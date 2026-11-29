Creatine is the one supplement with decades of evidence behind it, and it’s also the one most likely to get oversold to you. The shelf is full of flavoured tubs, “advanced” forms and capsules at three times the price, when what works is plain creatine monohydrate at about 30 cents a serve. Here’s what to buy in Australia, the prices we found, what to skip, and how to take it.

Best creatine in Australia: the short answer Buy: plain, unflavoured creatine monohydrate

plain, unflavoured creatine monohydrate Best overall: Musashi Creatine Monohydrate, about $0.29 a serve

Musashi Creatine Monohydrate, about $0.29 a serve Cheapest per serve: 1 kg tubs from Cyborg Sport or BlackBelt, about $0.12

1 kg tubs from Cyborg Sport or BlackBelt, about $0.12 Drug-tested athlete: pick a batch-tested product (HASTA or Informed Sport)

pick a batch-tested product (HASTA or Informed Sport) Dose: 3 to 5 g a day, every day

Only buy creatine monohydrate

The Australian Institute of Sport puts creatine in Group A, its short list of supplements with strong evidence for use in sport. Almost all of that evidence is for creatine monohydrate. Other forms, such as HCl, ethyl ester or “buffered” creatine, cost more and haven’t been shown to work better. We went through the trials in creatine HCl vs monohydrate: the cheap tub still wins.

“Micronised” just means a finer powder. It mixes more easily but works the same. Creapure is a branded monohydrate made in Germany; it’s good, but you pay for the name.

Plain white powder, no flavour, one ingredient. That’s the whole brief.

The best creatine you can buy in Australia

Prices are from Amazon Australia on 29 November 2026. Cost per serve is for 5 g. All of these are plain creatine monohydrate.

Creatine Per serve Best for Musashi Creatine Monohydrate

350 g, $20.24 $0.29 Most men: Australian brand, batch tested Cyborg Sport Micronised Creatine

1 kg, $24.90 $0.12 Cheapest per serve Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine

1.2 kg, $75.96 $0.32 A big tub from a big name Muscle Nation Creatine Monohydrate

225 g, $14.99 $0.33 Trying it for the first time Thorne Creatine

900 g, $109.95 $0.61 NSF Certified for Sport

Best overall: Musashi Creatine Monohydrate

An Australian brand at a fair price: 350 g for $20.24 is 70 serves at about 29 cents each. The listing says it’s batch tested and Informed Sport certified, which matters if you’re ever drug tested, and it’s sold and shipped by Amazon. Check the price on Amazon.

Cheapest per serve: Cyborg Sport, 1 kg

A kilo for $24.90 is 200 serves at about 12 cents each, less than half the price of the big brands. The listing says it’s lab tested and made in an NSF-certified facility; that’s a statement about the factory, not a sport certification for the product. Fine for most men, not the pick if you compete in a tested sport. BlackBelt’s Pure Creatine Monohydrate 1 kg is the same price per serve. Check the Cyborg price on Amazon.

A big tub from a big name: Optimum Nutrition

The 1.2 kg tub works out at about 32 cents a serve and lasts eight months at 5 g a day. The listing says it’s tested for banned substances under the Informed Choice program. Skip the 300 g tub: at $27.59 it’s about 46 cents a serve. Check the price on Amazon.

Trying it for the first time: Muscle Nation

$14.99 for 225 g is 45 serves, about six weeks: enough to see whether creatine suits you before you buy a kilo. Muscle Nation’s own site lists its creatine as HASTA certified. Check the price on Amazon.

NSF Certified for Sport: Thorne

Thorne’s creatine carries the NSF Certified for Sport mark, the main testing scheme in American sport. At about 61 cents a serve it’s double the price of the others. In Australia, Sport Integrity Australia points athletes to HASTA and Informed Sport, so check your sport’s rules before you pay for NSF. Check the price on Amazon.

Creatine helps most with short, hard efforts: heavy sets, sprints, repeated bursts. Image: Shutterstock

What to skip

Small premium tubs. ATP Science’s 250 g Creapure is $54.95, about $1.10 a serve. EHP Labs’ 150 g Crea-8 is $26.36, about 88 cents. Same molecule, three to nine times the price of a kilo tub.

ATP Science’s 250 g Creapure is $54.95, about $1.10 a serve. EHP Labs’ 150 g Crea-8 is $26.36, about 88 cents. Same molecule, three to nine times the price of a kilo tub. Other forms. HCl, ethyl ester and buffered creatine cost more and haven’t been shown to work better than monohydrate.

HCl, ethyl ester and buffered creatine cost more and haven’t been shown to work better than monohydrate. Blends. Creatine mixed into a pre-workout or “mass” formula usually means a smaller dose and a bigger price, and you can’t adjust it.

If you’re drug tested, buy batch-tested creatine

Plain creatine isn’t banned. The risk is contamination. Sport Integrity Australia warns that supplements can pick up prohibited substances from other products made in the same factory, and a positive test can mean a four-year ban. Its advice is to look for products certified by HASTA or Informed Sport and check the batch number in the Sport Integrity app. That applies to anyone in a tested sport.

How to take creatine

Dose: 3 to 5 g a day, every day, training day or not. Bigger, heavier men may need more (ISSN position stand, 2017).

3 to 5 g a day, every day, training day or not. Bigger, heavier men may need more (ISSN position stand, 2017). Loading is optional: about 0.3 g per kg of body weight a day for five to seven days fills your muscles faster. Skip it and the daily dose gets you there in three to four weeks.

about 0.3 g per kg of body weight a day for five to seven days fills your muscles faster. Skip it and the daily dose gets you there in three to four weeks. Timing: take it with a meal or your post-training shake so you don’t forget. The main thing is taking it every day.

take it with a meal or your post-training shake so you don’t forget. The main thing is taking it every day. Expect the scale to go up a little in the first weeks. That’s water held in the muscle, not fat.

in the first weeks. That’s water held in the muscle, not fat. No need to cycle off. There’s no evidence it helps.

3 to 5 g a day is the dose most of the research uses.

Over 50? Creatine is worth a look for holding on to muscle too: see creatine for men over 50.

FAQ

Is creatine safe for your kidneys?

In healthy adults, the research hasn’t shown that creatine harms normal kidney function. If you have kidney disease, or take medication that affects your kidneys, talk to your GP first.

Can I buy creatine at Chemist Warehouse?

Yes, Musashi and other big brands are sold at chemists. The rule is the same wherever you buy it: plain monohydrate, and compare the price per 5 g serve, not per tub.

Capsules or powder?

Powder. You’d need several capsules a day to reach 5 g. Powder dissolves in water, juice or a shake and has no taste worth worrying about.

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