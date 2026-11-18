A study of more than 26,000 men has found that those with the lowest testosterone were more likely to die of cancer. It’s doing the rounds again this month, and the headlines make it sound like a reason to start testosterone. It isn’t. Here’s what the research found, what it didn’t, and what it means for you.

The study in 30 seconds Who: more than 26,000 men in 11 long-term studies from Australia, the US and Europe

more than 26,000 men in 11 long-term studies from Australia, the US and Europe Led by: Professor Bu Yeap, University of Western Australia

Professor Bu Yeap, University of Western Australia Published: The Lancet Healthy Longevity, June 2026

The Lancet Healthy Longevity, June 2026 Main finding: men in the lowest fifth for testosterone had an 18% higher risk of dying from cancer than men in the top fifth

men in the lowest fifth for testosterone had an 18% higher risk of dying from cancer than men in the top fifth Prostate cancer: no link with testosterone

no link with testosterone The catch: it shows a link, not a cause. There’s no evidence that taking testosterone lowers the risk

What the study found

The researchers pooled data on men whose hormones were measured from a blood test, then followed them for at least five years, and in many cases decades. Across 24,510 men with full records, there were 2,847 cancer deaths (The Lancet Healthy Longevity).

After allowing for age, weight, smoking, drinking, exercise, diabetes and blood pressure, low testosterone still stood out:

Hormone level (lowest fifth vs top fifth) Risk Low testosterone 18% higher risk of cancer death Low DHT (a stronger form of testosterone) 21% higher risk of cancer death Testosterone below 8.6 nmol/L cancer death risk starts to rise Testosterone below 7.3 nmol/L risk of getting cancer starts to rise Source: Marriott et al, The Lancet Healthy Longevity, 2026

For context, healthy younger men usually sit between 10 and 30 nmol/L, and levels drift down with age (UWA). So the risk only showed up in men who were well below the normal range.

The men’s hormones were measured from blood samples years before any cancer showed up.

What about prostate cancer?

This is the part that will surprise a lot of men. Testosterone had no link with prostate cancer. In five studies covering 12,280 men and 918 prostate cancers, the levels that mattered were two other hormones: low sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) came with a 28% higher risk, and low luteinising hormone (LH) a 45% higher risk (The Lancet Healthy Longevity).

“There’s no evidence they are related,” Yeap said of natural testosterone and prostate cancer (ScienceAlert).

So should you take testosterone?

No, not for this. The study shows that men with low testosterone are more likely to die of cancer. It doesn’t show that low testosterone causes it, or that topping it up helps. “We haven’t got any evidence yet that actually giving men testosterone will reduce that risk,” Yeap said (ScienceAlert).

His read is that low testosterone may be “a biomarker of poor health”: a sign that something else is going on. Testosterone is pushed down by excess weight, inactivity and conditions such as diabetes (UWA), and those are cancer risks in their own right.

There is some reassurance for men already on prescribed testosterone: a 2023 trial of more than 5,000 men with low testosterone found treatment didn’t significantly change their prostate cancer risk (ScienceAlert). That’s a safety finding, not a reason to start. If you’re curious where the DIY end of this goes, read our piece on testosterone maxxing.

Carrying extra weight drags testosterone down, and it’s a cancer risk on its own.

What to do with this

Treat a low result as a prompt, not a diagnosis. If a blood test shows low testosterone, Yeap’s advice is to see your doctor for a full check-up, because the cause may matter more than the number.

If a blood test shows low testosterone, Yeap’s advice is to see your doctor for a full check-up, because the cause may matter more than the number. Fix what you can. Weight, activity and blood sugar all affect testosterone, and all three affect cancer risk. Losing fat and training regularly helps both.

Weight, activity and blood sugar all affect testosterone, and all three affect cancer risk. Losing fat and training regularly helps both. Keep the muscle. If you’re losing weight, lift while you do it. Yeap co-led the UWA trial that showed weights protect muscle on Mounjaro (how to beat GLP-1 muscle loss).

If you’re losing weight, lift while you do it. Yeap co-led the UWA trial that showed weights protect muscle on Mounjaro (how to beat GLP-1 muscle loss). Don’t skip prostate checks because your testosterone is fine. The two aren’t linked.

Regular training is one of the few things that helps testosterone and general health at the same time.

Wondering whether men’s testosterone really is falling across the board? We looked at that in is the testosterone decline really over?

Low testosterone and cancer FAQ

Does low testosterone cause cancer?

This study can’t say. It found that men with very low testosterone were more likely to get cancer and to die of it, but low testosterone may just be a sign of poor health rather than the cause.

What testosterone level is too low?

In this study, the risk of dying from cancer started to rise below 8.6 nmol/L, and the risk of getting cancer below 7.3 nmol/L. Healthy younger men usually sit between 10 and 30 nmol/L.

Does high testosterone cause prostate cancer?

Not according to this study. Testosterone levels weren’t linked to prostate cancer at all. Low SHBG and low LH were.

Will testosterone therapy prevent cancer?

There’s no evidence that it does, and the lead researcher says the findings shouldn’t be read that way.

Sources: Marriott et al, The Lancet Healthy Longevity, 2026; University of Western Australia, 23 June 2026; ScienceAlert, 14 November 2026. Checked 18 November 2026. This is general information, not medical advice.