Boxing workout: a bag and at-home plan for beginners

A boxing workout is one of the hardest 30 minutes you can do in a gym, and one of the simplest to set up. You need a bag, or just some floor space, a timer and a handful of punches. This plan uses the structure boxers have always trained in: three-minute rounds with a minute’s rest. It gives you a bag workout, a no-bag version you can do at home, a skipping session and a four-week plan to build up to it.

Boxing workout: the quick answer The format: 3-minute rounds with 1 minute’s rest, the same as a real bout

3-minute rounds with 1 minute’s rest, the same as a real bout Beginner session: 4–6 rounds on a bag, or shadowboxing at home with no kit

4–6 rounds on a bag, or shadowboxing at home with no kit How often: two or three sessions a week, building to more rounds

two or three sessions a week, building to more rounds The numbers: 1 jab, 2 cross, 3 lead hook, 4 rear hook, 5 lead uppercut, 6 rear uppercut

1 jab, 2 cross, 3 lead hook, 4 rear hook, 5 lead uppercut, 6 rear uppercut Kit: hand wraps and bag gloves for bag work; nothing for shadowboxing; a rope for skipping

hand wraps and bag gloves for bag work; nothing for shadowboxing; a rope for skipping Biggest mistakes: dropping your hands, punching with your arm only, and hitting a bag without wraps

Rounds, not reps: boxing workouts run on the clock. Image: iStock

How a boxing round works

Train the way fights are scored: in rounds. Elite amateur bouts for men and women are three rounds of three minutes, with a one-minute break between them (GB Boxing; Ontario amateur boxing rules). Professional fights use rounds of the same length.

Set an interval timer (any free boxing-timer app works) to 3 minutes on, 1 minute off. Work steadily through each round rather than sprinting the first 30 seconds and hanging on. In the rest minute, walk, breathe through your nose and shake your arms out.

The punch numbers

Coaches call combinations by number, so you can think in short strings instead of long names. For an orthodox (right-handed) boxer, the lead hand is the left; southpaws flip it.

Number Punch 1 Jab (lead hand, straight) 2 Cross (rear hand, straight) 3 Lead hook 4 Rear hook 5 Lead uppercut 6 Rear uppercut The standard numbering. A 1-2-3 is jab, cross, lead hook.

New to the punches themselves? Learn the stance and the four basic shots first: our guide to boxing punches and combinations walks through each one.

The bag workout: six rounds

Wrap your hands, glove up and stay light on your feet. Each round adds one thing to the last, so by round six you’re using everything. Return your hands to your chin after every punch.

Round What to throw (3 minutes) 1. Warm-up Jab only: single 1s, then double 1-1s, moving around the bag between them 2. Straight shots 1-2, then 1-1-2. Turn your rear hip and foot into every 2 3. Add the hook 1-2-3. Keep the lead hook short, elbow at shoulder height 4. Head and body 1-2-3-2, then the same combination to the body: bend your knees to go low, don’t lean 5. Uppercuts 1-2-5-2 and 3-4 at close range, staying in your stance 6. Finisher Your own combinations for 2 min 30 sec, then 30 seconds of non-stop 1-2s Rest one minute between rounds. Beginners can stop at four rounds.

As it gets easier, add rounds before you add speed: six, then eight, then ten. Ten three-minute rounds is the dose used in the 2026 blood pressure study below.

Boxing workout at home: no bag needed

Shadowboxing is how boxers warm up, cool down and drill technique, and it’s a proper workout on its own. You need a clear patch of floor and, ideally, a mirror to check your guard.

Rounds 1–2, footwork: move forward, back and side to side in your stance without crossing your feet, throwing a jab every few steps.

move forward, back and side to side in your stance without crossing your feet, throwing a jab every few steps. Rounds 3–4, combinations: work through 1-2, 1-2-3, 1-2-3-2 and 3-4, stepping in to throw and out again after each one.

work through 1-2, 1-2-3, 1-2-3-2 and 3-4, stepping in to throw and out again after each one. Round 5, defence: after each combination, slip your head off the centre line or roll under an imaginary hook, then fire back with a 2.

after each combination, slip your head off the centre line or roll under an imaginary hook, then fire back with a 2. Round 6, conditioning: 30 seconds of fast straight punches, 30 seconds of squats, repeated three times.

With no bag to stop your fist, don’t snap your arm out to a hard lockout: extend to just short of straight. Holding light dumbbells while shadowboxing is a common way to injure an elbow or shoulder, so leave them out.

Skipping and conditioning

Skipping: cheap, portable and the classic boxer’s warm-up.

