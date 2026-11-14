Who is Josh Hokit? NFL reject to UFC heavyweight title fight

Josh Hokit’s unbeaten run is over. Ciryl Gane kept the UFC heavyweight title, beating him by unanimous decision after five rounds at Madison Square Garden on 14 November. It was Hokit’s first loss in 11 fights. Here’s who he is, how a wrestler and running back built a heavyweight, and why Dana White can’t stand what comes out of his mouth.

Josh Hokit in 30 seconds From: California’s Central Valley: high school in Clovis, now listed out of Bakersfield. He turned 29 on 12 November

California’s Central Valley: high school in Clovis, now listed out of Bakersfield. He turned 29 on 12 November Size: 6 ft 1 in (185 cm), 73.5-inch (187 cm) reach. He weighed 231.4 lb (105 kg) for UFC 334, 11 lb lighter than Gane

6 ft 1 in (185 cm), 73.5-inch (187 cm) reach. He weighed 231.4 lb (105 kg) for UFC 334, 11 lb lighter than Gane Background: national wrestling champion at six, Fresno State running back and NCAA wrestler, San Francisco 49ers practice squad

national wrestling champion at six, Fresno State running back and NCAA wrestler, San Francisco 49ers practice squad Record: 10-1, 4-1 in the UFC (first loss to Gane at UFC 334)

10-1, 4-1 in the UFC (first loss to Gane at UFC 334) Biggest win: stopped Derrick Lewis at the White House, June 2026

stopped Derrick Lewis at the White House, June 2026 Gym: Jackson-Wink MMA, Albuquerque

Jackson-Wink MMA, Albuquerque Nickname: The Incredible Hok

UFC 334 result: Gane vs Hokit

Hokit walked forward for all 25 minutes and took Gane down in rounds one and three, but Gane landed the cleaner strikes and held on late when he looked spent. The official result: Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision, all three judges scoring it 48-47 (CBS Sports).

Josh Hokit on the scale at the UFC Freedom 250 ceremonial weigh-in in Washington, June 2026. Derrick Lewis, his opponent, stands on the right. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Who is Josh Hokit?

Hokit won his first national wrestling title at six (MMA Sucka). At Clovis High School, a wrestling powerhouse, he won the 2016 California state title at 182 lb, then turned down a wrestling scholarship to Drexel because it had no football team (UFCalendar).

At Fresno State he did both. He played running back, with about 1,700 total yards and 17 touchdowns, and wrestled, finishing fifth at the 2019 NCAA Division I championships at 197 lb, where he met future UFC fighter Bo Nickal. He moved up to heavyweight in 2020 and was named a second-team All-American after Covid cancelled the tournament. He also finished a political science degree (UFC.com).

Josh Hokit’s NFL career

He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers, spending time on their practice squad before being waived in August 2021 (MMA Sucka). The Arizona Cardinals signed him as a fullback on 18 August 2022, on a one-year deal worth US$705,000, and waived him four days later (Spotrac).

Our read: the NFL didn’t want a 6 ft 1 in running back with a wrestler’s build. The UFC heavyweight division did, because nobody there is used to being driven through like a tackling dummy by someone that quick.

Hokit walks through the White House Green Room before stopping Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250, 14 June 2026. Image: The White House, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

From Bellator to a UFC title shot in 15 months

Hokit turned pro without a single amateur fight. He debuted at Bellator 300 in October 2023, submitting Spencer Smith, and Bellator boss Scott Coker gave him the nickname “The Incredible Hok”. Three LFA wins in 2025 got him onto Dana White’s Contender Series, where he stopped Guilherme Uriel on 19 August 2025 and won a UFC contract (UFCalendar).

Then he went 4-0: Max Gimenis, Denzel Freeman, Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. He stopped Lewis with strikes at 4:09 of round two at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn (UFC). That took him to No. 4 in the rankings and a title shot 14.8 months after his Contender Series win, the fastest of any Contender Series winner (UFCalendar).

