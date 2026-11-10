Joseph Baena: Arnold’s son finishes fifth in his pro debut

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son has gone pro, and he didn’t get there on the name. Joseph Baena, 29, finished fifth in the Classic Physique Open at his first professional natural bodybuilding show, eight months after his first time on stage, and he says he did it without a coach. Here’s the result, how he got there and how he trains.

Joseph Baena: the pro debut in 30 seconds Who: Joseph Baena, 29, actor, realtor and bodybuilder; son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena

Joseph Baena, 29, actor, realtor and bodybuilder; son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena Event: INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup, El Segundo Performing Arts Center, California, Saturday 7 November 2026

INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup, El Segundo Performing Arts Center, California, Saturday 7 November 2026 Division: Classic Physique Open (pro)

Classic Physique Open (pro) Result: fifth: his goal was a top-five finish

fifth: his goal was a top-five finish Shows so far: three: Colorado (March), Iron Gladiator (April, pro card), World Cup (November)

three: Colorado (March), Iron Gladiator (April, pro card), World Cup (November) Coach: none, he says, though “of course, there’s guidance”

none, he says, though “of course, there’s guidance” Instagram: @joebaena (894K followers)

Joseph Baena’s pro debut: fifth in Classic Physique

The World Cup is co-hosted by the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association (PNBA) and the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA). Baena entered the pro Classic Physique Open and placed fifth, People reports. It was only his third bodybuilding show.

“I placed in the top 5,” he said in a video afterwards. “So I’m extremely proud of myself. I know what I need to do to improve.” He told followers he “came in looking so much better than last time” (TMZ).

He also says he prepared alone, without a dedicated coach, though he admits “of course, there’s guidance” (People). It was, he said, “a very emotional day” (Complex).

Our read: fifth among pros in your third show, coaching yourself, is a real result. The surname gets you the headlines. It doesn’t get you a callout from the judges.

How Joseph Baena got here: three shows in 2026

Show (2026) Result NPC Natural Colorado State Championships, Denver (late March) 1st Open Bodybuilding Heavyweight, 1st Classic Physique True Novice, 1st Classic Physique Novice, 2nd Classic Physique Open Class C INBA Iron Gladiator, Corona, California (4 April) 1st Classic Physique: INBA pro card INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup, El Segundo (7 November) 5th Classic Physique Open (pro debut) Sources: Generation Iron, Entertainment Weekly, People

His debut in Denver brought three wins and a second place: top two in every division he entered (Generation Iron). A week later he won the Classic Physique title at the INBA Iron Gladiator in Corona, which earned him his pro card (Entertainment Weekly).

Who is Joseph Baena?

Baena is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena (Entertainment Weekly). His Instagram bio lists him as an actor, bodybuilder, cook and realtor, and he trained for Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

He wasn’t a gym kid. He says he struggled with his weight and was bullied as a child, lost fat swimming, and only found weights in college (Complex). “I started swimming and lost a lot of the fat. It wasn’t until my junior year of college” that lifting took over, he told Entertainment Weekly.

His father won Mr Olympia seven times (every Mr Olympia winner). “My dad gave me the bodybuilding encyclopedia,” Baena says, and calls him “the best training partner” (Complex).

What is Classic Physique?

Classic Physique sits between Men’s Physique and Open bodybuilding. It rewards the old-school shape: wide shoulders, full arms and legs, and a small waist, rather than all-out size. Each federation writes its own rules. In the NPC’s version, judges score the “total package”, a balance of size, symmetry and muscularity (NPC rules).

Weight caps by height: you have to make weight for your height class, so you can’t simply get bigger

you have to make weight for your height class, so you can’t simply get bigger Black posing shorts, not bodybuilding trunks

not bodybuilding trunks Five mandatory poses: front double biceps, side chest, back double biceps, abdominals and thighs, and a favourite classic pose (no most muscular)

Here’s his World Cup posing routine, set to Ennio Morricone’s The Trio:

For a pro at the top of the division, see Ramon Dino.

How Joseph Baena trains

Before his debut, Baena posted a push day that shows the Classic Physique priorities: shoulders first, then chest, then arms (Fitness Volt). He trained arms with his father in March, captioned with one of Arnold’s old lines: “You have to shock the muscles.”

Baena’s push day Area Lateral raise Side delts Shoulder press Front delts Rear-delt fly Rear delts Chest-supported Y raise Rear delts, upper back Incline press Upper chest Flat dumbbell press Chest Cable fly Chest EZ-bar curl Biceps Lying biceps curl Biceps As he posted it in March 2026; no sets or reps given. Source: Fitness Volt

That’s a bodybuilder’s split for someone peaking for a stage, not a tested programme. If you want the same shape, steal the order, not the volume:

Width starts at the side delts. Learn the lateral raise properly: light, strict, high reps

Learn the lateral raise properly: light, strict, high reps Don’t skip the rear delts. Two of his three shoulder moves hit the back of the shoulder, which is what makes the front double biceps and back poses

Two of his three shoulder moves hit the back of the shoulder, which is what makes the front double biceps and back poses Finish with arms. Curls last, when the presses are done. Add the hammer curl for thickness, or pick from our best arm exercises

Curls last, when the presses are done. Add the hammer curl for thickness, or pick from our best arm exercises Press heavy, then pump. Compound presses first, then flys and isolation. See how your bench press compares

Is Joseph Baena natural?

He competes in natural federations: the NPC Natural show in Colorado, then the INBA and PNBA. “Natural” here means the federation’s category and its testing rules. On whether he’d ever move to the open IFBB route and the Olympia, he said: “Plan is to stay Natural as of now. We’ll see what the future holds” (Generation Iron).

Natural federations test differently; one even uses lie detectors (the polygraph show).

For more celebrity training done properly, see Abdul El-Sayed’s workout and Andrew Jacked, the Arnold Classic champion.

Joseph Baena FAQ

How old is Joseph Baena?

He’s 29 (November 2026).

Did Joseph Baena win his pro debut?

No. He finished fifth in the Classic Physique Open at the INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup on 7 November 2026, which was his goal. He has won as an amateur: three titles in Colorado and the Iron Gladiator, both in early 2026.

Does Joseph Baena have a pro card?

Yes. He earned his INBA pro card by winning Classic Physique at the Iron Gladiator in April 2026.

Does Joseph Baena have a coach?

He says he prepared for his pro debut without a dedicated coach, though he got guidance along the way. He has trained with his father at Gold’s Gym in Venice.

Who is Joseph Baena’s mother?

Mildred Patricia Baena.

Sources: People (via Yahoo Sports); TMZ; Complex; Entertainment Weekly (via AOL); Generation Iron; Fitness Volt; NPC Classic Physique rules; Joseph Baena on Instagram. Checked 11 November 2026.