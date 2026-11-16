200m world record: Bolt’s 19.19 and the teens chasing it

The men’s 200m world record is 19.19 seconds, run by Usain Bolt of Jamaica at the World Championships in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 20 August 2009. As of November 2026 it still stands, and only one man, Yohan Blake, has ever come within a tenth of it.

Below: how Bolt ran it into a headwind, the records it replaced, who’s closest now, how an 18-year-old Australian put himself on the all-time list, and why the bend makes this the more breakable of Bolt’s two records.

Bolt (right, in yellow) leads off the bend in his 200m semi-final at the London 2012 Olympics. He went on to win his second straight Olympic 200m title. Image: David Jones / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

200m world record at a glance Record: 19.19, Usain Bolt (JAM), Berlin, 20 August 2009. Headwind -0.3 m/s

19.19, Usain Bolt (JAM), Berlin, 20 August 2009. Headwind -0.3 m/s Next best ever: 19.26, Yohan Blake (JAM), 2011

19.26, Yohan Blake (JAM), 2011 World champion: Noah Lyles (USA), four titles in a row to 2025

Noah Lyles (USA), four titles in a row to 2025 2026 world lead: 19.52, Kenny Bednarek (USA), Budapest, 13 September

19.52, Kenny Bednarek (USA), Budapest, 13 September Australian record: 19.67, Gout Gout, Sydney, 12 April 2026

How Bolt ran 19.19

Four days after his 9.58 for the 100m world record, Bolt went back to the same track for the 200m final. He was the fastest in the field out of the blocks, with a 0.133-second reaction, led at halfway and kept pulling away. The clock stopped at 19.20 and was rounded down to 19.19 when the official time came through. Panama’s Alonso Edward was second in 19.81, a massive 0.62 seconds back, the biggest winning margin in World Championship history (World Athletics; Sports Illustrated).

He did it into a 0.3 m/s headwind, and took exactly 0.11 seconds off his own record from the Beijing Olympics, the same margin he’d just carved off the 100m. Bolt wasn’t impressed. “It wasn’t a good race, but it was a fast one,” he said (World Athletics).

Our maths: 19.19 is two back-to-back 100s at an average of 9.60 each, the first from the blocks and around a bend. That’s an average speed of 37.5 km/h for the full 200 metres.

200m world record progression

Six records in four decades of electronic timing, and two of them stood for a generation. Pietro Mennea’s altitude-assisted 19.72 lasted almost 17 years, and Michael Johnson’s 19.32 at his home Olympics lasted 12.

Time Athlete Where 19.83 Tommie Smith (USA) Mexico City, 1968

Olympic final, at altitude 19.72 Pietro Mennea (ITA) Mexico City, 1979

At altitude 19.66 Michael Johnson (USA) Atlanta, June 1996

US Olympic trials 19.32 Michael Johnson (USA) Atlanta, August 1996

Olympic final 19.30 Usain Bolt (JAM) Beijing, 2008

Olympic final 19.19 Usain Bolt (JAM) Berlin, 2009

World Championship final Electronic-era records. Sources: World Athletics ratified list via Wikipedia; World Athletics all-time list.

The women’s 200m world record is Florence Griffith Joyner’s 21.34 from the 1988 Seoul Olympics (World Athletics).

Noah Lyles wins the 200m at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, the first of his four straight world titles. Image: Filip Bossuyt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

The closest anyone has come

Blake’s 19.26 in Brussels in 2011 is still the second-fastest 200m ever run. Noah Lyles came next with 19.31 at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, which took Michael Johnson’s American record. Lyles won his fourth straight world title in Tokyo in 2025 in 19.52, equalling Bolt’s record haul of four, with Bednarek second and Bryan Levell third (World Athletics; AP via theGrio).

Time Athlete Year 19.19 Usain Bolt (JAM) 2009 19.26 Yohan Blake (JAM) 2011 19.31 Noah Lyles (USA) 2022 19.32 Michael Johnson (USA) 1996 19.46 Letsile Tebogo (BOT) 2024

Olympic final, Paris 19.49 Erriyon Knighton (USA) 2022 19.52 Kenny Bednarek (USA) 2026 Fastest men in history, best legal time each. Source: World Athletics all-time list, checked 16 November 2026.

The fastest man of 2026 was Bednarek. With Lyles out injured, he ran a personal best 19.52 to win the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest on 13 September, 0.24 seconds clear of Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, with Bolt watching from the stands (World Athletics 2026 list; AP; Ghanaian Times). That’s still a third of a second outside the record.

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo (centre) in the 200m at the Bislett Games in Oslo in June 2026, a race Gout Gout also ran. Image: Ssu / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Australia’s 200m record: Gout Gout’s 19.67

For 56 years the Australian record was Peter Norman’s 20.06, run to win silver at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Gout Gout broke it at 16, running 20.04 in Brisbane in December 2024, then lowered it to 20.02 in Ostrava in June 2025 (Al Jazeera; World Athletics).

Then came the Australian Championships in Sydney on 12 April 2026. Gout ran 19.67 (+1.7) to become the first Australian under 20 seconds, setting a world under-20 record that took him past Bolt on the junior all-time list. Aidan Murphy was second in 19.88, also inside the old national record (Athletics Australia; Sydney Morning Herald). Gout said he had planned on 19.75 and felt there was more in the tank. A hamstring injury ended his season in July (The Guardian).

He is 0.48 seconds off Bolt. Want to feel how brutal 200 metres is at your own pace? Try the West Coast Eagles’ 11 x 200m test. His great domestic rival, Lachlan Kennedy, holds the national 100m record.

Gout Gout wins the under-23 200m at the Monaco Diamond League in July 2025. Nine months later he ran 19.67. Image: Erik van Leeuwen / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Why the bend matters

About half of every 200m is run around a curve, and it costs speed. In a study of seven male sprinters filmed on the bend and the straight, speed dropped from 9.86 to 9.39 metres per second on the bend for the left-foot step, mainly because the inside foot spends longer on the ground (Churchill et al., Sports Biomechanics, 2015). A follow-up across lanes 2, 5 and 8 found the tighter the bend, the slower the run, through lower step frequency (Churchill et al., University of Bath).

The second half is about holding speed while your legs fill with fatigue, which is why Bolt’s long stride suited it so well. For training, that means flat-out work on the bend as well as the straight, and speed-endurance reps of 150 to 250 metres with full recovery between them.

Could 19.19 fall?

In 2008, Stanford biologist Mark Denny modelled the human limit for the 200m at 18.63, far below Bolt’s mark, while his 100m limit of 9.48 sits just 0.10 under 9.58 (ScienceDaily; Denny, Journal of Experimental Biology).

Our read: the 200m record is the more breakable of the two. Three men have run within 0.13 of it, while nobody has got closer than 0.11 to the 100m. And the young end of the event is the fastest it has ever been: Gout at 18, and American high-schooler Tate Taylor, born the same year, who ran 19.75 into a headwind to beat Tebogo at the Prefontaine Classic in July 2026 (AP; ESPN). But Bolt’s 0.07 margin over the next-best runner has held for 15 years. Expect the attempt to come from a man who peaks for one perfect night, with a tailwind, around the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

More limits of the human body: the world records hub, the 400m world record, the marathon world record and how far humans can go.

Sources: World Athletics all-time, 2026 and Australian lists; World Athletics Berlin 2009 and Tokyo 2025 reports; Sports Illustrated; AP; Athletics Australia; Sydney Morning Herald; Al Jazeera; The Guardian; Churchill et al. 2015 and 2018; ScienceDaily; Denny 2008.