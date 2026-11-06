Rhabdomyolysis symptoms: what to know after the NYC Marathon

Rachel Apa, 24, collapsed about two miles from the finish of the New York City Marathon on Sunday 1 November and died later in hospital. Her father, Steve Apa, has said she died of rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle floods the blood with proteins that can overwhelm the kidneys. He told ABC News she had no previous health problems and had trained for the race. New York City’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says no final determination of the cause of death has been made (CBS News; ABC News).

“We are deeply saddened by Rachel’s passing following running in Sunday’s race,” race organiser New York Road Runners said. A bystander gave her CPR until NYRR medical staff took over, and a defibrillator was used before she was taken to Mount Sinai hospital (CBS News).

Rhabdomyolysis is rare, but it isn’t only a marathon problem. It turns up after spin classes, boot camps and first sessions back in the gym. Here’s what it is, the warning signs and when to get help.

Rhabdomyolysis warning signs Dark urine: brown, red or tea-coloured

brown, red or tea-coloured Muscle pain, swelling or weakness far worse than normal soreness

far worse than normal soreness Passing less urine, nausea, or feeling confused or faint

nausea, or feeling confused or faint When: usually 1 to 3 days after the exercise, though it can come on during it

usually 1 to 3 days after the exercise, though it can come on during it What to do: get medical help straight away. In Australia, call 000 or go to an emergency department

What is rhabdomyolysis?

Rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, is when muscle tissue breaks down and dies and releases its contents into the bloodstream. One of them, a protein called myoglobin, is hard on the kidneys. Up to half of people with rhabdo develop an acute kidney injury, and it can also throw out the body’s electrolytes, which affect the heart (Cleveland Clinic).

It’s uncommon. The Cleveland Clinic puts it at about 26,000 cases a year in the US. Exercise is only one cause. Injuries, heat stroke, infections, alcohol, drugs and some medications cause more cases than training does (CBS News).

Rhabdomyolysis symptoms

The four signs to know. Graphic: Men’s Fitness Online, from Cleveland Clinic and CDC guidance

Dark urine. Brown, red or the colour of tea or cola. This is the sign that matters most, because it means myoglobin is reaching the kidneys.

Brown, red or the colour of tea or cola. This is the sign that matters most, because it means myoglobin is reaching the kidneys. Muscle pain out of proportion. Swollen, tender or weak muscles, well beyond the usual soreness after a hard session.

Swollen, tender or weak muscles, well beyond the usual soreness after a hard session. Weakness or fatigue, including suddenly being unable to finish exercise you’d normally manage.

including suddenly being unable to finish exercise you’d normally manage. Passing less urine, nausea or vomiting, fever, confusion or fainting.

Symptoms usually appear one to three days after the muscle damage, and some people don’t feel much soreness at all (Cleveland Clinic; ABC News, citing the CDC and MedlinePlus). The practical rule: sore muscles plus dark urine after hard exercise means emergency care, not a rest day (CBS News).

What causes rhabdo from exercise?

Rhabdo is rare, but big jumps in effort raise the risk for anyone. Runners in New York. Image: Shutterstock

Exercise rhabdo usually comes from doing far more than your muscles are used to, too quickly, without enough rest. The Cleveland Clinic names marathons and spin classes, and says occasional endurance exercise on its own doesn’t cause it. The risk goes up with:

Heat and dehydration. Overheating speeds up muscle breakdown, and the kidneys need fluid to clear the waste.

Overheating speeds up muscle breakdown, and the kidneys need fluid to clear the waste. A big jump in training. A first spin class, a new boot camp, or going hard after weeks off.

A first spin class, a new boot camp, or going hard after weeks off. Training while ill. Infections raise the risk.

Infections raise the risk. Some medications and substances, including statins (rarely), some antidepressants and antipsychotics, alcohol and recreational drugs.

including statins (rarely), some antidepressants and antipsychotics, alcohol and recreational drugs. Sickle cell trait and some inherited muscle conditions.

Fit people aren’t immune. ABC News, citing the CDC, notes that very fit athletes and marathon runners can develop it, as can soldiers in basic training and people who work in heat, such as firefighters (ABC News; Cleveland Clinic).

How is rhabdomyolysis treated?

Doctors diagnose it with a blood test for creatine kinase (CK), an enzyme that leaks out of damaged muscle, and a urine test for myoglobin. The main treatment is intravenous fluids and electrolytes, usually in hospital for a few days, to flush the kidneys. Severe kidney damage can need dialysis. Most people recover within a few weeks, but you shouldn’t train again until a doctor clears you, which can take weeks to months (Cleveland Clinic).

Speed matters. “Prompt treatment can really make a huge difference,” the physiologist Dr Michael Joyner told CBS News (CBS News).

How to lower your risk

Build up gradually. Increase training load over weeks, and ease into new classes rather than trying to keep up with the regulars. A structured plan, such as our 16-week beginner marathon plan, does this for you.

Increase training load over weeks, and ease into new classes rather than trying to keep up with the regulars. A structured plan, such as our 16-week beginner marathon plan, does this for you. Drink and cool down in the heat, and take breaks in the shade.

and take breaks in the shade. Don’t train hard when you’re sick.

Ask your doctor about your medications if you take statins or other drugs that raise the risk.

if you take statins or other drugs that raise the risk. Stop and get checked if your muscles hurt far more than they should, or your urine turns dark.

For race week itself, see how to prep for a running event one week out, and for where the body’s limits sit, our piece on how far the human body can go.

This article is general information, not medical advice. If you’re worried about symptoms, see a doctor or call 000.

Rhabdomyolysis FAQ

What are the first signs of rhabdomyolysis?

Muscle pain, swelling or weakness far beyond normal soreness, and dark brown, red or tea-coloured urine, usually one to three days after hard exercise.

How did the NYC Marathon runner die?

Rachel Apa, 24, collapsed about two miles from the finish on 1 November and died in hospital. Her father says she died of rhabdomyolysis. The New York City medical examiner has not yet made a final determination of the cause.

Can you get rhabdo from a spin class or the gym?

Yes. Spin classes are one of the exercise causes the Cleveland Clinic names, usually when someone new to them goes too hard, too soon. Any big jump in training can do it.

Is rhabdomyolysis common in marathons?

No. It’s rare in runners, and in the general population there are about 26,000 cases a year in the US from all causes. But it’s serious when it happens, so the warning signs are worth knowing.

Can you recover from rhabdomyolysis?

Most people do, often within a few weeks, especially when it’s treated quickly with IV fluids. Don’t return to training until a doctor clears you.