His own summary of the job: “Beating people up for money is fun.”

The crowd at the UFC Freedom 250 weigh-in, with Hokit on the big screens, June 2026. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Why Dana White doesn’t like Josh Hokit

White has never hidden it. After UFC 331 he said: “I literally don’t fucking like anything Josh Hokit says.” In the same breath, he said you don’t have to be liked to do well in the UFC (MMA Sucka).

On the Jim Rome Show this month he went further, and admitted he’d tried to get Hokit beaten: “I didn’t like some of the things he said, so I threw some tough guys at him. And he passed every test, and here he is.” White now calls him “the real deal” (Cageside Press).

The title shot itself was a row. Alex Pereira wanted a rematch with Gane after their controversial finish at UFC Freedom 250, and Alexander Volkov had a case too. White’s answer: “We make fights based on who’s the best in the world, who deserves to be there” (Heavy).

Ciryl Gane weighs in at UFC Freedom 250, where he beat Alex Pereira, June 2026. Image: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Josh Hokit’s height, weight and reach vs Ciryl Gane

Josh Hokit Ciryl Gane Age 29 36 Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) Reach 73.5 in (187 cm) 81 in (206 cm) UFC 334 weigh-in 231.4 lb (105.0 kg) 242.6 lb (110.0 kg) Record going in 10-0 14-2, 1 no contest Base Wrestling, football Muay Thai, kickboxing Tale of the tape. Sources: UFC.com (Hokit), UFC.com (Gane), CBS Sports weigh-in

Hokit gives up three inches of height, 7.5 inches of reach and 11 lb. What he doesn’t give up is speed: he came into the UFC as a running back who could wrestle at 197 lb. For every division’s limit, see our guide to UFC weight classes.

Josh Hokit vs Ciryl Gane: the numbers

Gane went in as the champion, 14-2 with a no contest, after Tom Aspinall vacated the belt. Hokit went in 10-0. The bookies had Gane at -230 and Hokit at +190 (CBS Sports). At the weigh-in Gane was 242.6 lb and Hokit 231.4 lb (CBS Sports).

Our read: Gane is a 6 ft 4 in former kickboxer who moves like a middleweight. Hokit’s plan was always going to be the wrestler’s plan: close the distance, take the hits on the way in, and make a bigger man carry his weight for 25 minutes.

What a wrestling and football base builds

Hokit is the case for doing more than one sport. Wrestling built the grip, hip power and gas tank. Football built the acceleration and the habit of running through contact. Neither is about looking big. If you want to train that way without a mat or a team, start with the bodyweight basics in our military calisthenics workout: push-ups, pull-ups, squats and sprints, done for time.

Josh Hokit FAQ

How old is Josh Hokit?

29. He was born on 12 November 1997, two days before UFC 334.

What is Josh Hokit’s record?

10-1. He was 10-0 going into UFC 334, including 4-0 in the UFC, and lost a decision to Ciryl Gane there.

Did Josh Hokit play in the NFL?

He was on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad after going undrafted in 2020, and briefly signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a fullback in August 2022, but was waived by both.

How tall is Josh Hokit?

6 ft 1 in (185 cm), with a 73.5-inch (187 cm) reach. That’s small for a UFC heavyweight: Ciryl Gane is 6 ft 4 in.

How much does Josh Hokit weigh?

He weighed 231.4 lb (105 kg) for UFC 334. The heavyweight limit is 265 lb (120 kg).

What position did Josh Hokit play?

Running back at Fresno State. The Arizona Cardinals listed him as a fullback.

Where does Josh Hokit train?

At Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

For another fight that blew up this week, see Usman Nurmagomedov jailed for Merab Dvalishvili attack.

Sources: UFCalendar; MMA Sucka; UFC.com, UFC Freedom 250 results; Cageside Press, 5 November 2026; MMA Sucka on Dana White; Heavy; CBS Sports. Checked 15 November 2026.