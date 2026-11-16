Kevin Hart’s height: 5 ft 5 in shoes, and two marathons

Kevin Hart is 165 cm (5 ft 5 in) in sneakers, by his own account on CBS’s 60 Minutes in April 2024. Barefoot he is closer to 163 cm (5 ft 4 in), the figure some press reports use, and he once admitted to 157 cm (5 ft 2 in) in a lie-detector video.

What Hart has said about his height, how he compares with the average Australian man, and the part that matters more: two marathons, three spinal fractures and a sprint that put him in a wheelchair at 44.

Hart backstage at a Late Night with Seth Meyers taping in Washington, DC, with then US Defense Secretary Ash Carter in October 2016. Image: US Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith / US Department of Defense / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Kevin Hart At a glance Height 165 cm (5 ft 5 in) in shoes

His own figure, 60 Minutes, April 2024. About 163 cm barefoot Born 6 July 1979, Philadelphia

Age 47 Marathon best 4:05:06

New York, 2017 Known for Stand-up, Ride Along, Central Intelligence, Jumanji

What Hart says about his height

Anderson Cooper put the question to him on 60 Minutes, which aired on 21 April 2024, noting that outlets had printed everything from 5 ft 2 to 5 ft 5. Hart said GQ “finally got it right”: “Five-foot-five. Like, with a shoe on, like with a sneaker.” In boots, he added, he can reach 5 ft 5 and a half (ET; Us Weekly via Yahoo).

Five years earlier he told a different story. Strapped to a polygraph for a 2019 Vanity Fair video, he worked his way down through several answers until he settled on 5 ft 2, the answer the examiner ruled truthful, and admitted his height had made him self-conscious (BroBible; Us Weekly via Yahoo). Polygraphs are a party trick, not a tape measure.

Our read: 5 ft 5 is honest as he framed it, in shoes. A sneaker sole adds about an inch, which lands him at about 5 ft 4 (163 cm) barefoot, the height PhillyVoice gave in its 2017 marathon report. That is about 13 cm under the average Australian man, who measures 175.6 cm (ABS Australian Health Survey).

Hart the runner

Hart’s fitness reputation started with running. While filming Central Intelligence in Boston he tweeted a last-minute invitation to run by the water, and about 200 people turned up. With Nike behind it, #RunWithHart became a fixture of his 2015 What Now tour: 1,700 registered for a 5 km along Lake Michigan in Chicago, and Hart told Time the crowds grew to 5,000 (A Sweat Life).

He ran his first marathon in New York on 5 November 2017, finishing in 4:05:06, about 33 minutes ahead of former NFL running back Tiki Barber (PhillyVoice; TMZ). He went to Chicago in October 2018 hoping to go faster, cramped badly at mile 22 and finished in 4:13:10 (The Blast; Canadian Running).

“That’s my therapy session with myself,” he told CBS News in 2018, and his advice to new runners was to build up slowly rather than “conquer the world in one day”. Our marathon training plan is built the same way.

Hart on stage at Texas A&M University in November 2014, the year before his Run with Hart 5 km runs took off. Image: Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M University / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

The crash and the comeback

At about 1am on Sunday 1 September 2019, Hart was a passenger in his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the friend driving it lost control on Mulholland Highway in the hills above Malibu. The car left the road, went through a fence and down an embankment. Hart suffered three spinal fractures, two in the thoracic spine and one in the lumbar, and surgeons fused them (PhillyVoice; TMZ). He went from hospital to a rehab facility for intensive physiotherapy.

Our read: the fitness base mattered. A man who had run two marathons in the previous two years went into spinal surgery with strong legs, a strong trunk and the habit of training, which is exactly what rehab asks of you.

Hart answers a young reporter at a premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2 in June 2019, three months before the crash. Image: Eva Rinaldi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

The 40-yard dash that stopped him

In August 2023, at 44, Hart raced former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley over 40 yards. He tore his lower abdominal muscles and hip adductors and ended up in a wheelchair. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he said on Instagram on 23 August. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it” (NBC News; Sports Illustrated).

It is a lesson for every man past 40: a flat-out sprint is one of the hardest things you can ask of your body. Endurance fitness doesn’t cover it. If you want to sprint, build up to it over weeks with strides, hill runs and strength work for the groin and trunk, the sort of base our military calisthenics for men over 40 covers.

Hart and The Rock

On screen, Hart’s best-known partner is Dwayne Johnson, his co-star in Central Intelligence (2016) and two Jumanji films (2017 and 2019). In 2018 Hart told CBS News the two don’t train together: “We stay on two different sides.” If you want Johnson’s side, here is The Rock’s workout.

Sources: CBS 60 Minutes via ET and Us Weekly; Vanity Fair via BroBible; ABS Australian Health Survey 2011-12; Time; A Sweat Life; PhillyVoice; TMZ; The Blast; Canadian Running; CBS News; NBC News; Sports Illustrated.