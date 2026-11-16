Coast to Kosci 2026: 240 km from the beach to Kosciuszko

Coast to Kosci starts at 5:30am on Friday 20 November, when about 60 runners leave the beach at Twofold Bay, near Eden, and head for the highest point in mainland Australia. It’s 240 km to the summit of Mt Kosciuszko and back down to Charlotte Pass, and they have 46 hours. We’ll be following it live. Here’s the course, the cut-offs, who’s running and how to watch.

Coast to Kosci 2026 at a glance Start: 5:30am AEDT, Friday 20 November, Boydtown Beach, Twofold Bay (near Eden, NSW)

5:30am AEDT, Friday 20 November, Boydtown Beach, Twofold Bay (near Eden, NSW) Finish: Charlotte Pass, after a round trip to the Mt Kosciuszko summit

Charlotte Pass, after a round trip to the Mt Kosciuszko summit Distance: 240 km, mostly on public roads

240 km, mostly on public roads Time limit: 46 hours (finish cut-off 3:30am Sunday 22 November)

46 hours (finish cut-off 3:30am Sunday 22 November) Field: 67 runners on the confirmed list, by invitation only

67 runners on the confirmed list, by invitation only Records: Andrew Tuckey 24:33:14 (2014); women’s, Allie Corripio 27:44 (2024)

Andrew Tuckey 24:33:14 (2014); women’s, Allie Corripio 27:44 (2024) Live tracking: TrackMeLive

What is Coast to Kosci?

It’s Australia’s best-known point-to-point road ultra: sea level to the roof of the country. It started as an idea between friends in a Sydney pub in 2004. Four runners started the first one that December, and Paul Every and Diane Weaver are named as its founders (Coast to Kosci runners guide). It has been an invitation-only race ever since, with a field kept to about 60.

Every runner needs a support crew of at least two and their own vehicle for the whole 240 km. Crews leapfrog their runner with food, water and dry clothes. Pacers can join after the 106.7 km checkpoint or once the sun goes down, and pacing is compulsory on the climbs up Big Jack Mountain (57.3 to 64.1 km) and Beloka Hill (162 to 165 km), where runners share narrow roads with traffic.

Runners, crew and volunteers at the Charlotte Pass finish. Every runner needs a crew of at least two. Image: Coast to Kosci

The course and cut-offs

The race leaves the coast at Boydtown and climbs inland through Towamba, Rocky Hall and Cathcart to the Monaro plains, crosses the Snowy River at Dalgety, then climbs through Jindabyne and Perisher to Charlotte Pass. From there it’s up the Summit Walk to Mt Kosciuszko, 2,228 m, and back down to the finish. Runners who miss a cut-off are out (official schedule).

Checkpoint km Cut-off Cathcart General Store 70 5:30pm Friday (12 hours) Gunningrach Rd / Snowy River Way 106 11:30pm Friday (18 hours) Dalgety Bridge 148 6:30am Saturday (25 hours) Jindabyne Caravan Park 184 2:00pm Saturday (32.5 hours) Charlotte Pass (before the summit) 222 11:00pm Saturday (41.5 hours) Finish, Charlotte Pass 240 3:30am Sunday (46 hours) Coast to Kosci 2026 cut-offs, all AEDT. Source: Coast to Kosci

The weather is the wild card. The runners guide warns of heat, cold and wind, and it can be all three in one race: a warm day on the coast and the Monaro, then a night and a summit in alpine conditions. When it turns bad up top, race directors stop runners at Charlotte Pass. It happened to the whole field in 2021 and to seven finishers in 2025.

Hail on the road at Charlotte Pass on the Saturday afternoon of the 2025 race. Image: Coast to Kosci

Who’s running in 2026

There are 67 names on the confirmed runners list: 66 Australians and one New Zealander. Queensland’s Ben Wilson, last year’s winner in 26:25:02, is back. So is David Vroom, who won in 2023. Chris Wilder from Victoria was the fourth man home last year (2025 leaderboard).

