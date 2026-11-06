Spanish squat: how to do it and why it’s easy on the knees

The Spanish squat is a squat you do leaning back into a strap looped behind your knees. The strap takes your weight as you sit back, so your shins stay vertical and you can sit down to about 90 degrees with an upright torso. That puts the work into your quads while taking load off the front of the knee, which is why physios use it for patellar tendon pain. It’s also a brutal quad burner for anyone else.

Spanish squat at a glance

Main muscle: quadriceps; the glutes help

quadriceps; the glutes help Equipment: a strap or heavy band and something solid to anchor it to, such as a squat rack

a strap or heavy band and something solid to anchor it to, such as a squat rack Depth: about 70 to 90 degrees of knee bend, no deeper

about 70 to 90 degrees of knee bend, no deeper Sets: for sore knees, 5 holds of 30 to 45 seconds; for strength, 3 sets of 10 to 15 slow reps

for sore knees, 5 holds of 30 to 45 seconds; for strength, 3 sets of 10 to 15 slow reps Most common mistake: letting your knees drift forward, which defeats the point

The quadriceps, down the front of the thigh, do most of the work in a Spanish squat.

Why is it called a Spanish squat?

It comes from Spain. The exercise was developed by the Spanish physiotherapist Ángel Basas to treat athletes with patellar tendinopathy (jumper’s knee), and it’s still often called the Basas Spanish squat. His protocol fixes a rigid strap just below the knee joint line, then has the athlete squat with an upright trunk to 90 degrees of knee bend (Basas et al., International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, 2023).

What muscles does the Spanish squat work?

Mainly the quadriceps, the four muscles down the front of your thigh. Because you sit back into the strap with your shins vertical and your torso upright, your quads hold you up while your hips and ankles do far less than in a normal squat. Your glutes work too, and if you’re doing it right you’ll feel the fatigue in your thighs and backside rather than as sharp pain at the front of the knee (ACE Physical Therapy).

How to do a Spanish squat

Anchor the strap. Loop a strap or heavy band around something that won’t move, such as the posts of a squat rack, at about knee height. A non-stretch strap gives the most support; a band works if it’s thick. Step in. Face the anchor and put both legs through the loop so the strap sits just below the backs of your knees. Walk back. Step backwards until the strap is taut, with your feet about shoulder-width apart and pointing forward. Lean back into it. Let the strap take some of your weight, as if you’re about to sit on it. Sit down. Bend your knees and lower your hips, keeping your shins vertical and your chest up, until your knees are bent to 70 to 90 degrees. Hold or stand. Either hold the bottom position, or drive back up through your whole foot and repeat slowly.

Face the anchor, then sit back into the strap with your shins vertical.

Is the Spanish squat good for knee pain?

For tendon pain below the kneecap, it’s one of the standard tools, but the evidence is thinner than its popularity suggests. Most of it is about isometric holds in general, not the Spanish squat itself.

Holds can take the edge off the pain. In a small Monash University trial, six volleyball players with patellar tendinopathy did five 45-second isometric holds on a leg-extension machine. Their pain on a single-leg decline squat fell from about 7 out of 10 to almost zero, and the relief lasted at least 45 minutes (Rio et al., British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2015).

In a small Monash University trial, six volleyball players with patellar tendinopathy did five 45-second isometric holds on a leg-extension machine. Their pain on a single-leg decline squat fell from about 7 out of 10 to almost zero, and the relief lasted at least 45 minutes (Rio et al., British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2015). A strap-based squat hold worked in-season. The same group gave athletes a portable strap set-up for isometric squat holds during their competitive season, and their pain scores improved over four weeks. There was no comparison group, so it’s a promising sign rather than proof (Rio et al., Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, 2019).

The same group gave athletes a portable strap set-up for isometric squat holds during their competitive season, and their pain scores improved over four weeks. There was no comparison group, so it’s a promising sign rather than proof (Rio et al., Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, 2019). It loads the tendon less than you’d think. In the Basas group’s ultrasound study of four healthy people, the Spanish squat stretched the patellar tendon less than a leg extension at 60% of maximum effort. That makes it a gentle starting load (Basas et al., 2023).

