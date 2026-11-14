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UFC weight classes in kg and lb, and every champion

Every UFC weight class in kilos and pounds, the current champions, how weigh-ins work and what happens when a fighter misses weight.

Todd Cole
A shirtless Ilia Topuria talks into a microphone with Joe Rogan on the weigh-in stage, with Marines in dress blues behind them


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The UFC has eight men’s weight classes and three active women’s divisions, from 115 lb (52.2 kg) strawweight up to 265 lb (120.2 kg) heavyweight. Here they all are in kilos and pounds, with the current champion of each, how the weigh-in works and what happens when a fighter misses.

UFC weight classes in 30 seconds
  • How many: 11 active divisions: 8 men’s, 3 women’s. Women’s featherweight (145 lb) has no champion or rankings
  • Lightest: women’s strawweight, 115 lb (52.2 kg)
  • Heaviest: heavyweight, up to 265 lb (120.2 kg)
  • Weigh-in: the day before the fight. Title fights must be on the limit; other fights get 1 lb leeway
  • Miss weight: lose part of your purse, fight at a catchweight, or the fight is off

UFC weight classes in kg and lb

Men’s divisionLimit (kg)Limit (lb)Champion
Flyweight56.7 kg125 lbJoshua Van
Bantamweight61.2 kg135 lbPetr Yan
Featherweight65.8 kg145 lbAlexander Volkanovski
Lightweight70.3 kg155 lbJustin Gaethje
Welterweight77.1 kg170 lbIslam Makhachev
Middleweight83.9 kg185 lbSean Strickland
Light heavyweight93.0 kg205 lbCarlos Ulberg
Heavyweight120.2 kg265 lbCiryl Gane (defended at UFC 334, 14 November 2026)
UFC men’s weight classes and champions, as of 15 November 2026. Limits: UFC.com; champions: UFC rankings
Women’s divisionLimit (kg)Limit (lb)Champion
Strawweight52.2 kg115 lbMackenzie Dern
Flyweight56.7 kg125 lbNatalia Silva
Bantamweight61.2 kg135 lbKayla Harrison (defended at UFC 334, 14 November 2026)
UFC women’s weight classes and champions, as of 15 November 2026. Source: UFC rankings

Each limit is the most you can weigh, not a range on paper. A lightweight fight is between two fighters at or under 155 lb, whatever they weighed a week earlier.

A shirtless Ilia Topuria talks into a microphone with Joe Rogan on the weigh-in stage, with Marines in dress blues behind them
Ilia Topuria talks to Joe Rogan at the UFC Freedom 250 ceremonial weigh-in, June 2026. Every UFC fighter has to make the limit for their division the day before the fight. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

How UFC weigh-ins work

Official weigh-ins are the day before the fight, usually between 9 and 11 am local time. A fighter who misses can get up to an extra hour to lose the rest, depending on the athletic commission (UFC.com).

Two rules matter:

  • Title fights: both fighters must be at or under the exact limit. No leeway
  • Non-title fights: a 1 lb allowance, so a lightweight can weigh 156 lb

Miss and you can lose a percentage of your purse to your opponent, the bout can go ahead at a catchweight, or it can be cancelled. Champions can lose the belt on the scale: Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title at UFC 274 after weighing 155.5 lb (UFC.com).

Why fighters cut weight, and why heavyweights don’t

Most fighters walk around well above their division and drop the last few kilos as water before the weigh-in, then rehydrate overnight. The idea is to be the bigger man in the cage the next night.

Heavyweight is the exception. The limit is 265 lb and there’s no division above it, so there’s nothing to cut for. At the UFC 334 weigh-in Ciryl Gane was 242.6 lb and Josh Hokit 231.4 lb, both more than 20 lb under the limit (CBS Sports).

Josh Hokit flexes on the scale at the UFC Freedom 250 weigh-in on the Ellipse, with the White House lit up behind the stage
Josh Hokit on the scale at the UFC Freedom 250 ceremonial weigh-in in Washington, June 2026. Derrick Lewis, his opponent, stands on the right. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Our read: the scale is the first fight. A bad cut can cost a fighter the night before anyone throws a punch. For anyone who isn’t paid to make weight, the lesson is simpler: train at the weight you actually live at.

Which UFC division would you fight in?

Take your weight on a normal morning and find the first limit above it in the table. If you’re 80 kg, you’re a middleweight (83.9 kg). If you’re 95 kg, you’re over light heavyweight (93.0 kg) and into heavyweight.

Our read: you’d be giving away size to almost everyone in your division, because most of them weighed more than you a week before they stepped on the scale.

Ciryl Gane stands shirtless on the scale on a stage at night, flanked by Marines and UFC staff
Ciryl Gane weighs in at UFC Freedom 250, where he beat Alex Pereira, June 2026. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

UFC weight classes FAQ

How many weight classes are in the UFC?

Eleven active divisions: eight for men (flyweight to heavyweight) and three for women (strawweight, flyweight and bantamweight). Women’s featherweight still exists on paper but has no champion or rankings.

What is the heavyweight limit in the UFC?

265 lb (120.2 kg), or 266 lb for a non-title fight.

What is the lightest UFC weight class?

Women’s strawweight, 115 lb (52.2 kg). The lightest men’s division is flyweight, 125 lb (56.7 kg).

What is a catchweight?

A fight at an agreed weight between two divisions, usually because one fighter missed the limit.

Sources: UFC.com, Understanding UFC weight classes and weigh-ins; UFC rankings; CBS Sports, UFC 334 weigh-in. Champions checked 15 November 2026.

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