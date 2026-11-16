Marathon world record: 1:59:30, the day two hours fell

The men’s marathon world record is 1:59:30, run by Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe at the London Marathon on 26 April 2026. World Athletics ratified it in July, and as of November 2026 it still stands as the first sub-two-hour marathon in a record-eligible race (World Athletics; Marathon Handbook).

Three men beat the old record in the same race. Below: how London unfolded, the 74-year march from 2:20 to 1:59, why Eliud Kipchoge’s famous 1:59:40 never counted, the two Australians who once owned the fastest time on Earth, and what it takes to run 105 and a half laps of a track at 68 seconds each.

Sabastian Sawe on his way to winning the 2025 Berlin Marathon, seven months before his world record in London. Image: Leonhard Lenz / Wikimedia Commons, CC0

Marathon world record at a glance Record: 1:59:30, Sabastian Sawe (Kenya), aged 31

1:59:30, Sabastian Sawe (Kenya), aged 31 Where: London Marathon, 26 April 2026. Ratified 23 July 2026

London Marathon, 26 April 2026. Ratified 23 July 2026 Record it broke: 2:00:35, Kelvin Kiptum, Chicago, 2023

2:00:35, Kelvin Kiptum, Chicago, 2023 Pace: 2:49.9 per km, or 21.2km/h, for 42.195km

2:49.9 per km, or 21.2km/h, for 42.195km Australian record: 2:06:20, Haftu Strintzos, Gold Coast, July 2026

How Sawe broke two hours in London

Sawe came to London as the defending champion, having won there in 2025 in 2:02:27. He went through halfway in 60:29, then ran the second half in 59:01, which Citius Mag called the fastest second half in marathon history (World Athletics; Citius Mag).

Sawe in London Time 5km 14:14 10km 28:34 Halfway 60:29 30km 1:26:03 35km

13:54 for the 5km 1:39:57 40km

13:42 for the 5km 1:53:39 Finish 1:59:30 Splits from World Athletics. The 35km and 40km times are added up from its 5km splits.

At 30km the leaders were on course for about 2:01. The 13:54 from 30km to 35km changed that, and only Sawe and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha went with it (race summary; Athletics Weekly). Sawe moved with about a mile to go and pulled away (World Athletics). A 4:12 mile that showed up in his live splits was later judged a timing error and removed from the data (LetsRun; race summary).

Kejelcha finished 11 seconds back in 1:59:41, the fastest debut marathon ever, and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo was third in 2:00:28, also inside the old record. “It is a day to remember for me,” Sawe said.

The women’s record is 2:09:56 by Ruth Chepngetich (Chicago, 2024), which stands despite her 2025 doping ban because it predates her positive test (Al Jazeera; World Athletics).

Why Kipchoge’s 1:59:40 didn’t count

Kipchoge ran 1:59:40.2 in Vienna on 12 October 2019, but it was a staged event, not a race. He had 41 pacemakers rotating in and out, a car beaming a green laser line at 2:50 per km, and drinks handed up from a bike. World Athletics said at the time it wouldn’t be ratified (World Athletics; CBS Sports).

The course has to qualify too. The start and finish can’t be more than half the race distance apart in a straight line, which stops a tailwind carrying you point to point, and the course can’t drop more than an average of one metre per kilometre. Boston drops about 140m, so Geoffrey Mutai’s 2:03:02 there in 2011 went into the books as a course record, not a world record (Boston.com; LetsRun).

Eliud Kipchoge on his way to 2:01:09 at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, the last of his two world records. Image: Desitlicheresguruweil / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Kipchoge, now 42, is still racing. He won the Melbourne Marathon in October in a course record 2:09:10: read our Melbourne Marathon 2026 results.

Marathon world record progression

The record has dropped by more than 21 minutes since Jim Peters ran 2:20:42 in 1952. These are the milestones (record progression; World Athletics).

