowici (AUS) 19:23 KosciMiler winners. *Storm hold deducted. 2022 ran a snow-shortened course. Sources: UTMB, NBN News, iRunFar

Auston finished second in 2023 and 2024 before winning last year. In the 2025 Kosci100, Loris Lassere (France) won in 9:53 and Sophie Broome (UK) in 11:58 (iRunFar).

The Thredbo Valley. The KosciMiler and Kosci50 both run down it towards the finish. Image: Ymblanter, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

How to train for a mountain ultra

The KosciMiler packs 4,731 m of climbing into 160 km. That’s more than half of Everest from sea level, and you come back down all of it. Descents are what wreck most runners’ legs, because the quads work eccentrically, braking with every step. Build that with hill repeats run downhill as well as up, and with slow eccentric strength work like the Spanish squat.

Our read: if you live in a flat city, stairs and a treadmill on incline get you a long way. But spend some long runs on real trail before you go: rocks, roots and loose granite take practice. Our guide to how trail running changes your body covers the basics, and the GC50 and backyard ultras are good stepping stones.

A week earlier, the same mountains are the finish of Coast to Kosci: 240 km from the beach at Twofold Bay to the Kosciuszko summit.

A checkpoint from the air. Crews wait here with food and dry layers. Image: Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB

How to follow it live

Every runner is tracked on UTMB Live and in the UTMB app, with checkpoint splits and rankings as they come in. The event posts on Facebook and Instagram. The first KosciMiler finishers should reach Thredbo on Friday evening, and the 36-hour cut-off falls at about 3pm Saturday. We’ll update this page through the weekend.

Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko FAQ

When is Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko 2026?

Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 November 2026. The Kosci50 and Kosci30 are on Thursday, and the KosciMiler and Kosci100 start on Friday.

What distances are there?

Four: the KosciMiler (160.5 km), Kosci100 (105.6 km), Kosci50 (50.3 km) and Kosci30 (33 km).

Where does it finish?

Every race finishes at Friday Flat in Thredbo.

Does it go up Mt Kosciuszko?

The KosciMiler and Kosci100 do, conditions permitting. Snow and storms have forced changes in past years.

Can I still enter?

No. All four races are sold out for 2026. Watch the event website for 2027 entries.

Sources: Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB (race pages, elite runners, 2025 course updates, 2022 race wrap); UTMB news; iRunFar; NBN News. Checked 16 November 2026.