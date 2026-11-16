Tom Cruise height: 170 cm, and the training behind it

Tom Cruise is about 170 cm tall, or 5 ft 7 in, the figure the press has used for years. As far as we can find, he has never confirmed a number on the record, and he doesn’t need to: few men of any height have trained harder for their work.

Here’s where the 170 cm comes from, why it cost him Jack Reacher, and what he has trained his body to do instead: six-minute breath-holds, 8 G in a fighter jet and a motorbike off a Norwegian cliff.

Cruise with two trophies at the Saturn Awards in Los Angeles in March 2026. Image: Luis Ochea / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Tom Cruise At a glance Height About 170 cm (5 ft 7 in)

Widely reported; not confirmed by him Weight Not published Born 3 July 1962, Syracuse, New York

Age 64 Signature role Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible Hardest stunt Motorbike off a cliff, Dead Reckoning

13,000+ practice jumps

How tall is Tom Cruise?

Mainstream outlets have given 5 ft 7 in consistently: Fox News in 2018, reporting on the Jack Reacher recasting (Fox News), and NME in 2025 (NME). None of them cites a measurement, and online guesses range an inch or two either side. With no statement from Cruise or his studios, 5 ft 7 in (170.2 cm, so 170) is the best-supported figure. His weight has never been published.

Our read: it has rarely held him back. He has been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars since Top Gun in 1986.

Cruise at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019, promoting Top Gun: Maverick. Image: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Jack Reacher question

Height did cost him one franchise. In Lee Child’s novels Jack Reacher is 6 ft 5 in, about 196 cm, and Cruise played him in two films, in 2012 and 2016. In 2018 Child told BBC Radio Manchester the next Reacher would be a new actor: “Cruise, for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality,” and “the size of Reacher is really, really important” (Fox News). In 2025 he called the casting a mistake, while adding, “I love Tom. He’s a super guy, a smart person, and we were good friends” (NME, from Metro). Alan Ritchson now plays Reacher on Prime Video.

How Tom Cruise trains for his stunts

What Cruise does have is preparation. “You train and drill every little aspect over and over and over and over again,” he has said (SlashFilm). Three examples, all on the record:

Breath-holds, Rogue Nation (2015). For an underwater vault scene he told USA Today he was doing “breath-holds of 6 to 6 1/2 minutes” (Dark Horizons). Stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood said a freediving record holder started training him two months before filming, the longest take ran over six minutes, and Cruise blacked out a few times in training: “That’s how you learn your limits” (Business Insider).

G-force, Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Cruise built a flight-training program for the younger cast before filming; “Tom gave us an incredible training regime,” said Lewis Pullman (ABC7). In the jets, Cruise said, the pilots were pulling “7 and a half, 8 Gs” (People via Yahoo).

Cruise at the advance premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at Naval Air Station North Island, California, in May 2022. Image: Keenan Daniels / U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

The cliff jump, Dead Reckoning (2023). To ride a motorbike off a Norwegian mountain and open a parachute, Cruise did more than 13,000 motocross jumps, according to Eastwood (SlashFilm), and about 500 skydives, according to Paramount’s behind-the-scenes video (Jalopnik). Director Christopher McQuarrie said he was doing 30 free-fall jumps a day.

What to take from Cruise

Our read: Cruise’s edge isn’t size, it’s volume of practice. Thirteen thousand reps of one skill, two months of breath work for one underwater scene. You can’t add centimetres at 64, but you can build capacity: breathing, balance, grip and conditioning, practised until they’re automatic.

Start with the breath: our box breathing guide is the simplest drill to learn. For conditioning that carries over to real tasks, try a military workout, and for another star still training hard in his 60s, see Brad Pitt’s workouts.

Sources: Fox News; NME; Metro; BBC Radio Manchester (via Fox News); USA Today (via Dark Horizons); Business Insider; ABC7; People; SlashFilm; Jalopnik.