Navajo Stirling started 2026 with a goal: four fights, four knockouts. In a thrilling fight, he got the fourth with two seconds left in round two in Doha on Saturday night, when the 29-year-old New Zealander ducked a punch from former champion Jiří Procházka and put him out with a right hand (UFC). He’s 12-0, and the man holding the belt is his own teammate.

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Navajo Stirling at a glance Born: 7 November 1997, Upper Hutt, New Zealand. He’s 29

7 November 1997, Upper Hutt, New Zealand. He’s 29 Size: 193 cm (6 ft 4 in), fights at light heavyweight (93 kg), 201 cm reach

193 cm (6 ft 4 in), fights at light heavyweight (93 kg), 201 cm reach Record: 12-0, eight by knockout. 7-0 in the UFC

12-0, eight by knockout. 7-0 in the UFC Gym: City Kickboxing, Auckland, under Eugene Bareman

City Kickboxing, Auckland, under Eugene Bareman Ranking: No. 5 at light heavyweight before the fight, and due to rise

No. 5 at light heavyweight before the fight, and due to rise Last fight: KO of Jiří Procházka, round 2 (4:58), Doha, 21 November 2026

What happened against Procházka

It was Stirling’s first UFC main event and Procházka was ranked No. 2. Stirling chopped at his legs with kicks while the Czech worked a jab from range. Stirling went down in the first round, but replays showed a slip, not a knockdown (RNZ).

The end came as the second round ran out. Procházka threw, Stirling dipped under it and landed an overhand right, and a few follow-up shots finished it at 4:58 (UFC). It earned him a US$100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

“He’s probably one of the best fighters I’ve ever faced on the feet,” Stirling said in the cage. “He was very dangerous. I just had to keep composed” (1News). Procházka’s verdict was shorter: “He was better.” The full interview with Michael Bisping is below.

2026: four fights, four knockouts

Stirling won his first three UFC fights on points, and nobody was calling him a finisher. Then came this year. “I wrote down this year that I was getting four fights, four straight TKOs,” he told UFC.com before Doha. The last two were former champions, Jan Błachowicz and Procházka, 16 weeks apart.

Opponent Result Jiří Procházka

21 Nov 2026, Doha KO, round 2 Jan Błachowicz

1 Aug 2026, Belgrade TKO, round 1 Ion Cutelaba

20 Jun 2026, Las Vegas TKO, round 2 Bruno Lopes

28 Mar 2026, Seattle TKO, round 2 Rodolfo Bellato

28 Sep 2025, Perth Decision Ivan Erslan

10 May 2025, Montreal Decision Tuco Tokkos

14 Dec 2024, Tampa Decision His seven UFC fights, newest first. Source: Wikipedia fight record, checked against UFC.com

The advice to stay busy came from Israel Adesanya, who told him: “Utilize your youth while you have it; be young and fight as much as you can.”

From a warehouse in Upper Hutt

He grew up in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington, playing rugby and volleyball. By his own account he “started at 19, had no direction in life”, and worked as a picker packer in a warehouse (UFC). Kickboxing gave him the direction. He won New Zealand’s King in the Ring eight-man tournament in 2020 and again, at a heavier weight, in 2021, the year he moved to Auckland to join City Kickboxing.

His full name is Rongotehengia Navajo Hunter Stirling. He is of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui descent, and his great-grandfather served with the 28th Māori Battalion (Stuff). Fame hasn’t changed the shopping. “I’m going to the grocery store, Pak’nSave,” he said. “I’m just a regular Kiwi as well.”

The awkward part: the champion is his teammate

The UFC light heavyweight champion is Carlos Ulberg, who trains alongside Stirling at City Kickboxing and helped him prepare for this fight. Ulberg won the vacant belt in April by knocking out Procházka, tore his ACL doing it, and is due back in early 2027 (1News).

Asked about fighting him, Stirling said his coaches had told him to get through Procházka first, “and then we’ll cross that bridge” (MMA Fighting). Ulberg posted: “Big win for the brother.”

Stirling named two other men instead. Magomed Ankalaev is “definitely somebody I was thinking about”, and he’d take Alex Pereira if the former champion comes back down from heavyweight. Beat those two, he said, and he can “kick off my dynasty” (Yahoo Sports).

Our read

Three decisions told us he could win. Four knockouts in eight months, two of them over former champions, tell us he can finish at the top of the division. What we haven’t seen is him against someone as well-rounded as Ankalaev, which is why that is the right next fight and the hardest one.

What’s next

Nothing is booked. Stirling says he has been in camp since January and wants a rest first. He used his time on the microphone to ask the UFC to come back to New Zealand, where it hasn’t held an event since February 2020. He also asked for his own custom fight shorts.

The next card on this side of the world is UFC Sydney on Sunday 7 February 2027. In Australia, UFC Fight Nights are shown on Paramount+ (UFC).

New to the sport? Start with our guide to UFC weight classes and every champion, or read about two more heavy hitters: Josh Hokit and Australian boxer Teremoana Teremoana. To train like a striker, try our boxing workout.

Navajo Stirling FAQ

How tall is Navajo Stirling?

He is 193 cm (6 ft 4 in) with a 201 cm (79 in) reach, and fights at the 93 kg (205 lb) light heavyweight limit.

Has Navajo Stirling ever lost?

Not in mixed martial arts. He is 12-0, with eight knockouts and four decisions.

Is Navajo his real name?

It’s his middle name. His first name is Rongotehengia.

Where can I follow him?

He’s @navajostirling on Instagram.

Sources: UFC results; UFC bonuses; UFC.com feature; UFC athlete page; 1News; RNZ; MMA Fighting; Yahoo Sports; Stuff; Wikipedia. Checked 23 November 2026.