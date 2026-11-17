A 16-year-old opens YouTube Shorts and watches gym clips. Within 17 minutes, the feed is serving him men who say women are the problem. Nobody went looking for it. Here’s how a workout video turns into the manosphere, why it matters, and what fathers, coaches and gyms can actually do about it.

The manosphere and boys in 30 seconds The doorway: test accounts posing as teenage boys who watched gym, sport and gaming videos were shown manosphere content within 2 to 17 minutes

test accounts posing as teenage boys who watched gym, sport and gaming videos were shown manosphere content within 2 to 17 minutes The worry: about one in four boys aged 13 to 17 agree that feminism should be resisted with violence

about one in four boys aged 13 to 17 agree that feminism should be resisted with violence The good news: most young men don’t agree with the old “real man” rules. They just think other men do

most young men don’t agree with the old “real man” rules. They just think other men do What helps: coaches, dads and mates who model respect and speak up, week after week

coaches, dads and mates who model respect and speak up, week after week The money: Snow Foundation has up to $10 million for groups that work with boys. Applications close 11 December 2026

How a workout video turns into misogyny

In 2024, researchers at Dublin City University set up blank phones as teenage boys. Some accounts went looking for manosphere influencers. Others watched only what plenty of boys watch: “gym content, sports, video games”. Every account was fed manosphere content within 26 minutes. On YouTube Shorts, the ordinary 16-year-old got there in 17 minutes and the 18-year-old in two. By the end of the test, about three-quarters of what both apps recommended was problematic or toxic (DCU Anti-Bullying Centre). The sample was small, and the platforms say misogyny breaks their rules, but the direction was the same on both apps.

Boys don’t have to search for it: the feed brings it to them. Image: Garry Knight / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner describes the same route: it often starts with fitness tips, confidence talk or “discipline”, then slides into rigid ideas about men and contempt for women and girls. eSafety also stresses that most boys who watch this content don’t end up in a harmful community (eSafety).

Fitness is the hook because it works. Lifting does make boys stronger and more confident, and that’s the bait. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of young men aged 16 to 25 in Australia, the UK and the US regularly watch men and masculinity influencers, and 43% of them find those influencers motivating (Movember Institute). We’ve written about where this road can end: the Zyzz story and the testosterone-maxxing trend are both about male insecurity being turned into an audience.

The best-known name is Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion whose clips about money, muscle and dominance were all over boys’ feeds until Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube banned him in August 2022 (NBC News). The bans didn’t make his videos disappear: fan accounts kept reposting them.

Andrew Tate on a podcast in 2021, the year before Meta, TikTok and YouTube banned him. Image: James English, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0, cropped

Why it matters

Almost one in four Australian women (23%) has experienced violence from an intimate partner since the age of 15, compared with 7.3% of men (ABS Personal Safety Survey, 2021-22). The ideas these feeds sell are linked to that violence. In Jesuit Social Services’ Man Box study, 66% of men aged 18 to 30 who most strongly agreed with rules like “a real man acts tough” and “men should use violence to get respect” had used violence against a partner. Among those who least agreed, it was 12% (The Man Box 2024).

And it’s reaching younger boys. A 2026 University of Melbourne survey found that about one in four boys aged 13 to 17 agreed that feminism should be resisted with violence (University of Melbourne). In a Monash University survey of about 2,600 teachers, 70% had noticed manosphere ideas shaping students’ attitudes and behaviour in the past year (Monash University).

Most blokes don’t buy it

Here’s the part that gets lost. The same Man Box study found that 37% of men aged 18 to 30 feel pressure to follow those “real man” rules, but only 26% personally agree with them (The Man Box 2024). One of the pressures they felt most was to “look good”, which is where gym culture comes in.

Men aged 18 to 30 Share Feel pressure to follow the “real man” rules 37% Personally agree with them 26% Used partner violence: strongest agreement 66% Used partner violence: weakest agreement 12% Source: Jesuit Social Services, The Man Box 2024

That gap keeps decent men quiet. They assume the bloke making the joke speaks for the room, so they say nothing, and the boys watching learn that’s what men think. The research behind the Snow Foundation round finds the most common reasons men don’t speak up are fear of what happens next and not knowing what to say.

“Boys are working out what it means to be a man in early adolescence, and much of that now happens on their phones, often through content they never went looking for,” said Stephen Byron, a Snow Foundation director. “Fathers, coaches, teachers and friends have enormous influence.”

