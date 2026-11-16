50m freestyle world record: Cam McEvoy’s 20.88 sinks Cielo

The men’s 50m freestyle world record is 20.88 seconds, swum by Australia’s Cameron McEvoy at the China Open in Shenzhen on 20 March 2026, and as of November 2026 it still stands (World Aquatics; NBC Sports). That’s long course, in a 50 m pool. It ended a 16-year wait: the old mark was set in a since-banned super suit, and a Gold Coast sprinter at 31 was the first to beat it in a legal textile suit.

Fifty metres of freestyle is over in about 21 seconds at the top level. Image: Shutterstock

Cameron McEvoy (right) with Britain’s James Guy at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, when McEvoy was still a 100 m and 200 m swimmer. He rebuilt himself as a pure sprinter from 2023. Image: Oleg Bkhambri (Voltmetro) / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

50m freestyle world record, as of November 2026 Record: 20.88 sec, Cameron McEvoy (Australia), long course

20.88 sec, Cameron McEvoy (Australia), long course Set: China Open, Shenzhen, 20 March 2026

China Open, Shenzhen, 20 March 2026 Broke: César Cielo’s 20.91 from December 2009, super-suit era

César Cielo’s 20.91 from December 2009, super-suit era Best in a textile suit before it: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA)

21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) Women’s record: 23.19, Kate Douglass (USA), August 2026

The swim in Shenzhen

McEvoy, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion and 2023 and 2025 world champion, went 20.88 to clip three hundredths off Cielo’s mark. American Jack Alexy was second in 21.57 and Kyle Chalmers third in 22.01, so McEvoy won by nearly a body length. His previous best was 21.06 from the 2023 Worlds (World Aquatics; Swimming World).

“Ecstatic,” he said. “I had that target for a very long time.” He had expected a personal best, maybe 20.99, after a hard block of training (NBC Sports). He also called the 50 m “a strength-based skill”, and pointed out that men keep gaining strength well into their 30s. Cielo congratulated him online on a “lightning fast swim” (World Aquatics).

Why Cielo’s record lasted 16 years

In 2008 and 2009, polyurethane super suits added buoyancy and cut drag, and world records fell in nearly every Olympic event. The suits were banned from 2010. France’s Fred Bousquet became the first man under 21 seconds in April 2009, and Brazil’s Cielo went 20.91 at the Brazilian championships in São Paulo on 18 December 2009, just before the ban (NBC Sports; Olympedia). In textile suits, the closest anyone came was Caeleb Dressel’s 21.04, twice. Six suit-era records still stand on the Olympic program (NBC Sports).

César Cielo before the 50 m butterfly final at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan. His 20.91 in the 50 m freestyle stood from 2009 until March 2026. Image: Voltmetro / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

50m freestyle world record progression

Australia has a long hold on this event. Before McEvoy, Eamon Sullivan broke the record three times in Sydney in 2008: 21.56 in February, then 21.41 and 21.28 on back-to-back nights at the Olympic trials in March (Swimming World; Wikipedia).

Year Swimmer Seconds 1976 Jonty Skinner (South Africa) 23.86 1988 Matt Biondi (USA)

Seoul Olympics 22.14 1990 Tom Jager (USA) 21.81 2000 Alexander Popov (Russia) 21.64 2008 Eamon Sullivan (Australia)

Sydney, Olympic trials 21.28 2009 Fred Bousquet (France)

First under 21 seconds 20.94 2009 César Cielo (Brazil) 20.91 2026 Cameron McEvoy (Australia)

Shenzhen 20.88 Long course, key milestones. Sources: Wikipedia, Swimming World.

The women’s record fell four times in 2026 and now belongs to Kate Douglass of the USA: 23.19 at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, on 15 August (ESPN; Swimming World).

The 20.81 that doesn’t count

Two months after Shenzhen, Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev swam 20.81 at the first Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on 24 May 2026 and collected a US$1 million bonus for going under McEvoy’s time (Dawn; Free Malaysia Today). It isn’t a record. The Enhanced Games allow performance-enhancing drugs and 2009-style suits, and World Aquatics doesn’t recognise the results (Swimming World).

Who could go faster, and could it fall?

Mostly Australians. At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on 26 July, McEvoy won in a Games-record 20.97 ahead of Flynn Southam and Jamie Jack, an Australian clean sweep, and said he was more excited about getting under 21 seconds again than the gold (AAP via Port News; SwimSwam). Jack, 23, then won the Pan Pacific title in August in a lifetime-best 21.35, edging Alexy’s 21.42 (Swimming World; NBC Sports).

Our read: the man most likely to break McEvoy’s record is McEvoy. He went under 21 seconds twice in 2026, while the Pan Pacific title went in 21.35. Unlike the long jump and high jump records, this one isn’t a one-off freak; it’s a peak that’s still rising, set by a swimmer who believes men keep getting stronger into their 30s.

What it takes to swim 20.88

McEvoy’s rebuild under coach Tim Lane at the Queensland Academy of Sport was built on in-water strength. Instead of big volume, he swam more than 200 flat-out dive 25s between October 2022 and the 2023 Worlds, did resistance work in the water, and borrowed ideas from track sprinting, Olympic weightlifting and calisthenics, with a strength coach who’d worked for British Swimming and British Cycling (Swimming World).

The research backs his focus on the first few seconds. A study of 181 elite male swimmers at the European junior and senior championships found the biggest speed gap between juniors and seniors in the 50 m freestyle came in the first 15 metres, the dive and underwater phase (Morais et al., Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, 2023).

The start of a men’s 50 m freestyle final at the 2007 World Deaf Swimming Championships in Taipei. Elite sprinters win or lose the race in the first 15 metres. Image: Rico Shen / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

For scale, 20.88 seconds is an average of 2.39 metres per second, or 8.6 km/h, a gentle jog on land and flying in water. Usain Bolt averaged about 37.6 km/h across his 9.58 (see the 100m world record). If you swim yourself, our guide to ocean swimming is a good start, and every men’s mark we cover is on the world records page.