Our read: it’s a sensible, low-risk way to keep training your quads when squats and lunges hurt, and it may calm tendon pain for a while afterwards. It isn’t a cure on its own. Tendons need gradually heavier loading over weeks, so if your knee pain lasts more than a couple of weeks, gets worse, or comes with swelling or locking, see a physio. Our guide to the worst bodyweight moves for your knees covers what to avoid in the meantime.

Common Spanish squat mistakes

Knees drifting forward. If your knees travel towards your toes, you’re doing a normal squat with a strap on. Keep your shins vertical; step further back from the anchor if the strap is slack.

If your knees travel towards your toes, you’re doing a normal squat with a strap on. Keep your shins vertical; step further back from the anchor if the strap is slack. Leaning forward. Folding at the hips shifts work away from your quads. Keep your chest up and your torso upright.

Folding at the hips shifts work away from your quads. Keep your chest up and your torso upright. Strap in the wrong place. Too high on the thighs and it can’t support you; down on the calves and it pulls your feet. It belongs just below the backs of your knees.

Too high on the thighs and it can’t support you; down on the calves and it pulls your feet. It belongs just below the backs of your knees. Going too deep. Past about 90 degrees you lose the support of the strap and load the front of the knee more. Stop at a right angle.

Past about 90 degrees you lose the support of the strap and load the front of the knee more. Stop at a right angle. Pushing through sharp pain. A burning thigh is the goal. Sharp pain at the front of the knee means you’re too deep or holding too long.

Sets, reps and how long to hold

Goal What to do Calm sore knees 5 holds of 30 to 45 sec, 1 to 2 min rest Warm-up before squats 2 or 3 holds of 30 sec Quad strength 3 sets of 10 to 15 slow reps Harder Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at your chest The hold doses follow the isometric studies above (Rio et al., 2015 and 2019) and physio practice (ACE Physical Therapy).

Spanish squat variations

Isometric hold: the physio version. Sit to 70 to 90 degrees and hold.

the physio version. Sit to 70 to 90 degrees and hold. Dynamic Spanish squat: slow reps between standing and 90 degrees, for strength and size.

slow reps between standing and 90 degrees, for strength and size. Goblet Spanish squat: hold a dumbbell or kettlebell against your chest. It makes the quads work harder and helps you stay upright.

hold a dumbbell or kettlebell against your chest. It makes the quads work harder and helps you stay upright. Band at home: anchor a heavy loop band around a post or a closed door’s hinge side, low enough to sit behind your knees. Check it’s secure before you lean back.

Spanish squat vs regular squat

A regular squat lets your knees travel forward and your hips sit back, so your quads, glutes and back share the load and you can go heavy. The Spanish squat removes most of that and isolates the quads at a safe depth. It doesn’t replace the front squat or back squat for building strength, but it’s a good substitute when they hurt, and a good finisher after them. For other knee-friendly leg work, try the sumo squat, the Bulgarian split squat or our leg day workout.

It’s also worth a place if you’re older and your knees complain about loaded squats. If you’re over 50, our piece on whether men over 50 should stop doing the clean and press covers how to keep training hard without the joints paying for it.

Spanish squat FAQ

What is a Spanish squat?

A squat done leaning back into a strap behind your knees. The strap keeps your shins vertical so your quads do the work and the front of your knee takes less load.

Is the Spanish squat good for patellar tendinopathy?

It’s widely used for it, and isometric holds can reduce tendon pain for a while afterwards. The research is small, so use it as part of a physio’s loading program rather than on its own.

How long should you hold a Spanish squat?

30 to 45 seconds, five times, with a minute or two of rest between holds.

Can you do a Spanish squat with a resistance band?

Yes, if it’s a thick band and it’s anchored securely. A non-stretch strap gives more support, which is what the original protocol used.

How deep should a Spanish squat go?

To about 70 to 90 degrees of knee bend, roughly where your thighs are close to parallel with the floor. Going deeper loses the point of the strap.