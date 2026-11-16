50m freestyle world record: Cam McEvoy’s 20.88 sinks Cielo

The men’s 50m freestyle world record is 20.88 seconds, swum by Australia’s Cameron McEvoy at the China Open in Shenzhen on 20 March 2026, and as of November 2026 it still stands (World Aquatics; NBC Sports). That’s long course, in a 50 m pool. It ended a 16-year wait: the old mark was set in a since-banned super suit, and a Gold Coast sprinter at 31 was the first to beat it in a legal textile suit.
- Record: 20.88 sec, Cameron McEvoy (Australia), long course
- Set: China Open, Shenzhen, 20 March 2026
- Broke: César Cielo’s 20.91 from December 2009, super-suit era
- Best in a textile suit before it: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA)
- Women’s record: 23.19, Kate Douglass (USA), August 2026
The swim in Shenzhen
McEvoy, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion and 2023 and 2025 world champion, went 20.88 to clip three hundredths off Cielo’s mark. American Jack Alexy was second in 21.57 and Kyle Chalmers third in 22.01, so McEvoy won by nearly a body length. His previous best was 21.06 from the 2023 Worlds (World Aquatics; Swimming World).
“Ecstatic,” he said. “I had that target for a very long time.” He had expected a personal best, maybe 20.99, after a hard block of training (NBC Sports). He also called the 50 m “a strength-based skill”, and pointed out that men keep gaining strength well into their 30s. Cielo congratulated him online on a “lightning fast swim” (World Aquatics).
Why Cielo’s record lasted 16 years
In 2008 and 2009, polyurethane super suits added buoyancy and cut drag, and world records fell in nearly every Olympic event. The suits were banned from 2010. France’s Fred Bousquet became the first man under 21 seconds in April 2009, and Brazil’s Cielo went 20.91 at the Brazilian championships in São Paulo on 18 December 2009, just before the ban (NBC Sports; Olympedia). In textile suits, the closest anyone came was Caeleb Dressel’s 21.04, twice. Six suit-era records still stand on the Olympic program (NBC Sports).
50m freestyle world record progression
Australia has a long hold on this event. Before McEvoy, Eamon Sullivan broke the record three times in Sydney in 2008: 21.56 in February, then 21.41 and 21.28 on back-to-back nights at the Olympic trials in March (Swimming World; Wikipedia).
|Year
|Swimmer
|Seconds
|1976
|Jonty Skinner (South Africa)
|23.86
|1988
|Matt Biondi (USA)
Seoul Olympics
|22.14
|1990
|Tom Jager (USA)
|21.81
|2000
|Alexander Popov (Russia)
|21.64
|2008
|Eamon Sullivan (Australia)
Sydney, Olympic trials
|21.28
|2009
|Fred Bousquet (France)
First under 21 seconds
|20.94
|2009
|César Cielo (Brazil)
|20.91
|2026
|Cameron McEvoy (Australia)
Shenzhen
|20.88
The women’s record fell four times in 2026 and now belongs to Kate Douglass of the USA: 23.19 at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, on 15 August (ESPN; Swimming World).
The 20.81 that doesn’t count
Two months after Shenzhen, Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev swam 20.81 at the first Enhanced Games in Las Vegas on 24 May 2026 and collected a US$1 million bonus for going under McEvoy’s time (Dawn; Free Malaysia Today). It isn’t a record. The Enhanced Games allow performance-enhancing drugs and 2009-style suits, and World Aquatics doesn’t recognise the results (Swimming World).
Who could go faster, and could it fall?
Mostly Australians. At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on 26 July, McEvoy won in a Games-record 20.97 ahead of Flynn Southam and Jamie Jack, an Australian clean sweep, and said he was more excited about getting under 21 seconds again than the gold (AAP via Port News; SwimSwam). Jack, 23, then won the Pan Pacific title in August in a lifetime-best 21.35, edging Alexy’s 21.42 (Swimming World; NBC Sports).
Our read: the man most likely to break McEvoy’s record is McEvoy. He went under 21 seconds twice in 2026, while the Pan Pacific title went in 21.35. Unlike the long jump and high jump records, this one isn’t a one-off freak; it’s a peak that’s still rising, set by a swimmer who believes men keep getting stronger into their 30s.
What it takes to swim 20.88
McEvoy’s rebuild under coach Tim Lane at the Queensland Academy of Sport was built on in-water strength. Instead of big volume, he swam more than 200 flat-out dive 25s between October 2022 and the 2023 Worlds, did resistance work in the water, and borrowed ideas from track sprinting, Olympic weightlifting and calisthenics, with a strength coach who’d worked for British Swimming and British Cycling (Swimming World).
The research backs his focus on the first few seconds. A study of 181 elite male swimmers at the European junior and senior championships found the biggest speed gap between juniors and seniors in the 50 m freestyle came in the first 15 metres, the dive and underwater phase (Morais et al., Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, 2023).
For scale, 20.88 seconds is an average of 2.39 metres per second, or 8.6 km/h, a gentle jog on land and flying in water. Usain Bolt averaged about 37.6 km/h across his 9.58 (see the 100m world record). If you swim yourself, our guide to ocean swimming is a good start, and every men’s mark we cover is on the world records page.