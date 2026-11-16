100m world record: Usain Bolt’s 9.58, and who could break it

The men’s 100m world record is 9.58 seconds, run by Usain Bolt of Jamaica at the World Championships in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 16 August 2009. As of November 2026, 17 years on, nobody has run faster than 9.69.

Here’s how Bolt ran it, the milestones that led to it, who the fastest man in the world is right now, where Australia’s new record sits, and what the science says about how much faster a human can go.

Usain Bolt celebrates at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Image: Shutterstock

100m world record at a glance Record: 9.58, Usain Bolt (JAM), Berlin, 16 August 2009. Tailwind +0.9 m/s

9.58, Usain Bolt (JAM), Berlin, 16 August 2009. Tailwind +0.9 m/s Next best ever: 9.69, Tyson Gay (2009) and Yohan Blake (2012)

9.69, Tyson Gay (2009) and Yohan Blake (2012) Fastest active man: Kishane Thompson (JAM), 9.75 in 2025

Kishane Thompson (JAM), 9.75 in 2025 2026 world lead: 9.79, Noah Lyles (USA), New York, 24 July

9.79, Noah Lyles (USA), New York, 24 July Australian record: 9.85, Lachlan Kennedy, Glasgow, 28 July 2026

Inside Bolt’s 9.58

Bolt came to Berlin as the holder already: he had run 9.69 to win the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing a year earlier. In the World Championship final he took another 0.11 seconds off it, with Tyson Gay second in 9.71 and Asafa Powell third (World Athletics; Guinness World Records). The wind behind him was +0.9 metres per second, well inside the legal limit of 2.0.

The official split data showed where he won it. Bolt covered 60 to 80 metres in 1.61 seconds, an average of 44.72 km/h, while Gay’s best 20 metres took 1.63 (SpeedEndurance; The Science of Sport). Like the rest of the field, he hit top speed late, past halfway, and held it to the line. The Science of Sport estimated the tailwind was worth about 0.04 seconds: a 9.62 in still air.

Four days later in the same stadium, Bolt ran 19.19 to break his own 200m world record. Both marks still stand.

100m world record progression

The key steps since the first official 10.0, from hand timing to the electronic era. Ben Johnson’s 9.79 at the 1988 Seoul Olympics never counted: he tested positive for stanozolol and the record was struck out.

Time Athlete Where 10.0 Armin Hary (FRG) Zürich, 1960

Hand-timed 9.95 Jim Hines (USA) Mexico City, 1968

Olympic final, at altitude 9.92 Carl Lewis (USA) Seoul, 1988 9.79 Maurice Greene (USA) Athens, 1999 9.74 Asafa Powell (JAM) Rieti, 2007 9.69 Usain Bolt (JAM) Beijing, 2008

Olympic final 9.58 Usain Bolt (JAM) Berlin, 2009

World Championship final Selected records. Sources: World Athletics ratified list via Wikipedia; World Athletics all-time list.

The women’s record is older still: 10.49 by Florence Griffith Joyner in Indianapolis in 1988 (World Athletics).

Bolt gets ready for the 2008 Olympic 100m final in Beijing, where he ran 9.69 and slowed to celebrate before the line. Image: Bryan Allison / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Who is the fastest man in the world now?

On the record books it’s still Bolt. Among active sprinters, the honour is split three ways. Kishane Thompson of Jamaica has the quickest legal time, 9.75 at the Jamaican Championships in June 2025, the fastest anyone had run in a decade. His countryman Oblique Seville is the world champion, winning Tokyo 2025 in a personal best 9.77. And Noah Lyles, the 2024 Olympic champion, owns 2026: his 9.79 to win the US title in New York on 24 July is the year’s world lead (World Athletics 2026 list; LetsRun).

Time Athlete Year 9.58 Usain Bolt (JAM) 2009 9.69 Tyson Gay (USA) 2009 9.69 Yohan Blake (JAM) 2012 9.72 Asafa Powell (JAM) 2008 9.74 Justin Gatlin (USA) 2015 9.75 Kishane Thompson (JAM) 2025 9.77 Oblique Seville (JAM) 2025 9.79 Noah Lyles (USA) 2024, 2026 The top five of all time plus today’s leaders, best legal time each. Christian Coleman, Trayvon Bromell and Fred Kerley (all 9.76) also sit above Seville. Source: World Athletics all-time list, checked 16 November 2026.

Lyles ended his 2026 season early with an injury, and Kenny Bednarek won the 100m at September’s new World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in 9.85 (Ghanaian Times; AP). Nobody broke 9.79 all year.

Noah Lyles, 2024 Olympic champion and 2026 world leader, racing the 100m at the Gyulai Memorial in Hungary. Image: Bob Ramsak / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Australia’s 100m record

For 23 years the Australian record was Patrick Johnson’s 9.93, set in Mito, Japan, in 2003. Lachlan Kennedy smashed it in the rain at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2026, running 9.85 (+1.3) for silver, two hundredths behind Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (Athletics Australia; Reuters via The Star). It was Australia’s first men’s Commonwealth 100m medal in 64 years, and he got there with unusually quick, short steps.

Behind him the depth is new too. Gout Gout ran 10.00 in Brisbane in February 2026, third on the Australian all-time list behind Kennedy and Johnson (World Athletics; The Guardian). Our maths: at Kennedy’s average speed, 0.27 seconds behind Bolt is about 2.7 metres back when Bolt hits the line.

A men’s 100m heat on the first morning of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where Kennedy broke the Australian record in the final. Image: AlasdairW / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Could 9.58 fall?

Bolt doesn’t think so, not yet. Before the 2025 World Championships he told Sky Sports, “I don’t think they will be able to break the world record,” and agreed with research by his sponsor Puma that he might have run 9.42 in today’s carbon-plated spikes. In 2008, Stanford biologist Mark Denny modelled a human limit of 9.48 from a century of records (ScienceDaily; Denny, Journal of Experimental Biology). Bolt sits 0.10 above that.

Our read: not soon. Super spikes and deeper fields haven’t taken anyone under 9.75 since 2015, and the fastest active man would need to find 0.17 seconds, a huge margin at this level. It will take another once-in-a-generation athlete, not gradual progress. A Chinese humanoid robot did run 9.39 in Beijing in August, but that doesn’t count.

What it takes to run that fast

Fast legs aren’t the secret. A Harvard study of 33 runners found the fastest didn’t swing their legs through the air any quicker than the slowest. They hit the ground harder: a sprinter with a top speed of 11.1 m/s applied 1.26 times the force of a runner topping out at 6.2 m/s (Weyand et al., Journal of Applied Physiology, 2000).

Bolt is the extreme case. Researchers led by Slovenia’s Milan Čoh, who filmed him at full speed in a 9.85 race in Zagreb measured a 2.70-metre stride at 4.36 strides a second, each foot on the ground for just 86 milliseconds, and vertical force peaking at 4.2 times his body weight (Čoh et al., Kinesiology, 2018). For the rest of us that means heavy lower-body strength work, short flat-out sprints with full recovery, and plyometrics that teach you to spend less time on the ground.

For more of the human limits, see the world records hub, the 400m world record, the marathon world record and how far humans can go.

Sources: World Athletics all-time, 2026 and Australian lists; World Athletics Berlin 2009 report; Guinness World Records; The Science of Sport; SpeedEndurance; LetsRun; Athletics Australia; Reuters; The Guardian; Sky Sports; ScienceDaily; Denny 2008; Weyand et al. 2000; Čoh et al. 2018.