Time Athlete Race, year 2:15:16 Abebe Bikila (ETH) Rome Olympics, 1960

Barefoot 2:09:36 Derek Clayton (AUS) Fukuoka, 1967

First under 2:10 2:08:18 Rob de Castella (AUS) Fukuoka, 1981 2:06:50 Belayneh Dinsamo (ETH) Rotterdam, 1988

Stood 10 years 2:04:55 Paul Tergat (KEN) Berlin, 2003 2:02:57 Dennis Kimetto (KEN) Berlin, 2014 2:01:39 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) Berlin, 2018 2:00:35 Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) Chicago, 2023 1:59:30 Sabastian Sawe (KEN) London, 2026 Key steps only. Older marks were world bests on courses of varying quality.

Australians held the world’s fastest recognised time from December 1967 until October 1984. Clayton ran 2:08:33 in Antwerp in 1969, though that course’s length is still disputed, and de Castella’s 2:08:18 lasted almost three years (record progression; AIMS).

Kiptum never got to defend his. He died in a car crash in Kenya on 11 February 2024, aged 24, along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana (IOL; Yahoo Sports).

Kelvin Kiptum on his way to 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon. Image: Chad Veal / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

The closest since, and who could go faster

No one has come within a minute of Sawe since London. Amos Kipruto won Chicago on 11 October in 2:01:09, equal fifth on the all-time list, and Guye Adola won Berlin in September in 2:02:50 (World Athletics; Chicago Sun-Times; World Athletics). Sawe pulled out of Berlin injured in August (Al Jazeera; Citius Mag).

Our read: 1:59:30 won’t last as long as Dinsamo’s 10 years. Sawe ran a 59:01 second half with the race to win, not a perfectly paced record attempt, and Kejelcha was 11 seconds behind him on debut. Physiologist Michael Joyner calculated back in 1991 that the right mix of aerobic capacity, threshold and economy could produce 1:57:58 (Joyner, Journal of Applied Physiology, 1991). Nobody has come close to that yet, but the next minute is in play.

What it takes, and where Australia stands

Joyner’s model still frames the question: how big your engine is (VO2 max), how much of it you can hold for two hours (lactate threshold), and how little energy each stride costs (running economy). Shoes moved the last one. In a Nike-funded University of Colorado study, prototype racing shoes with a stiff plate in a springy foam midsole cut the energy cost of running by about 4% in all 18 runners tested (Hoogkamer et al., Sports Medicine, 2018).

The Australian record is 2:06:20, set by Haftu Strintzos at the Gold Coast Marathon on 5 July 2026, two seconds inside Andy Buchanan’s 2:06:22 (World Athletics; AAP). By our sums, Sawe would have been about 2.4km up the road when Strintzos crossed the line. Read his story in our Haftu Strintzos profile.

The mass field at the 2026 London Marathon, on Upper Thames Street, the day Sawe broke two hours. Image: Acabashi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

For the rest of us, Sawe’s pace is 68 seconds for every 400m lap, more than 105 laps in a row. See how you compare with our guide to the average marathon time, then build up with our marathon training plan. Records come in stranger shapes too: the fastest marathon in jeans, and the backyard ultra world record, where there’s no finish line at all. More in our world records guide.

Marathon world record FAQ

How many men have run under 2:01?

Four: Sawe, Kejelcha, Kiplimo and Kiptum. Three of them did it in the same race in London (World Athletics).

What is the fastest marathon run in Australia?

2:04:42, by Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena at the Sydney Marathon on 30 August 2026, a course record and the fastest marathon on Australian soil (Destination NSW; Athletics Weekly).

Sources: World Athletics ratification, 23 July 2026; World Athletics all-time lists and race reports (London, Vienna, Berlin); Marathon Handbook; Citius Mag; Athletics Weekly; CBS Sports; Boston.com; LetsRun; AIMS; IOL; Yahoo Sports; Al Jazeera; Chicago Sun-Times; AAP; Destination NSW; Joyner 1991; Hoogkamer et al. 2018.