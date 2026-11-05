Average bench press for men: is 225 or 315 good?

Wondering whether your bench press is any good? Gym talk makes it hard to tell: 225 lb sounds standard, 315 sounds routine, and the guy on the next bench is always lifting more. The real numbers from millions of logged lifts are humbler, and more encouraging. Here’s the average bench press for men, what’s good for your bodyweight and age, and how rare a 315 bench actually is.

Average bench press: the quick answer Average man who lifts: about 96–100 kg (212–220 lb) for one rep

about 96–100 kg (212–220 lb) for one rep Bodyweight bench: a solid novice-to-intermediate goal for most men

a solid novice-to-intermediate goal for most men 225 lb (102 kg): about average-to-good for a man of 80–90 kg who trains

about average-to-good for a man of 80–90 kg who trains 315 lb (143 kg): advanced to elite for a man of 70–90 kg: stronger than roughly 80–95% of men who log their lifts

advanced to elite for a man of 70–90 kg: stronger than roughly 80–95% of men who log their lifts The catch: these averages come from people who train and track it; most men don’t bench at all

What’s the average bench press for men?

Two large training-log datasets land in the same place. Strength Level, built from almost 10 million men’s results, puts the average male one-rep max at 96 kg, or 212 lb (Strength Level). StrengthLog, from the training logs of 17,296 men, puts it at 100 kg (StrengthLog).

Both counts come from men who lift and bother to record it, so they’re higher than the average man in the street. Nobody has measured the bench press of the general population at that scale. Treat these as the average for men who train.

A heavy rep with a spotter. Most men who train and log their lifts bench about 96–100 kg.

Bench press standards by bodyweight

Bodyweight matters more than anything else, so compare yourself to men your size. The levels mean you’re stronger than this share of lifters: beginner 5%, novice 20%, intermediate 50%, advanced 80% and elite 95% (Strength Level).

Your weight Beginner Novice Intermediate Advanced Elite 60 kg 37 53 72 95 119 70 kg 47 64 85 110 136 80 kg 56 75 98 124 151 90 kg 65 85 109 137 165 100 kg 73 95 120 149 179 110 kg 81 104 131 160 191 Men’s one-rep max bench press in kg, by bodyweight. Source: Strength Level.

StrengthLog’s numbers are close but slightly tougher at the top: elite for an 80 kg man is 143 kg there, against 151 kg on Strength Level (StrengthLog).

Bench press standards by age

Strength holds up well into your 40s, then drops. These are the same levels, by age, converted from pounds (Strength Level):

Age Beginner Novice Intermediate Advanced Elite 20 47 68 94 124 156 30 49 70 96 127 160 40 49 70 96 127 160 50 43 62 85 112 142 60 36 52 72 95 120 Men’s one-rep max bench press in kg, by age. Source: Strength Level (converted from lb).

Is a 225 bench good?

Yes. 225 lb is two plates a side, 102 kg. For an 80 kg man it sits between intermediate and advanced on both datasets, so he’s stronger than most men who train. For a 90 kg man it’s right around intermediate: the middle of the pack (Strength Level; StrengthLog). It’s a fair milestone for a year or two of steady training.

How rare is a 315 bench?

Rare. 315 lb is three plates a side, 143 kg. On the Strength Level tables it’s past advanced for any man under about 95 kg and elite for a 70 kg man. On StrengthLog it’s exactly the elite line for an 80 kg man (Strength Level; StrengthLog). Put simply, for a man of 70–90 kg a 315 bench beats roughly 80–95% of men who train and log their lifts.

Among all men it’s rarer still, because most never bench at all. You’ll see claims online that only 1 or 2% of men can do it. We couldn’t find a study that counts this, so treat those as guesses.

It’s why Abdul El-Sayed‘s 315 single made headlines. At about 170 cm, the new Michigan senator-elect put up 143 kg on camera with a spotter.

How to bench more

Set up the same way every rep: shoulder blades back and down, feet planted, bar over your wrists.

Bench two or three times a week. Like any skill, the bench gets better with practice.

Like any skill, the bench gets better with practice. Work in the 3–6 rep range for your main sets, and add a little weight when you hit the top of the range with good form.

for your main sets, and add a little weight when you hit the top of the range with good form. Set up tight: shoulder blades back and down, feet planted, the bar over your wrists and the same touch point on your chest every rep.

shoulder blades back and down, feet planted, the bar over your wrists and the same touch point on your chest every rep. Train your back. A strong upper back is the platform you press from; rows and lat pulldowns pull their weight.

A strong upper back is the platform you press from; rows and lat pulldowns pull their weight. Eat and sleep. Adding 20 kg to your bench usually means adding some bodyweight too.

Bench press FAQ

How much should I bench for my weight?

For most men who train, a bodyweight bench is a good first goal, and 1.25 times bodyweight is around the intermediate line. At 80 kg, the intermediate level is 90–98 kg depending on the dataset.

What is the average bench press for a man?

About 96–100 kg (212–220 lb) for one rep, among men who train and log their lifts.

Is 100 kg a good bench press?

Yes. It’s right on the average for men who train, and above it if you weigh 80 kg or less.

How many people can bench 315?

No one has counted it in the general population. Among men who log their training, 315 lb (143 kg) is advanced to elite for a man of 70–90 kg, stronger than roughly 80–95% of them.

Sources: Strength Level (kg) and Strength Level (lb, by age); StrengthLog. Checked 5 November 2026.