What actually helps, and what backfires

The research summary for the round lists what works with boys: sustained programs rather than one-off talks, run inside a school, team or workplace, involving the adults around them, and showing boys how many other males share their decent views (Snow Foundation research summary). One example already running here is Active Respect, which adapts the Coaching Boys Into Men program for football coaches, piloted with Football Victoria (Jesuit Social Services).

What backfires: telling boys to “man up” or be a “real man”, shaming them, and attacking the influencers they follow. That tends to dig them in deeper. Our read on what that means for the people around a teenage boy who lifts:

Ask what he watches, not whether he watches. Watch a few clips with him. Agree with the good bits (train hard, sleep, eat properly) so you’ve earned the right to question the rest

Watch a few clips with him. Agree with the good bits (train hard, sleep, eat properly) so you’ve earned the right to question the rest Coaches and gym owners: the line you draw on the gym floor matters more than any poster. Shut down the sleazy comment about the woman on the next rack, every time

the line you draw on the gym floor matters more than any poster. Shut down the sleazy comment about the woman on the next rack, every time Say it out loud. Boys assume the loudest bloke speaks for everyone. When a man they respect says “that’s rubbish”, the gap closes

Boys assume the loudest bloke speaks for everyone. When a man they respect says “that’s rubbish”, the gap closes Separate the training from the ideology. Discipline, strength and confidence are good. Nobody needs to look down on women to deadlift

Discipline, strength and confidence are good. Nobody needs to look down on women to deadlift Show him better role models in the same sport. Fighters like Damian Duffy, whose post-fight message was “Don’t mistake kindness for weakness”

Training together gives you the time, and the standing, for the conversations that matter.

Up to $10 million for groups that work with boys

The Snow Foundation, a Canberra family philanthropy, has opened a Positive Masculinities Partnership Round: up to $10 million over five years to organisations that help boys and young men aged 12 to 25, and the adults around them, prevent violence before it starts. The foundation says many sporting clubs, schools and workplaces already do this work “without ever calling it violence prevention”.

Grants: 7 to 12 organisations, up to $250,000 a year for 3 to 5 years, plus help with evaluation

7 to 12 organisations, up to $250,000 a year for 3 to 5 years, plus help with evaluation Who can apply: charities, not-for-profits and businesses with an ABN, revenue under $10 million in 2025-26 and less than half of it from government. Charity status isn’t required, and collaborations are welcome

charities, not-for-profits and businesses with an ABN, revenue under $10 million in 2025-26 and less than half of it from government. Charity status isn’t required, and collaborations are welcome Applications close: 5pm AEDT, Friday 11 December 2026. Partners are announced in May 2027

5pm AEDT, Friday 11 December 2026. Partners are announced in May 2027 Details: snowfoundation.org.au/positive-masculinities

Boxing gyms and sporting clubs already shape how boys see themselves. Posed by models. Image: Shutterstock

If you run a boxing gym, a footy club or a PCYC program that keeps teenage boys on the right track, it’s worth a look. For more on men’s health and the debate around it, see our Men’s Health Week 2026 piece and our rules of manhood.

Manosphere FAQ

What is the manosphere?

A loose network of online influencers, forums and channels about men and masculinity. Some of it is harmless self-improvement. Much of it sells the idea that women and feminism are the reason men are struggling.

Is gym content bad for teenage boys?

No. Training is good for boys’ bodies and minds. The problem is the algorithm: fitness clips are a common doorway that apps use to serve more extreme content about women and dominance.

What is the Man Box?

A set of 19 social rules about how a “real man” should act, such as acting tough, never showing worry and using violence to get respect. Jesuit Social Services has surveyed Australian men about them since 2018.

How do I talk to my son about the manosphere?

Start with curiosity, not a lecture. Ask who he follows and why. Agree with what’s useful, question what isn’t, and don’t mock the influencers he likes: that tends to push boys further in.

Sources: Snow Foundation, media release and research summary, November 2026; DCU Anti-Bullying Centre, 2024; Jesuit Social Services, The Man Box 2024; ABS Personal Safety Survey; University of Melbourne, 2026; Monash University, 2026; Movember Institute, 2025; eSafety. Checked 17 November 2026. If you or someone you know is affected by family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.