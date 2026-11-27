Lazarus Lake is Gary Cantrell, a 72-year-old race director from Tennessee who invented two of running’s hardest tests: the Barkley Marathons, which only 20 people have ever finished, and the backyard ultra, which has no finish line at all. This year he finished walking across America, and a film about him, The Hillbilly Scientist, premiered in Chamonix.

Making things hard is the point. “Uncertainty is built into the Barkley everywhere,” he told the economist Tyler Cowen in 2023, “because uncertainty is the most difficult thing for an athlete to deal with” (Conversations with Tyler).

Lazarus Lake at a glance Real name: Gary Cantrell

Gary Cantrell Age: 72. He was 71 when he finished walking across the US in May 2026

72. He was 71 when he finished walking across the US in May 2026 Home: Bell Buckle, Tennessee, where Big’s Backyard Ultra is run on his land

Bell Buckle, Tennessee, where Big’s Backyard Ultra is run on his land Created: the Barkley Marathons (1986, with Karl Henn) and the backyard ultra (2011)

the Barkley Marathons (1986, with Karl Henn) and the backyard ultra (2011) New film: The Hillbilly Scientist, premiered in Chamonix on 27 August 2026

Who is Lazarus Lake?

He’s a race director who calls himself “just an old hillbilly that lives in the woods”. He moved a lot as a boy and came to Tennessee when his father took an aerospace engineering job in Tullahoma (The Bitter Southerner). He worked as an accountant (“Everything is numbers”) and, early on, on a graveyard shift carrying bodies to the morgue.

He was a runner first: “never more than a mediocre runner”, he told Cowen. He lives in Bell Buckle with his wife, Sandra.

Why did he create the Barkley Marathons?

The usual answer is a prison break. In 1977 James Earl Ray, who was convicted of assassinating Martin Luther King Jr, escaped from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, next to Frozen Head State Park, and covered only a few miles in more than two days before he was caught. Cantrell’s reaction, as Wikipedia records it: “I could do at least 100 miles.”

Laz plays it down. Asked how Ray shaped the race, he laughed: “Not really at all. That’s a connection that seems to be popular with the media.” Ray, he added, “didn’t even make it the equivalent of a loop”.

He and Karl “Raw Dog” Henn held the first Barkley in 1986, named after his neighbour Barry Barkley. Entry is part of the joke: an essay on why you should be allowed to run, a US$1.60 fee and, for first-timers, a licence plate from home (Marathon Handbook). Why so cheap? “We want it to be a physical test, not a financial one.” Why not cheaper? “Then I wouldn’t have money to buy Dr. Peppers with.”

First-timers’ licence plates hang near the start of the 2009 Barkley. Photo: Michael Hodge, CC BY 2.0

It works. Only 20 runners have finished in 40 years, and the 2026 race, which started on 14 February, had no finishers for the second year running (iRunFar). Laz tried it himself: “I tell people I got my hundred miles, but it took five years, which is not a bad time at the Barkley.”

How did he invent the backyard ultra?

He made it up for Big’s Backyard Ultra on his property, first run in 2011 and named after Big, an injured pit bull he’d found (CWU Observer, Wikipedia). The rules fit on a napkin: start a 6.7056 km loop, a “yard”, every hour on the hour until one runner is left (how a backyard ultra works).

“It’s not that hard to run four miles in an hour, but to do it on and on and on,” he said. Our read: you can’t run a big number without a rival who stays with you, so the best runners need each other. By 2023 he counted “over 400 of them in 70-something countries”.

The world record is now 124 yards, about 831 km, by Belgium’s Merijn Geerts and Ivo Steyaert at the World Team Championships in Retie in October 2026. Laz sat down with them afterwards on the format’s official channel.

Merijn Geerts and Ivo Steyaert talk through their 124 yards with Laz. Video: Backyard Ultra Channel

Where does Australia fit in?

