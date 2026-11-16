400m world record: the 43.03 nobody has touched in 10 years

The men’s 400m world record is 43.03 seconds, run by South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk in the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro on 14 August 2016. As of November 2026 it still stands, more than 10 years on, though two young men got within 0.36 of it this season (World Athletics).

He did it from lane eight, the one lane where you race blind. Here’s how the race unfolded, every man who has owned the record since 1960, the two runners now closest, Australia’s 38-year-old national record, and what one flat-out lap does to your body.

Wayde van Niekerk (left) on the bend of the 200m at the Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, 2015, the year before his 400m world record. Image: filip bossuyt / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

400m world record at a glance Record: 43.03, Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa)

43.03, Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) Where: Olympic final, Rio de Janeiro, 14 August 2016, from lane eight

Olympic final, Rio de Janeiro, 14 August 2016, from lane eight Record it broke: 43.18, Michael Johnson (USA), Seville, 1999

43.18, Michael Johnson (USA), Seville, 1999 Closest since: 43.38, Samuel Ogazi (Nigeria), June 2026

43.38, Samuel Ogazi (Nigeria), June 2026 Australian record: 44.38, Darren Clark, Seoul Olympics, 1988

How van Niekerk ran 43.03 from lane eight

Lane eight is the outside lane. You start furthest up the track and can’t see anyone chasing you until the final bend. Van Niekerk, then 24, became the first man to win the Olympic 400m from it (World Athletics; LetsRun).

He went out hard. Video analysis put him through 300m in 31.0, against Johnson’s 31.66 at the same point in his 1999 record (World Athletics; FloTrack). Grenada’s Kirani James was second in 43.76 and LaShawn Merritt (USA) third in 43.85. “I believed I could get the world record,” van Niekerk said.

Split Van Niekerk 2016 Johnson 1999 100m 10.7 11.1 200m 20.5 21.2 300m 31.0 31.7 400m 43.03 43.18 Video-timed splits by analyst PJ Vazel (FloTrack) and Joe Posnanski. Only the finish times are official.

Look at the last 100m. Van Niekerk’s took about 12.0 seconds, half a second slower than Johnson’s, according to Posnanski’s breakdown. He built such a lead in the first 300m that he could afford to fade more. His coach at the time was Ans Botha, a great-grandmother then aged 74, and he remains the only man to have run under 10 seconds for 100m, 20 for 200m and 44 for 400m (Canadian Running; SBS).

Fourteen months later he tore the ACL in his right knee in a celebrity touch rugby match at Newlands in Cape Town (Sports Illustrated; SBS). He has never run that fast again.

400m world record progression

From 1960 until 2016, every man to hold the record was American. Lee Evans’ 43.86 at altitude in Mexico City lasted almost 20 years, and Johnson’s 43.18 lasted 17 (record progression; World Athletics).

Time Athlete Where, year 44.9 Otis Davis (USA) Rome, 1960

Hand-timed 43.86 Lee Evans (USA) Mexico City, 1968

First under 44 43.29 Butch Reynolds (USA) Zurich, 1988 43.18 Michael Johnson (USA) Seville, 1999 43.03 Wayde van Niekerk (RSA) Rio de Janeiro, 2016 Key steps only. Evans’ 43.8 was hand-timed at the time; 43.86 is its automatic equivalent.

Rio’s Olympic Stadium during the 2016 Paralympics, a month after van Niekerk’s run on the same track. Image: Luã Leal / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Who could break it: the men closest in 2026

For most of the past decade nobody came near 43.03. Then 2026 put two new names on the all-time top five.

Fastest men ever Time 1. Wayde van Niekerk (RSA)

Rio de Janeiro, 2016 43.03 2. Michael Johnson (USA)

Seville, 1999 43.18 3. Butch Reynolds (USA)

Zurich, 1988 43.29 4. Samuel Ogazi (NGR)

Eugene, June 2026, aged 20 43.38 5. Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT)

Budapest, September 2026, aged 22 43.39 6. Quincy Hall (USA)

Paris Olympics, 2024 43.40 Each man’s best time. Source: World Athletics all-time list, November 2026.

Ogazi, a Nigerian at the University of Alabama, ran 43.38 to win the US college (NCAA) title at Hayward Field in June, a collegiate and Nigerian record (Alabama Athletics; World Athletics).

Botswana’s Kebinatshipi is the world champion, winning in Tokyo in 2025 in 43.53. He went under 44 five times in a year, which no man had done before, then won the inaugural Ultimate Championship in Budapest in 43.39 (World Athletics; LetsRun). His own verdict before that race: “The main part that needs to improve is my back straight.”

Collen Kebinatshipi on his way to the 400m world title in Tokyo, 2025. Image: Erik van Leeuwen / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Our read: the record is in more danger now than at any time since 2016. At 43.38 pace a man covers about 9.2m a second, so Ogazi finished roughly 3.2m behind where van Niekerk would have been. That’s a lot at this level, but both men are 22 or younger, and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles give them a final to aim at. The catch is the one van Niekerk solved: you have to go out fast enough to survive a slower last 100m.

Australia’s 400m record

Darren Clark ran 44.38 in a semi-final at the Seoul Olympics on 26 September 1988, and it’s still the Australian and Oceania record (Australian Olympic Committee; World Athletics).

It nearly fell in May. Aidan Murphy won the Oceania Championships in Darwin in 44.44, 0.06 outside Clark’s mark and now second on the Australian all-time list, and won the 200m that week in 20.05 (Athletics Australia; World Athletics). “If the national record isn’t broken this year, it will be next year,” he told AAP. For the 100m side of Australian sprinting, see our profile of Lachlan Kennedy.

One more local link: the women’s world record, Marita Koch’s 47.60, was set at Bruce Stadium in Canberra in 1985 (World Athletics).

What one flat-out lap does to your body

The 400m is a sprint that runs out of fuel. University of Western Australia researchers measured trained 400m men and found the race was about 41% aerobic and 59% anaerobic (Duffield et al., Journal of Sports Sciences, 2005). Your fast, oxygen-free energy systems carry the first half, and they can’t hold that output for 43 seconds.

So everyone slows. In a French study, all runners hit top speed between 50m and 100m, and world-class men reached about 10.1m a second. The best men went out hardest and slowed the most, by about 23% (Hanon and Gajer, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, 2009). The authors suggest that takes mental commitment as much as fitness. Our read: if you time your own 400m, a first 200m about two seconds quicker than the second is normal. A dead-even split usually means you held back.

To build the engine, repeat 200s, like the 11 x 200m test that floored the West Coast Eagles. And for how the body copes when the distance goes the other way, read how far can humans go. Next lap in the series: the 200m world record, or browse every mark in our world records guide.

400m world record FAQ

How fast is 43.03 in km/h?

An average of 33.5km/h, or 9.3m a second, for the whole lap. His top speed in the first half was higher.

What is the indoor 400m world record?

44.52, by Khaleb McRae (USA) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on 13 February 2026. It beat Kerron Clement’s 44.57, which had stood on the same track since 2005 (World Athletics; The Running Channel). Indoor tracks are 200m, with tighter bends, so the times are slower.

Sources: World Athletics all-time lists; World Athletics race reports (Rio 2016, Budapest 2026, Eugene 2026, Darwin 2026); LetsRun; FloTrack; Joe Posnanski; Canadian Running; SBS; Sports Illustrated; Alabama Athletics; Athletics Australia; AAP; Australian Olympic Committee; Duffield et al. 2005; Hanon and Gajer 2009.