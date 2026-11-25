Robert Whittaker, 35, was seven when his dad put him in a karate class to teach him some discipline. Last year that kid captained Australia on Netflix’s Physical: Asia and got his team to within four laps of a semi-final. On 19 November 2026 Netflix confirmed there will be a second round: Physical: Asia season 2, titled Unbroken, is coming in 2027.

Here’s everything Netflix has actually confirmed, what it hasn’t, and whether Australia gets another shot.

Whittaker on the cover of Men’s Fitness, October 2019, with the UFC middleweight belt he won in 2017.

Physical: Asia season 2 at a glance Title: Physical: Asia Season 2 – Unbroken

Physical: Asia Season 2 – Unbroken Announced: 19 November 2026, by Netflix

19 November 2026, by Netflix Release: 2027. No month or date yet

2027. No month or date yet Format: Nation against nation, like season 1

Nation against nation, like season 1 Producers: Jang Ho-gi, who made season 1, with Kim Bo-hyun

Jang Ho-gi, who made season 1, with Kim Bo-hyun Countries and cast: Not announced

Not announced Season 1 winner: South Korea, 2–0 over Mongolia in the final

South Korea, 2–0 over Mongolia in the final Australia’s captain in season 1: Robert Whittaker, 35, former UFC middleweight champion

Robert Whittaker, 35, former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker’s nickname: “The Reaper”. He has said he picked it himself because he liked it, and that there’s no deeper story behind it

What Netflix has confirmed about Physical: Asia season 2

Netflix’s announcement is short. The show is coming back, it’s called Unbroken, and it lands in 2027. Producer Jang Ho-gi, who also made the Physical: 100 seasons, says the new season is set in “an entirely different world from previous installments”, with new quests he hopes will become signatures of the series.

He also promised “fresh strategies, matchups, and unpredictable outcomes unique to a nation-versus-nation format” and “formidable new competitors”. Read that as new faces. Netflix hasn’t said whether any season 1 athletes will return. The Korea JoongAng Daily reports that Kim Bo-hyun is producing alongside Jang.

The title card for Physical: Asia season 2, Unbroken. Image: Netflix

When does Physical: Asia season 2 come out?

Some time in 2027. Netflix hasn’t given a month. For a guide, season 1 was announced in September 2025 and premiered on 28 October 2025, with 12 episodes running to 18 November. If season 2 follows the same pattern, expect the countries and captains to be named a month or two before launch. We’ll update this page the day they are.

Is Australia in Physical: Asia season 2?

Not confirmed. Netflix hasn’t named a single country yet. Season 1 had eight: South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, Australia, Türkiye, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, with six athletes each.

Australia has a case for a return. Whittaker’s team was one of the form sides early, beating Japan in the shipwreck salvage and topping its group in the team representative challenge. Then a rule cost them. Anyone who had played in the battle rope relay had to sit out the Pillar Push death match, so Whittaker, rugby player Eloni Vunakece and strongman Eddie Williams watched from the side. Australia pushed the 1,200 kg pillar 96 laps of the 100 and went out in fourth.

Robert Whittaker at a UFC media day in Riyadh in June 2024. He captained Team Australia on season 1. Photo: Sexto Round, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Whittaker is still fighting. He moved up to light heavyweight and is ranked No. 11 in the UFC’s 205-pound division (Wikipedia, as of 24 October). If you’re wondering how the divisions line up, our UFC weight classes guide explains them.

Season 1 vs season 2: what we know

Season 1 Season 2 Title Physical: Asia Physical: Asia Season 2 – Unbroken On Netflix 28 Oct to 18 Nov 2025, 12 episodes 2027, date not announced Producer Jang Ho-gi Jang Ho-gi again Teams 8 countries, 6 athletes each Not announced Prize ₩1 billion, about A$1 million Not announced Australia 4th, captain Robert Whittaker Not confirmed Winner South Korea, 2–0 over Mongolia in the final – Season 2 details from Netflix’s announcement, 19 November 2026. Season 1 from Netflix and The National.

South Korea won it, led by MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, with CrossFitter Amotti adding a team title to his individual Physical: 100 win. The full story, every team and the “was it rigged?” row are on our Physical: Asia winner page.

Season 1’s eight captains, Whittaker among them. Image: Netflix

What to expect, and can you apply?

Season 1 built its arena from 1,200 tonnes of sand and a partial replica of a Korean palace, and played for ₩1 billion, about A$1 million. Jang says season 2 goes bigger, in a new setting. The prize hasn’t been announced.

Netflix hasn’t opened a casting call for season 2, and season 1 teams were picked by invitation around each country’s sports stars. If an Australian call goes out, we’ll post it here.

Here’s the season 1 trailer, to remind you what you’re in for:

While you wait, the rest of the franchise is busy. Physical: 100: Mexico has been renewed, and versions for the USA, France and Sweden are on the way. Our guide to every Physical 100 version tracks them all, our season 3 page covers the main Korean series, and if you need something to watch now, try these shows like Physical 100.

Physical: Asia season 2 FAQ

In 2027. Netflix hasn’t announced a month or date.

Is Australia in Physical: Asia season 2?

Not confirmed. Netflix hasn’t named any countries for season 2 yet.

Who won Physical: Asia season 1?

South Korea, captained by Kim Dong-hyun. They beat Mongolia 2–0 in the final. Australia finished fourth.

Is Robert Whittaker in Physical: Asia season 2?

Not announced. Netflix hasn’t named any athletes for season 2.

Sources: Netflix; Korea JoongAng Daily; Wikipedia; EssentiallySports. Checked 26 November 2026.