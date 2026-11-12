HYROX Perth 2027: date, venue and 2026 results

Clearly sandgropers love HYROX. Perth HYROX has nearly quadrupled in two years, from about 2,400 athletes in 2024 to almost 10,000 in August 2026. If you’re itching to do the next one, the date hasn’t announced the 2027 date, yet. When it is, we’ll let you know.

Here’s what we know so far.

HYROX Perth at a glance (checked 13 Nov 2026) Next race: HYROX Perth 2027 is not announced yet

HYROX Perth 2027 is not announced yet Last race: 21 to 23 August 2026 (AirAsia HYROX Perth)

21 to 23 August 2026 (AirAsia HYROX Perth) Venue: Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC), 21 Mounts Bay Road, Perth WA 6000

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC), 21 Mounts Bay Road, Perth WA 6000 Size: 9,899 athletes in 2026, up from 2,428 in 2024 (HYRESULT)

9,899 athletes in 2026, up from 2,428 in 2024 (HYRESULT) The race: 8 x 1km runs, each followed by a workout station

8 x 1km runs, each followed by a workout station Next Australian race: HYROX Melbourne, 9 to 13 December 2026

HYROX Melbourne, 9 to 13 December 2026 Tickets: through hyrox.com once the date is out

Perth’s city centre and the Swan River from Kings Park. Image: Shutterstock

When is HYROX Perth 2027?

Not announced. Yet. HYROX’s season calendar and the results site HYRESULT both list the August 2026 race as the latest Perth event, with nothing dated after it. We’ll update this page when the date is confirmed.

The pattern so far: 14 September 2024, 5 to 7 September 2025, then 21 to 23 August 2026. Our read is that late August or September 2027 is the likeliest window, but that’s a guess from three data points, not an announcement. Don’t book flights on it.

Every other Australian race and its status is in our HYROX guide.

The Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, home of HYROX Perth. Image: -wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

Where is HYROX Perth held?

At the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, 21 Mounts Bay Road, on the edge of the CBD by the river. It’s next to Elizabeth Quay station, so you can get there by train without fighting for parking on race morning.

How big is HYROX Perth?

Big, and growing faster than almost anything else in Australian fitness. Athlete numbers listed by HYRESULT:

Race Athletes Perth 2024 (14 Sep) 2,428 Perth 2025 (5 to 7 Sep) 6,988 Perth 2026 (21 to 23 Aug) 9,899 Source: HYRESULT, which counts every athlete in its results, including doubles and relay team members.

Before the 2026 race, HYROX forecast 11,000 competitors. The results came in a little under that, but it was still Perth’s biggest race by a distance.

HYROX Perth 2026 results

New Zealand’s Dexter Buchanan won the men’s Pro race in 55:14, a personal best, according to Roxlyfe and his RoxRadar athlete profile. It was his second straight win, a week after taking HYROX Bangkok. He beat a men’s Pro field of 292.

Men’s Pro winner Time 1. Dexter Buchanan (NZL) 55:14 Full results by division: results.hyrox.com.

The warning from 2026

Seven competitors were taken to hospital from the 2026 race, three of them classed as time-critical, with heat illness, chest pain and fainting among the problems reported. Here’s what happened at HYROX Perth and what it means for you.

The short version: HYROX looks finishable, and most people do finish it. But it’s eight kilometres of running with heavy sleds, burpees and 100 wall balls on top. Race the fitness you’ve actually built, not the time you want, and stop if you get chest pain, dizziness or unusual breathlessness.

Burpee broad jumps: 80m of them, after four runs and both sleds. Image: Unsplash

How to get ready for HYROX Perth 2027

Not knowing the date is an advantage if you use it. If Perth lands in late winter again, you have around nine months, which is enough time to build a proper engine rather than cram one.

Now to autumn: build the base. Running is the biggest single part of the race, so get to where 5km at an easy pace feels routine, and lift twice a week. How to build a HYROX program covers the four things every plan needs.

Running is the biggest single part of the race, so get to where 5km at an easy pace feels routine, and lift twice a week. How to build a HYROX program covers the four things every plan needs. Learn the stations. Practise each one at your division’s weight, especially the sleds and wall balls. All 8 stations and weights are here, and this HYROX workout works in a normal gym.

Practise each one at your division’s weight, especially the sleds and wall balls. All 8 stations and weights are here, and this HYROX workout works in a normal gym. Race a warm-up event. Melbourne (December) and Brisbane (autumn 2027) are dress rehearsals. Doubles is the gentlest first race.

Melbourne (December) and Brisbane (autumn 2027) are dress rehearsals. Doubles is the gentlest first race. Last 8 weeks: follow a plan. Our free 8-week HYROX training plan takes you to race day, taper included.

Our free 8-week HYROX training plan takes you to race day, taper included. Train in the warm. The 2026 race was in August and still sent people to hospital with heat illness. Do some sessions in a warm gym, and practise drinking on the move.

HYROX ON MFO More on HYROX What the race is, every station and weight, how to train, a free plan, and the next Australian race.

HYROX Perth FAQ

When is the next HYROX Perth?

HYROX hasn’t announced a 2027 Perth date yet (checked 13 November 2026). The last race was 21 to 23 August 2026.

Where is HYROX Perth?

The Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, 21 Mounts Bay Road, Perth, next to Elizabeth Quay station.

How many people do HYROX Perth?

9,899 athletes raced in 2026, according to HYRESULT, up from 6,988 in 2025 and 2,428 in 2024.

Who won HYROX Perth 2026?

Dexter Buchanan of New Zealand won the men’s Pro race in 55:14.

How long is a HYROX race?

Eight 1km runs, each followed by a workout station: 8km of running in total. The average finish is about 1:35 for men and 1:50 for women, according to HyroxDataLab.

Is HYROX Perth a World Championship qualifier?

The 2026 race offered qualification slots for the 2027 World Championships in Hong Kong, mostly in the Pro divisions. Check the 2027 event page for its slot allocation once it’s published.