The skipping rope has been part of boxing training for as long as there have been gyms. It trains rhythm, calves and the light, bouncing footwork you need in the stance. Start with three rounds:

Beginners: 30 seconds skipping, 30 seconds rest, for each three-minute round.

30 seconds skipping, 30 seconds rest, for each three-minute round. Once that’s easy: skip the full three minutes, alternating a two-foot bounce with a running step.

skip the full three minutes, alternating a two-foot bounce with a running step. Use it as: your warm-up before bag work, or a stand-alone session on a non-boxing day.

For strength to go with the conditioning, pair boxing with bodyweight work such as our free 28-day military calisthenics plan.

A four-week beginner plan

Week Sessions 1 2 sessions: 3 rounds skipping (30 sec on, 30 off) + 4 rounds bag or shadowboxing 2 2–3 sessions: 3 rounds skipping + 5 rounds 3 3 sessions: 3 rounds skipping + 6 rounds (the full bag workout) 4 3 sessions: 3 full rounds of skipping + 6 rounds, last round all-out Leave a day between sessions while your wrists and shoulders adapt.

After four weeks, add a round every week or two. If a gym near you runs boxing classes, a coach watching your technique is worth more than any plan: here is why boxing classes stay popular.

What boxing training does for you

The best recent evidence is a small randomised trial from the University of Texas at El Paso, published in Sports in 2026 (Morales-Acuña and colleagues). Twenty-four adults aged about 25 with elevated blood pressure or stage 1 hypertension either boxed three times a week for six weeks or did flexibility and balance work. The boxing sessions were ten three-minute rounds of bag or pad work with a minute’s rest. In the boxing group, systolic blood pressure fell from about 124 to 108 mmHg and diastolic from about 85 to 74 mmHg, and blood vessel function improved (UTEP).

An earlier Australian pilot study (Cheema and colleagues, 2015, BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation) put 12 adults with abdominal obesity on either boxing or brisk walking, four times a week for 12 weeks. The boxing group, training in two-minute rounds with a minute’s rest, lost body fat, lowered systolic blood pressure and raised VO2 max; the walking group didn’t improve. They also turned up to more sessions.

Both studies are small, so treat them as promising rather than proof. Our read: boxing works because it’s interval training that people actually enjoy, and the evidence so far backs that up.

Common mistakes

Dropping your hands. After every punch, the hand comes straight back to your chin. Fatigue shows here first.

After every punch, the hand comes straight back to your chin. Fatigue shows here first. Punching with your arm. Power comes from your feet and hips. Pivot your rear foot on every cross and rear hook.

Power comes from your feet and hips. Pivot your rear foot on every cross and rear hook. Skipping the wraps. Hand wraps under bag gloves support your wrist and knuckles. Hitting a heavy bag bare-handed or with light fitness gloves is how wrists get sprained.

Hand wraps under bag gloves support your wrist and knuckles. Hitting a heavy bag bare-handed or with light fitness gloves is how wrists get sprained. Holding your breath. Breathe out sharply through your mouth with each punch.

Breathe out sharply through your mouth with each punch. Going hard too soon. Smash the bag for one round and you’ll be done for the session. Pace the round, and save the all-out efforts for the finisher.

Boxing workout FAQ

Is boxing a good workout?

Yes. It’s interval training for the whole body: legs and hips drive the punches, the trunk turns them and the shoulders hold your guard up for three minutes at a time. Small trials have found improvements in blood pressure, fitness and body fat.

How long should a boxing workout be?

Four to six three-minute rounds with a minute’s rest takes 16–24 minutes, plus a warm-up. Build towards ten rounds (about 40 minutes) over a couple of months.

Can I do a boxing workout at home without a bag?

Yes. Shadowboxing rounds, footwork drills and skipping make a full session with no equipment except an optional rope.

Do I need gloves?

Not for shadowboxing. For a heavy bag, wear hand wraps and bag or sparring gloves.

How many times a week should I box?

Two or three times a week to start, with a rest day between sessions. The 2026 study used three sessions a week.

Will boxing build muscle?

Not much. It’s mainly conditioning. For size and strength, add two strength sessions a week.

Sources: GB Boxing and Ontario amateur boxing rules (amateur round format); Wikipedia: Boxing (professional rounds); Morales-Acuña F, Gomez M, Monsalves-Álvarez M, Rodriguez L, Caraveo P, Gurovich AN (2026), Sports 14(1):5, and the UTEP release; Cheema BS and colleagues (2015), BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation 7:3. Checked 28 October 2026.