Near the top. Perth firefighter Phil Gore held the world record with 119 yards from June 2025 until the Belgians passed it, and won Big’s Backyard Ultra, the individual world championship on Laz’s land, in October 2025 with 114. Without him (he was recovering from leg surgery), Australia finished second at the 2026 team championships on 1,069 yards, behind the USA, running at Kembla Grange in NSW. Want to try one? Here are the Australian backyard ultras, by date and state.

Laz’s format, Australian edition: a yard starts at the Gold Coast Backyard Ultra.

Does Lazarus Lake still run?

He walks now, a very long way. In 2018 he walked from Newport, Rhode Island, to Newport, Oregon, in 126 days (The Guardian). In 2024 he set off from Delaware for San Francisco (“Doesn’t everyone walk across the country when they turn 70?”), and at the end of May 2026, aged 71, he reached Baker Beach under the Golden Gate Bridge (Marathon Handbook, U-Trail). His sign-off borrowed from Chief Joseph’s surrender speech: his feet were “sick and sad”, and he would “walk no more forever”.

What is The Hillbilly Scientist?

The Hillbilly Scientist is a 75-minute documentary about Laz from the British production company Mellor&Smith, directed by Paul Mellor and Luke Jarmey and billed as the only authorised film about the man rather than the race (Marathon Handbook). It premiered on 27 August 2026 at Cinema Vox in Chamonix, during UTMB week, with Laz on stage afterwards for questions (press release).

The crew spent 12 months with him, at the Barkley, at Big’s, at home and for a week on Nevada’s Highway 50 during the walk. Jasmin Paris, John Kelly, Mathieu Blanchard and Rich Roll are among the interviewees. Mellor’s summary: “Meaning comes from the struggle, not the outcome.”

How to watch it: not yet. Mellor&Smith says the film is on the festival circuit and a wider release is “coming soon”. No streaming platform has been announced.

Where can you watch the Barkley documentary now?

The 2014 film that made Laz famous. Poster: barkleymovie.com

The Barkley Marathons: The Race That Eats Its Young (2014) is the film that made the race, and Laz, famous. In Australia you can rent or buy it on Apple TV; in the US it streams on Prime Video and can be rented on Amazon or Apple. It isn’t on Netflix in either country (JustWatch Australia, JustWatch US, checked 27 November 2026). Our Barkley guide covers the other films.

What can an ordinary man learn from Laz?

Mainly to stay in the hour you’re in. “You have to live in the moment. You can’t think about how much is ahead of you,” he told Cowen. “You’ll have up periods and down periods … When you’re on the downslope, your mind just projects it to go down forever … But if you just stay in the moment, in a while, you’ll find yourself in a better place.”

That’s the backyard format in miniature. Our read: nobody runs 124 yards; they run one yard, 124 times. And he thinks the payoff goes beyond running: “Each time you step up a level, you find out that you can do a lot more than you thought you could do.” So start with one more lap than last time. For where the real limits sit, read how far the human body can go.

LAZARUS LAKE’S RACES ON MFO More from the Barkley and the backyard The race almost nobody finishes, the one with no finish line, and the Australian who ruled it.

Lazarus Lake FAQ

Is Lazarus Lake on Instagram?

Not that we could find. The accounts using his name have only a handful of followers and aren’t verified. His race news comes through Big’s Backyard Ultra’s Instagram and the Backyard Ultra Channel on YouTube, both linked from the official site.

How is Lazarus Lake’s health?

He has a long list of problems. Before the 2024 walk a check-up found a 90% blockage in a carotid artery, and other problems include a fused vertebra in his neck, Graves’ disease and a blocked femoral artery (The Guardian). Health problems stopped him in Foyil, Oklahoma, after 1,716 miles in 2024, before he finished the crossing in 2026 (Marathon Handbook). On his smoking: “I don’t smoke on the uphills.”

Is The Hillbilly Scientist the same film as The Race That Eats Its Young?

No. The Race That Eats Its Young (2014) is about the race and follows the 2012 Barkley. The Hillbilly Scientist (2026) is about Laz himself, his childhood and his walks, from different filmmakers.

Main photo: Lazarus Lake lights the cigarette that starts the Barkley, 2009. Photo: Michael Hodge, CC BY 2.0.