The women’s race is open. Neither last year’s winner, Liv Compton, nor the record holder, Allie Corripio, is on the list. Margie Hadley from WA, the 2023 women’s winner, is, after withdrawing at Jindabyne last year, and so is Pam Muston, who won the women’s race back in 2009.

Ben Wilson and his team at the finish after he won in 2025 in 26:25:02. He’s back this year. Image: Coast to Kosci

Coast to Kosci records and past winners

Andrew Tuckey’s 24:33:14 from 2014 is still the course record, and nobody has gone under 25 hours since Mick Thwaites in 2017. In 2024 Allie Corripio ran 27:44 for the women’s record and finished second overall, just over a minute behind the winner (Coast to Kosci).

Year Men Women 2025 Ben Wilson 26:25:02 Liv Compton 28:28:28 2024 Benn Coubrough 27:42:56 Allie Corripio 27:44:00 2023 David Vroom 28:09:00 Margie Hadley 32:26:00 2022 Rob Mason 27:53:41 Maree Connor 30:51:28 2021 Joe Ward 25:14:18* Maree Connor 28:45:45* 2020 Morgan Lindqvist 26:35:49 Joasia Zakrzewski 28:18:53 2017 Mick Thwaites 24:58:59 Katy Anderson 31:08:44 2014 Andrew Tuckey 24:33:14 Sabina Hamaty 30:14:11 Selected winners. *2021 finished at Charlotte Pass without the summit; 2022 and 2023 had weather detours. No race in 2018 or 2019. Source: Coast to Kosci

Liv Compton, first woman home in 2025 in 28:28:28. She isn’t racing this year. Image: Coast to Kosci

What 240 km does to a body

Most of the field is on their feet for 30 to 40 hours, through one night and often into a second. The winners run through the night without sleeping. What usually ends a race isn’t fitness. It’s the stomach shutting down, feet falling apart, or getting cold on the mountain when you’re too tired to keep warm.

Our read: the crew matters as much as the legs. Even a good runner can’t eat, think and navigate on their own after 30 hours. If you’re building towards something like this, start with the backyard format: backyard ultras in Australia teach you to eat and recover on a clock. Know the warning signs of rhabdomyolysis too: dark urine after a long race is a reason to see a doctor, not to sleep it off. For where the limits are, see our piece on how far humans can run and on Phil Gore, who ran 119 hours.

How to follow Coast to Kosci live

Every runner carries a GPS tracker, and you can watch the whole field on TrackMeLive. The race posts checkpoint times on its live leaderboard and running commentary, and updates on Facebook and Instagram. If the race runs to form, the first runners should reach Charlotte Pass on Saturday morning, between about 6am and 10am, and the last before the 3:30am Sunday cut-off. We’ll update this page through the race.

Emma-Rose Maber’s finish at about 1am on the Sunday in 2025. The cut-off is 3:30am. Image: Coast to Kosci

A week later the same mountains host Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko: 3,400 runners on trails around Thredbo, from 33 km to 100 miles.

Coast to Kosci FAQ

When does Coast to Kosci 2026 start?

At 5:30am AEDT on Friday 20 November, at Boydtown Beach on Twofold Bay, near Eden. The cut-off for finishing is 3:30am on Sunday 22 November.

How long is Coast to Kosci?

240 km, from the beach at Twofold Bay to the Mt Kosciuszko summit and back down to the finish at Charlotte Pass. Runners have 46 hours.

What is the Coast to Kosci record?

Andrew Tuckey’s 24:33:14 from 2014. The women’s record is Allie Corripio’s 27:44, set in 2024.

Who won Coast to Kosci in 2025?

Ben Wilson in 26:25:02 and Liv Compton in 28:28:28. Of 68 starters, 55 finished.

Can anyone enter Coast to Kosci?

No. It’s invitation only, and you have to qualify to apply. First-timers need two recent ultras: one of at least 100 miles (160 km) on trail, 180 km inside 24 hours on road or track, or 30 laps of a backyard ultra, plus one of at least 100 km (Coast to Kosci). You also need your own crew and vehicle.

Sources: Coast to Kosci (home, race schedule, confirmed runners, past winners, 2025 leaderboard, 2026 runners guide). Checked 16 November 2026.